Romanian, Serbian Holocaust survivors receive restitution payments

Romanian and Serbian Holocaust survivors have received payments totaling NIS 11 million as a result of efforts to obtain restitution of former Jewish communal property seized during the Nazi and Communist eras as well as the return of Jewish heirless property, the World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO) announced Wednesday.



In a joint statement, Gideon Taylor, WJRO chair of operations, and Ambassador Colette Avital, president of the Caritatea Foundation, said: “These funds will provide support to Holocaust victims to help them live with the dignity they deserve. Proceeds of the restitution of properties once wrongfully taken from Jewish communities are being used to help Holocaust victims.”





In addition, Taylor said that the funds from Serbia represent “a historic step to provide compassion and a measure of justice to Serbian Holocaust survivors more than 70 years after the Nazis declared Serbia free of Jews,” said Taylor. “We urge other countries to follow Serbia’s lead and return heirless Jewish property so that Holocaust survivors in need may benefit during their lifetimes.”Over NIS 10.4 million went to support some 2,044 needy Holocaust survivors of Romanian origin who reside in Israel. Payments of NIS 7,000 were made to 1,156 Holocaust survivors whose monthly income is no higher than NIS 3,200 and receive a supplementary income payment from social services.An additional 888 needy survivors, who are categorized based on income and disability as "in need", according to the definition of the Authority for the Rights of Holocaust Survivors, received a grant of NIS 2,615 each.Moreover, by the end of April, letters will be mailed to close to 4,000 financially vulnerable Jewish victims of Nazi persecution of Romanian origin living in 37 countries worldwide outside of Romania and Israel. These 4,000 survivors have previously been identified as potentially eligible for payments.Under a benefits program for Serbian Jewish Holocaust survivors worldwide that was launched in April 2017 following negotiations with the Serbian government by WJRO together with the Serbian Jewish community, over 500 survivors from 19 countries have received payments, of which over 239 currently live in Israel. Further payments are due to paid via this program.