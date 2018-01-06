More than 100 artists pen letter backing Lorde's Israel gig cancellation

More than a hundred actors, writers, directors and musicians have publicly backed New Zealand singer Lorde's decision to cancel her upcoming Tel Aviv concert in a letter published in The Guardian on Saturday.



Lorde cancelled the concert, due to take place in June 2018, following intense pressure from BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) activists over alleged Israeli treatment of Palestinians.





The letter was signed by artists including actress Julie Christie, writer Alice Walker, director Ken Loach as well as former Pink Floyd member and anti-Israel activist Roger Waters."We write in support of Lorde, who made public her decision not to perform in Israel," the artists said in the letter."We deplore the bullying tactics being used to defend injustice against Palestinians and to suppress an artist’s freedom of conscience. We support Lorde’s right to take a stand."The letter also criticized a full-page ad published in the Washington Post on December 31, taken out by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's This World: The Values Network organization, calling Lorde a "bigot" and condemning her decision to join "a global antisemitic boycott of Israel.""Shmuley Boteach, the author and promoter of the advert, supports Israel’s illegal settlements and wrote last month on Breitbart to thank Donald Trump for 'electrifying the world' with his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in defiance of international law," the letter's authors wrote. "He has nothing to teach artists about human rights."Boteach defended the ad in an interview on New Zealand radio network RadioLIVE, stating that it was an example of the Jewish people "standing up for themselves."The 21-year-old singer announced the cancellation of the concert on December 25, noting the heavy criticism she had faced since publicizing details of her planned Israel visit."I've received an overwhelming number of messages and letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show," Lorde said."I'm not too proud to admit I didn't make the right call on this one. I'm truly sorry to reverse my commitment to come play for you."Following the cancellation of the concert, Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev called on Lorde to reverse her decision.“Lorde, I’m hoping you can be a ‘pure heroine,’ like the title of your first album. To be a heroine of pure culture, free from any foreign – and ridiculous – political considerations,” Regev said.