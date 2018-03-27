Israeli firm launches circulation-stimulating smart socks

Smart socks that provide continual treatment for those suffering from poor circulation in their legs have been created by an Israeli start-up.



Created by Israeli start-up Elastimed, the device uses smart materials to stimulate blood circulation, says CEO and founder Omer Zelka.





Jpost's featured videos

"The device actually massages the patient's leg to improve circulation, helping the heart pull the blood all the way from the legs, a distance of about one and a half meters, or five feet. The way we do it is by smart material that is capable of changing its size according to an electric pulse," explains Zelka.This electrical pulse is the main engine of the device, controlling the intensity of the compressions."Once we apply the electrical current the material expands and once we disconnect the current it contracts. When we wrap the material around the leg the contraction creates compression so by applying three or four of these straps around the leg we can squeeze the leg upwards in a massage motion to build up circulation," Zelka explains.Elastimed is billed as a comfortable alternative to compression socks that studies found were used daily by just one in five patients of chronic venous disease.The company says the device is also suitable for athletes to improve their recovery after intense activity and pregnant women whose feet and legs often swell from fluid retention.The wearable device is due to kick-off sales by mid-2019.