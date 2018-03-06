State incentives given to increase number and quality of nursing students

A new Health Ministry effort called the Stars Program has been initiated to increase the number of nursing school students around the country.



The model will be applied to 24 nursing schools for women and men.





The model is based on four criteria for examining the activity of each school in 2017: its ability to increase the number of students in all programs that train accredited nurses to 200; cutting the dropout rate of students in all programs that train certified nurses to 15% or less; raising the percentage of students who successfully pass the first attempt of their licensing exams to 95%; and raising the average grade of all students who pass the exam to 75 or higher.The incentive model, which includes increasing the number of academic chairs and the granting of scholarships, led to the enrollment of 3,358 new nursing students last year.In a ceremony held this week, which was attended by Deputy Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman and his director-general, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, ministry chief of nursing Dr. Shoshy Goldberg presented certificates to the schools. The nursing school at the Jerusalem College of Technology – Lev Academic Center, headed by Prof. Chaya Greenberger, received first place for their high number of outstanding students who graduated and took licensing exams.