Hapoalim launches branding strategy

Bank Hapoalim announced its new branding strategy Tuesday, featuring the message “Poalim Assists You with Every Decision.” The new direction positions the customers, their needs and economic well-being in the center of the bank’s focus.



In the coming days, the bank will kick-off an ad campaign that will present the branding and focus on the financial prominence of its customers, with bank consultants answering questions related to decision-making, using advanced digital methods, with an emphasis on getting to know the personal needs of every customer. The campaign will be accompanied by a website that features extensive information regarding the frequently asked questions and needs of young adults, senior citizens, families and businesses. It will provide tips and recommended solutions. The process also includes the updating of the bank’s media language and logo.





“We want to see our customers more involved in their financial destiny and benefiting from economic well-being – and we want to be their most important advisor when making every financial decision,” said CEO Arik Pinto.The branding is based on Hapoalim’s vision of promoting the financial liberty of its customers, their expectations of the bank and the steps it has taken in recent years in order to realize this vision, he said. Moreover, it reflects the bank’s strategy for the coming years, in which it will continue to develop services and tools to help its private and business customers attain economic well-being.“We will become the first bank in Israel that stops talking about itself and starts talking about value for its customers,” added head of marketing strategy Asaf Azulay.