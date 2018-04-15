Top Likud minister: We’ll even go to election to limit Supreme Court

Limiting the Supreme Court’s power is a worthy reason to go to an election, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said Sunday.



“If there is a reason for which it is justified to go to an election, then the topic of the ‘circumvention provision’ and the necessary balance between the branches of government is that topic,” Erdan wrote on twitter.





Erdan’s remarks came shortly before coalition party leaders held a meeting with Attorney-General Avihai Mandelblit to discuss "a solution for the infiltrators problem" and "the necessary balance between the judicial and legislative branches." The meeting ended without any decisions made, with participants sniping at each other in light of coalition tensions.The coalition is weighing three different formulations to curb the Supreme Court’s ability to overturn laws. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and government liaison to the Knesset Minister Yariv Levin support what they call the “British model,” which would ban outright the cancellation of laws. Bayit Yehudi backs the “circumvention provision,” which would give the Knesset the authority to re-pass laws struck down by the courts. Kulanu is for a more limited version that would only allow for the government to deport African migrants, the policy reversed by the Supreme Court that led to the current dispute.Senior Likud sources have said that Netanyahu’s insistence on a version that Kulanu head and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who set a moratorium bill weakening the courts, would be sure to oppose is an indication that he is using the issue as an excuse to call an election.However, Erdan said he doesn’t not think it matters if the “British model” or the circumvention provision is what passes in the end, but did not express support for the Kulanu proposal.Erdan told Army Radio that “there is a serious problem that deepened over the years in that the balances between the branches of government were violated and when it comes to significant topics, on which the nation votes in representatives once every few years to make decisions, the right to decide is taken from the Knesset and government by the High Court of Justice…There have been a series of judicial decisions in recent years, tying the government’s hands on diplomatic and political decisions.”For example, Erdan pointed to the police holding the bodies of the Israeli Arabs who shot and killed three Israeli policemen on the Temple Mount, on condition that their families not hold a mass funeral procession. The court ordered that the bodies be released, and thousands gathered in Umm al-Fahm for the funeral.“It’s our responsibility to fix and balance and make a change in this area,” he added. “If there’s a justified reason to go to an election, this is the reason. We can’t compromise and be flexible.“If we can’t make decisions in the parliament and government, we need to go to the people and ask for their decision on this matter,” Erdan said.