March 07 2018
|
Adar, 20, 5778
|
Minister to feminists: Stop whining in honor of International Women’s Day

“You want to mark [the day], and that’s perfectly fine, and I’m going with the flow,” Technology Minister Ofir Akunis said.

By
March 6, 2018 20:31
1 minute read.
MK Ophir Akunis

MK Ophir Akunis . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Whining won’t make women into leaders, Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis said in a speech Tuesday, in honor of International Women’s Day.

“You want to mark [the day], and that’s perfectly fine, and I’m going with the flow,” Akunis began.

MKs interjected that he was not respecting the topic of the discussion, and Akunis, who was filling in for Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel, responded: “Being a feminist isn’t about saying ‘it’s not fair’ all the time. It’s about doing things.”

Real feminists, the minister argued, are former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. He did not mention Israel’s only female prime minister Golda Meir.

“Learn from them,” Akunis said. “Change your old-fashioned attitudes. If you continue whining, you won’t be leaders.”

Several MKs demonstrably stormed out of the plenum.

Akunis later said he was sorry if anyone was offended by his remarks.

Following the incident, Yesh Atid MK Aliza Lavie wrote a letter to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein asking that a female minister speak at future plenum discussions of International Women’s Day.

MK Yael Cohen-Paran of Zionist Union tweeted: “A man who has a clue about the struggle for women’s rights would never talk like that. That was a miserable statement proving that you are a dinosaur with chauvinist opinions from the previous century. Move on.”

“The women you called ‘whiners’ are the ones who changed history,” MK Revital Swid of Zionist Union said. “We are fighting for equality, fair integration and representation. We are breaking the glass ceiling and doing all we can for those on the cement floor. Your statement proves why we need International Women’s Day in 2018.”


