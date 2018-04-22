Eastern Libya leader's illness leads to concerns for instability

Eastern Libyan leader Khalifa Haftar has been receiving care in a hospital in Paris, causing rumors that his absence could lead to instability. The seventy-five year old general has been a major force in Libya after the country declined into civil conflict in 2011. He is an ally of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia and a key to stability in north Africa.



Haftar returned to Libya from exile in 2011 when an uprising led to the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi. He is from eastern Libya where he set up a base of power as the country fell into civil conflict. Chaos in eastern Libya and the rise of extremist groups led to the murder of US Ambassador Christopher Stevens in 2012.





In 2014 Haftar launched a series of military operations to uproot Islamist extremist groups in eastern Libya, removing them from Benghazi and securing the border with Egypt. His army, named the Libyan National Army, also seized control of the oil terminals along the Mediterranean at Ras Lanuf, Es Sidr and Brega. These terminals have increased production to several hundred thousand barrels a day, according to reports. This gave him considerable power in Libya. A fellow military man, President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi met with Haftar and in 2017 called for an end to a UN arms embargo. Haftar also met with Russian officials and indicated that he would welcome a Russian presence in eastern Libya.In early April rumors emerged that Haftar had been hospitalized in France. Last week these rumors began to include claims that he was dead or permanently incapacitated. Several influential Egyptians even Tweeted condolences. But Haftar is alive and being treated in Paris, according to France24.The confirmation that he is in Paris has now led to speculation that if he is absent from the field too long, rivals or his commanders might not be able told the LNA together. Libya has been in the midst of a civil war for seven years, like Syria, and chaos there has led to arms transfers throughout northern Africa and into Sinai. ISIS also put down roots in Libya in 2015. Extremists from the Sahel have been encouraged by the chaos. On March 24 US forces conducted an airstrike near Ubari, Libya killing two Al-Qaeda terrorists, one of whom was associated with Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).For the European Union, the instability in Libya also influences the migration crises as the country is a conduit for human trafficking and slavery. Egypt is concerned because extremists have used Libya as a rear operating area to try to smuggle weapons into Egypt. Cairo has said it has targeted dozens of convoys and hundreds of vehicles seeking to cross into Egypt. For that reason, Haftar is a key ally of Cairo.On April 20, an unidentified group tries to assassinate LNA chief of staff General Abdel-Razeq Nathouri in a suicide vehicle bombing, according to Janes 360. This shows that if Haftar is out of the picture then various groups will seek to exploit his absence.