Jews can't fight antisemitism alone is key message at Jerusalem conference

“Antisemitism is not a Jewish problem” was a central message repeated by panelists who stressed the need for an international response to the problem at the 6th Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem, held from Sunday to Wednesday.



Speakers highlighted that antisemitism was a phenomenon that should concern and be tackled by society at large, rather than just by the Jewish communities that it most directly affects.





Speaking during a panel session held Tuesday about the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and the Working Definition of Antisemitism, prominent Israeli Holocaust historian Yehuda Bauer said "we have to realize that antisemitism is not a Jewish problem but a problem of the societies in which it rises. It's a cancer which eats the societies in which it comes up."He said the solution was not to "say how wonderful Jews are" but "to attack antisemites as people who are destroying our society; they are continuing Nazi ideology..."He asserted that while much attention had been given at the conference to antisemitism in Europe and North America, the real danger comes from radical Islam, who espouse "explicitly Nazi and Bolshevik antisemitism.""We need to continue our examination of how to attack radical Islam, which can only be done with Muslims leading it, and there are plenty of people in the Muslim world who can do that with us. Antisemitism can't be fought by Jews alone, it has to be fought by alliances."He described the IHRA definition of antisemitism as a useful "opening act" for creating such alliances.So far eight countries have adopted the definition, as well as many municipalities and police forces.Yad Vashem's chief historian Dina Porat echoed Bauer's call for creating alliances. She said she that just as Jewish Agency Chairman came up with a 3D test of antisemitism (delegitimization, demonization of Israel and double standards) she has now come up three 3Cs: cooperation, coalitions and combating antisemitism. “When you have the first two, the last will be much more possible,” Porat stated.Speaking on a separate panel about government action against antisemitism, the EU Commission Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism Katharina von Schnurbein said the biggest challenge is ensuring widespread acknowledgment of the issue.In Germany, she said, 8 out of 10 Jews say that antisemitism is a rising and threatening problem, but 8 out of 10 Germans say it's not a big problem. "This discrepancy is something we need to bridge. We need to raise awareness of different forms of antisemitism, so for instance, that a sports teacher and not only a history teacher will recognize antisemitism," Schnurbein told the audience.Newcomers to society, she added, must recognize that Jewish life has always been part of Europe and is not linked to the Middle East conflict.Along the same vein, Yossi Gevir, Director of Government and External Affairs at Yad Vashem said that Israel should, some of the time, take a backseat in the fight against antisemitism."Our role in the process of combating antisemitism is clearly, historically and currently a very major one," he said, yet he added: "We clearly don't want the fight against antisemitism to be only a Jewish or Israeli one. It's not only a matter of perception but of substance. Antisemitism is an affront against humanity, has no place in civilization and is not a purely Jewish cause - we want various countries to consider it, not first and foremost because Israel advocated it.""We welcome the initiatives the IHRA has taken upon itself," he said, noting that through that body various nations have taken on the fight against antisemitism upon themselves as a humanistic, universal cause.The alliance is working to encourage more countries to adopt the definition, which it formulated in May 2016 amid concerns of rising antisemitism, in an effort to clamp down on discriminatory or prejudicial behavior that might fall between the cracks due to unclear or differing definitions of antisemitism.The definition reads: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”