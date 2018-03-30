Editor's Notes: Gaza protests don't need to end like 2010 flotilla

In May 2010, a Turkish flotilla set sail for the Gaza Strip. The aim was to break the sea blockade Israel had imposed over Gaza and bring what the organizers claimed would be humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.



Acting in self-defense, Israel announced that it would intercept the ships. One though, called the Mavi Marmara, surprised them. When the navy commandos fast-roped onto its upper deck they were met by fierce resistance. In the clashes that ensued, nine passengers were killed and about a dozen commandos were injured.





To the world, it made no difference that the commandos were the ones who were attacked. It made no difference that the passengers aboard the ship had prepared weapons ahead of time. It made no difference that they opened fire first. The narrative that came out in the press was of Israel intercepting a so-called humanitarian ship. It didn’t make a difference that the passengers killed had attacked the soldiers. To the world, they were on a humanitarian mission. Israel was the aggressor. The truth did not make a difference.This is the same reality Israel faced Friday along its border with the Gaza Strip. On the one hand the IDF’s mission was to stop Palestinians from breaching the border and violating Israeli sovereignty. To do that, force would be needed and as of Friday afternoon, Palestinians reported at least seven people dead.While that might achieve the mission of preventing infiltrations, it could defeat the ultimate objective of making it clear to the world that Israel is not the aggressor and not the instigator.The consequences are obvious. The world today knows that Hamas is responsible for the situation in the Gaza Strip. The discovery of tunnels under the border and the ongoing rift between Fatah and Hamas make that clear. If, however, casualty numbers increase, the world’s attention will turn to Israel. This is Hamas’s interest. Its leaders don’t want another war with Israel but they do want Israel diplomatically isolated. A violent end to the Land Day protests could help achieve that.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan didn’t need the Mavi Marmara to break off ties with Israel. That was just his convenient excuse. Had the Turkish flotilla not set sail, he would have found another one.The same applies here. The IDF had weeks to prepare for Friday’s border protests. It bolstered the border with additional troops and set clear and strict rules of engagement. Extra caution is needed because unlike what happened in 2010, there is no reason to give the world an excuse to blame Israel on a silver platter.