Elections avoided after coalition reaches deal on conscription plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners have agreed to allow his current government to remain in office and not initiate new elections, Likud announced officially on Tuesday.



Netanyahu and Tourism Minister Yariv Levin worked on a framework that would prevent elections and agreed on it with the Likud's coalition partners.





According to the deal, the coalition will prevent the passage of the opposition's Knesset dispersal bills, a controversial haredi (ultra-Orthodox) conscription bill will pass in its first reading, and the 2019 state budget will pass into law in its final readings Tuesday night.Yisrael Beytenu minister Sofa Landver will vote against the draft bill, but Netanyahu will not fire her. The parties in the coalition decided to permit a one-time violation of coalition discipline. The draft bill will be changed in coordination with the Defense Ministry before it is further legislated after the Knesset's extended spring recess.The final part of the deal is that the coalition will support the controversial Nation-State bill and advance its legislation after the budget passes.Netanyahu's decision came after two developments. He failed to obtain the support of enough MKs for June elections, with only Yesh Atid, Meretz and part of the Zionist Union joining most of the Likud. His decision was also reportedly impacted by a Channel 2 poll that found that 54% of Israelis oppose early elections and that a new party headed by MK Orly Levy-Abecasis could have an easier time making the next Knesset than two of Netanyahu's current coalition partners, Yisrael Beytenu and Shas."If one of the parties in our bloc does not cross the electoral threshold, it endangers the rule of the Right," Netanyahu was quoted as saying in closed conversations.Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to initiate early elections earlier Tuesday in a message on his Facebook page.Liberman urged Netanyahu Tuesday night not to fire Landver when she votes against the conscription bill. He said not firing Landver could keep Netanyahu's coalition together."As long as Minister Landver is not fired and the Defense system is given an opportunity to draft a new conscription bill that will be raised when the Knesset returns from its upcoming recess, new elections can be avoided," Liberman wrote. "The people of Israel do not need elections, which would go against the electoral interests of Yisrale Beytenu and the personal interests of Avigdor Liberman."Netanyahu postponed votes in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation and the Knesset plenum on the conscription bill in order to give him more time to resolve the crisis.Meanwhile, due to the possibility that elections will be moved up, Meretz leadership candidate Avi Dabush dropped out of the race and endorsed leading candidate Tamar Zandberg. The primary will be held March 22.