March 12 2018
|
Adar, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Ministers approve draft bill, threat of elections remains

A ministerial committee approved a contentious law, but Yisrael Beytenu has said it will fight the bill.

By
March 12, 2018 10:38
2 minute read.

Ministers Approve Draft Bill, Threat of Elections Remains, March 12, 2018

Ministers Approve Draft Bill, Threat of Elections Remains, March 12, 2018

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved a haredi enlistment bill Monday, meant to stabilize the coalition, but Yisrael Beytenu voted against it, keeping the threat of an election intact.

The vote came as part of a compromise reached by haredi parties United Torah Judaism and Shas, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid dissolving the Knesset this week and calling an election, after the parties refused to support the 2019 state budget without progress on haredi non-conscription.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The sides agreed that a proposal by Shas MK Yoav Ben-Tsur would pass the ministerial committee and a preliminary Knesset reading, but will not make any further progress without approval from Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, who objects to the current draft of the bill, and the Defense Ministry.

The Attorney-General would not comment on the record, but sources close to Mandelblit confirmed that the suggested bill does not meet the necessary legal standards, but that he will be willing to reconsider his position if it is properly amended.

However, Yisrael Beytenu has yet to agree to any terms, and its representative on the committee, Immigration Absorption Minister Sofa Landver, voted against the bill.

Yisrael Beytenu then submitted an appeal against the bill, which means that Netanyahu will have to call the cabinet for a discussion and vote on the matter, or there will be no coalition discipline for the vote in the Knesset. Without coalition discipline, the bill is unlikely to pass the vote.

Ben-Tsur’s bill sets binding annual targets for haredi enlistment, which would be reviewed every one or two years. Should the targets not be met, the law would be voided and young haredi men would theoretically be obliged to enlist in the IDF, although the Knesset would have a year to pass a new exemptions law.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has conditioned his Yisrael Beytenu party’s support on his ministry’s input in the bill.

The coalition has 61 seats without Yisrael Beytenu, and could approve the bill in a preliminary vote without Liberman’s faction.

However, Liberman has also said that the party will leave the coalition if the bill goes to a second and third (final) reading in a version that is not approved by the Defense Ministry committee he formed earlier this year.

And Netanyahu told Likud ministers on Sunday that he does not want a narrow, 61-seat coalition - meaning the current one, minus Yisrael Beytenu - because then each individual MK can hold it hostage.

For example, Likud MK Yehudah Glick plans to vote against the budget because it does not raise taxes on tobacco and rolling papers.

Therefore, while the haredim and Yisrael Beytenu don’t have to agree this week, which means an election is less likely to be imminent, the problem has only been postponed, not solved.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.

 


Related Content

Police forces surround a haifa building where a man has barricaded himself
March 12, 2018
Police arrest man who injured 3, barricaded himself in Haifa apartment

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 18
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 16 - 27
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut