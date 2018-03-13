March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Elections avoided after coalition reaches deal on conscription plan

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to initiate early elections earlier Tuesday in a message on his Facebook page.

By
March 13, 2018 18:07
2 minute read.
A general view shows the plenum during the swearing-in ceremony of the 20th Knesset, the new Israeli

A general view shows the plenum during the swearing-in ceremony of the 20th Knesset, the new Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem March 31, 2015.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners have agreed to allow his current government to remain in office and not initiate new elections, Likud announced officially on Tuesday.

Netanyahu and Tourism Minister Yariv Levin worked on a framework that would prevent elections and agreed on it with the Likud's coalition partners.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


According to the deal, the coalition will prevent the passage of the opposition's Knesset dispersal bills, a controversial haredi (ultra-Orthodox) conscription bill will pass in its first reading, and the 2019 state budget will pass into law in its final readings Tuesday night.

Yisrael Beytenu minister Sofa Landver will vote against the draft bill, but Netanyahu will not fire her. The parties in the coalition decided to permit a one-time violation of coalition discipline. The draft bill will be changed in coordination with the Defense Ministry before it is further legislated after the Knesset's extended spring recess.

The final part of the deal is that the coalition will support the controversial Nation-State bill and advance its legislation after the  budget passes.

Netanyahu's decision came after two developments. He failed to obtain the support of enough MKs for June elections, with only Yesh Atid, Meretz and part of the Zionist Union joining most of the Likud. His decision was also reportedly impacted by a Channel 2 poll that found that 54% of Israelis oppose early elections and that a new party headed by MK Orly Levy-Abecasis could have an easier time making the next Knesset than two of Netanyahu's current coalition partners, Yisrael Beytenu and Shas.

"If one of the parties in our bloc does not cross the electoral threshold, it endangers the rule of the Right," Netanyahu was quoted as saying in closed conversations.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to initiate early elections earlier Tuesday in a message on his Facebook page.

Liberman urged Netanyahu Tuesday night not to fire Landver when she votes against the conscription bill. He said not firing Landver could keep Netanyahu's coalition together.

"As long as Minister Landver is not fired and the Defense system is given an opportunity to draft a new conscription bill that will be raised when the Knesset returns from its upcoming recess, new elections can be avoided," Liberman wrote. "The people of Israel do not need elections, which would go against the electoral interests of Yisrale Beytenu and the personal interests of Avigdor Liberman."

Netanyahu postponed votes in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation and the Knesset plenum on the conscription bill in order to give him more time to resolve the crisis.

Meanwhile, due to the possibility that elections will be moved up, Meretz leadership candidate Avi Dabush dropped out of the race and endorsed leading candidate Tamar Zandberg. The primary will be held March 22.


Related Content

Andre Rieu
March 13, 2018
Andre Rieu is coming to Israel

By PENINA HOROWITZ

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 21
    Jerusalem
    11 - 19
    Haifa
  • 18 - 29
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut