December 31 2017
|
Tevet, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Fatah official: Efforts underway to arrange rare Abbas-Haniyeh meeting

By
December 30, 2017 18:17

The Arab world is 'in a state of hesitation' following President Donald Trump’s changes to US policy on Jerusalem.

1 minute read.



abbas hayniyeh

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (R) talks with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

There are ongoing efforts to arrange a meeting between Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, a senior Fatah official said on Friday.

Abbas and Haniyeh last met in October 2016, in Doha, Qatar.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“We are actually working on arranging” such a meeting, Fatah Central Committee member Azzam al-Ahmad told the Lebanese television channel Al-Mayadeen, adding that a time and place for a face-to-face encounter between the leaders had yet to be set.

Abbas’s and Haniyeh’s respective parties, Fatah and Hamas, signed an agreement in mid-October to advance Palestinian reconciliation and restore the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority’s control over the Gaza Strip. However, the rival parties have largely failed to implement the agreement, fighting over interpretations of its details. Hamas has controlled Gaza since ousting Fatah from the territory in 2007.
Palestinian rivals Fatah, Hamas sign reconciliation accord, October 12 2017.

One of the most contested issues between the parties is the future of security in Gaza. Fatah has demanded that all weapons be in the PA’s hands, while Hamas has said its armed wing, the Izzadin Kassam Brigades, and other armed groups will not cede control over their arms.

In his interview with Al-Mayadeen, Ahmad also said that the Arab world is “in a state of hesitation” following President Donald Trump’s changes to US policy on Jerusalem.

On December 6, Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and initiated a process to relocate the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to the holy city, breaking with decades of American policy. Nonetheless, the US president said the final status of Jerusalem would be up to Israel and the Palestinians to decide.

Ahmad said, however, that Arab states would have no choice but to stand with the Palestinian leadership in confronting Trump’s decision.

He did not clearly explain why Arab states have to support the Palestinian leadership’s position, but suggested that the Arab street would not allow their governments to neglect the issue of Jerusalem.

Protests in the Arab world against Trump’s moves on Jerusalem have been relatively small compared to what many politicians and experts predicted.


Related Content

Hapoel Holon forward Glen Rice Jr.
December 31, 2017
Holon advances to cup semis with dramatic win

By ALLON SINAI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 13
    Jerusalem
    10 - 17
    Haifa
  • 13 - 21
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut