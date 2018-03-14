Prof. Stephen Hawking’s love-hate relationship with Israel

British astrophysicist Prof. Stephen Hawking apparently had a love-hate relationship with Israel -- the affection from the 1970s until about a decade ago and the disaffection more recently.



He visited the country four or five times, even accepting the prestigious Wolf Prize in Physics 30 years ago. He disputed Hebrew University physicist Prof. Jacob Bekenstein on whether a black hole can radiate, but in the end, the two physicists jointly developed in the 1970s the theory of Bekenstein-Hawking entropy (a measure of the unavailable energy in a closed thermodynamic system that is also usually considered to be a measure of the system's disorder). In 2006, he was guest of honor at a 2006 reception by the Israel Academy of Sciences and the Humanities at Jerusalem’s King David Hotel.





But in his later years, he was influenced by American linguist, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic and extreme-left-wing Prof. Noam Chomsky, who though born to an Ashkenazi Jewish family in Philadelphia was regarded as a fierce “anti-Zionist.” It was Chomsky who reportedly persuaded Hawking not to be a speaker at a Jerusalem conference hosted by then-president Shimon Peres because of Chomsky’s support of the Palestinian cause.Hawking’s decision by Hawking to join the boycotters of Israel and Israeli academics, according to a 2013 oped article in The Guardian, “is particularly ironic in light of the fact that the conference is being hosted in honor of the 90th birthday of Israel's president, Shimon Peres. More than any other Israeli leader, Peres has been committed to negotiations and comprehensive peace with the Palestinians, and he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.”But Hawking became a household name around the world and in Israel not really for his theoretical understanding of black holes and quantum mechanics or his popular A Brief History of Time (1988) and The Universe in a Nutshell (2001), books. Instead, it was Hawking’s overcoming of his incredible disability from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis -- ALS, an incurable neurological disease that causes the death of neurons controlling voluntary muscles -- that made people interested in him. At 21, he was told he would die within two years, but he in fact died only on Wednesday at the age of 76Ariel University physics and associate dean of its engineering faculty told The Jerusalem Post that he spent time at Hawking’s Cambridge University in 2005/6 and had some other encounters -- some electronically -- with him, but “I didn’t meet him a lot because, due to his illness, it was hard to reach him beaduse he was surrounded by secretaries and assistants, and it was hard for him to communicate, as he was unable to speak for many years.”Still, said Yahalom, he was “a very interesting human phenomenon, because he didn’t surrender to his illness. He overcame it despite his limitations and managed to continue to live, marry [and divorce] twice and have three children. “If doctors tell you that you have two years to live, you don’t want to waste your time. He was very focused on one thing. He succeeded because of his disability.”During a visit here, Hawking said with much humor: “The downside of my celebrity is that I cannot go anywhere in the world without being recognized. It is not enough for me to wear dark sunglasses and a wig. The wheelchair gives me away. People want to be photographed with me, but it can be a nuisance when I am in a hurry.”As for assessing Hawking’s role in physics, Yahalom noted that his groundbreaking theoretical work has allowed for the classification and greater understanding of black holes. He was an excellent cosmologist. But the Israeli professor did not want to compare him to the incomparable Albert Einstein. Hawking contributed much to science, but the journey didn’t begin with him, and it will not end with end with him. There is lots more to do, but his overcoming his disabilities inspires others.”Prof. Barak Kol, head of the Hebrew University Racah Institute of Physics, told the Post that he met Hawking at Stanford University in California 20 years ago and several times since then. The dispute with Bekenstein on thermodynamics -- whether black holes can radiate particles or just suck them in -- was well known. “At first, Hawking opposed this theory, but in 1974, he confirmed it with Bekenstein, and both won the Wolf Prize. This argument led to Hawking’s breakthrough theory on the thermodynamics of black holes.”Hawking “had a good life despite everything. His popularity emanates not only from his science but his image in the wheelchair, able to move only his eyes and communicating with a speech synthesizer. He was like a rock star known in every home,” said Kol. “He smiled at life and maybe even at death. He had a very significant life. The ALS made him famous. I am sure that Cambridge University will memorialize him.”