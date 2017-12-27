3,633 Americans made aliya in 2017

3,633 North Americans immigrated to Israel this year, according to preliminary numbers released Wednesday by aliya organization Nefesh B’Nefesh, which facilitates aliya from the US, Canada and the UK.



The numbers from the US have been consistent over the past few years, with 3,676 in 2016, 3,782 in 2015 and similar numbers in recent years before that. This is a significant increase to numbers recorded several years prior to the establishment of NBN in 2002. For instance, 1,400 came from North America in 2000, and 1,697 the year before that.





The last of this year’s American olim arrived on Wednesday, on a group flight made possible by NBN in cooperation with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel and JNF-USA. 93 immigrants were on the flight, including 15 future lone soldiers, a soon-to-be bride and 37 individuals moving to Israel’s North, South and Jerusalem.Another 103 North Americans made aliya on Wednesday via NBN’s Guided Aliya Program, which allows citizens of the US, Canada, and the UK currently residing in Israel the opportunity to make aliya through the Interior Ministry, while receiving the full range of the organization´s services.During this past year, Nefesh B’Nefesh has facilitated 19 special aliya flights from North America, bringing 377 families with 677 children, and an additional 1677 singles. These olim ranged in age from five weeks to 102 years old, mostly from New York, California, New Jersey, Florida, Maryland, Illinois, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, as well as from Quebec and Ontario, Canada.Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ra’anana, and Netanya were popular cities among the American olim this year. The recently launched Nefesh B’Nefesh–KKL “Go Beyond” initiative also facilitated the aliya of hundreds of olim to Israel’s northern and southern frontiers including Haifa, Tzfat, Zichron Yaakov, Karmiel, Tiberias, Nahariya, Hadera, Yokneam Illit, Pardes Hanna and Maalot in the North and Be’er Sheva, Ashkelon, Eilat, Ofakim, Mitzpe Ramon, Yerucham, Sderot, Arad and Meitar in the South.“We have had the incredible privilege of assisting thousands of olim this past year in fulfilling their Zionist dreams, and are pleased to see continued interest in aliya from Jews living in the Diaspora,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Today’s Olim will begin building their homes in communities across the country, and will be making valuable contributions to strengthening Israel and the Jewish nation.”According to numbers provided by the Aliya Ministry on Tuesday, a total of 28,651 from all over the world had made aliya in 2017 by Tuesday, and hundreds more were expected to arrive by the end of the year.