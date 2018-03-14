March 14 2018
|
Adar, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Birthright Israel participants give over 200 ‘gifts of life’

Over 200 participants made donations that saved others' lives.

By
March 14, 2018 14:36
1 minute read.
Birthright participants

Birthright participants. (photo credit: SYLVIE ROSOKOFF)

Of the more than 53,000 participants in Birthright Israel who have given tissue samples from cells in their mouths for testing to see if they can be bone marrow donors, 1,543 matches were made and 205 of them have saved others’ lives.

The tissue samples were taken by Gift of Life, an international public bone-marrow and blood stem cell registry that has for 25 years facilitated bone marrow transplants for children and adults suffering from leukemia, lymphoma and other potentially fatal diseases.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


To join the bone-marrow registry, they had only to give a swab of cells from the inside of the cheek.

Birthright Israel’s director Gidi Mark said, “We are very proud of our longstanding partnership with Gift of Life and honored to have so many of our participants and alumni committed to such a noble cause. This collaboration perfectly illustrates how the experience of Birthright Israel can not only change lives, but also save lives.”

Molly Livingstone, the representative of Gift of Life in Israel, said, “Our message is the power of one. We meet thousands of Birthright Israel participants and share a moment with them that is about social activism and humanity to connect and save lives. We speak to a room and motivate each person to be the best they can be. They share this moment, here in Israel, with fellow participants – the Israelis (mostly IDF soldiers) who join the groups.”

Birthright Israel was founded in 1999 with the aim of fostering a connection between young Jews in the Diaspora and the State of Israel, Jewish identity and the Jewish community through a free educational tour of the country. Since its establishment, more than half a million young adults from all over the world have been exposed to Jewish heritage and history and connected with Jewish identity.


Related Content

March 14, 2018
Smart devices can spy on you, say BGU researchers

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 22
    Jerusalem
    13 - 20
    Haifa
  • 18 - 32
    Elat
    13 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut