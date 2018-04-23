Largest group of int'l venture capitalists ever in Israel for tech program

280 venture capitalists – in what’s being dubbed as the largest contingent of tech investors ever – are visiting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem this week as part of the Kauffman Fellows Program, a US-based NGO that runs programming for such investors worldwide.



It’s the first time the annual, invite-only summit is being held in Israel – and this year the program is aimed at acquainting the venture capitalists to the Israeli hi-tech ecosystem and connecting them to Israeli entrepreneurs.





“The fact that we are bringing the largest delegation of global VCs to Israel ever is significant,” said Jeff Harbach, CEO of the Kauffman fellowship program.The summit kicks off on Monday with week-long meetings and sightseeing.It is co-hosted by the Kauffman Foundation, Start-Up Nation Central – funded by pro-Israel donor Paul Singer – and the Jerusalem Development Authority.The annual conference will focus on what distinguishes Israel in terms of its start-up culture – as the country is home to around 5,000 start-ups, one of highest concentrations per capita in the world.With billions of dollars in foreign investment pouring into Israel, investors are clamoring for a piece of the local tech pie, and that’s where Kauffman fellows enter the picture.The visiting venture capitalists hail from blue chip firms such as Microsoft Ventures, Social Capital, Intel Capital, Google Ventures, BlackRock Private Equity Partners and some 500 other start-ups.“The connectivity between the Israeli innovation ecosystem, one of the most important ecosystems in the world, and emerging stars in venture capital from around the world, many of whom have never been to Israel before, is a net benefit for the VCs and for the Israeli ecosystem,” said Amir Mizroch, Start-Up Nation Central’s director of communications.Among the 280 fellows are 13 Israelis, including the likes of Eyal Shaked, Yoel Cheshin, and Amir Lahat – instrumental in getting the summit to be held in Israel this year.Some of the Kauffman fellows and attendees are counted as Forbes’ Midas List investors – breaking into the rankings of the top 100 venture capitalists.The itinerary allows the Kauffman fellows to meet with right-wing Education Minister Naftali Bennett, along with round-table discussions, sessions, panels and innovation showcases.The investors will dig deep into what makes the Jerusalem tech scene tick and what efforts are being made to further integrate Arabs and the ultra-Orthodox, Mizroch added.Also on the agenda are meetings with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat and fireside chats with leading Israeli entrepreneurs from Orcam and Mobileye,Part of the summit will focus on advancing more women into the world of upper-tier finance and entrepreneurship – with a new scholarship program aimed at women and minorities.Established in 1995, the Kauffman fellowship is based in California’s Silicon Valley and it counts more than 500 graduates from 40 countries, according to its website.To join the fellowship, applicants must be recommended by another Kauffman fellow – ultimately paying $80,000 for the two-year program of leadership development and mentoring.