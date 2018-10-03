Subscribe to our FREE Daily News Blast
By signing up to The Jpost mailing list, I hereby Accept the terms and conditions
Terms of use
- General rules and definitions
- By choosing to use the Jerusalem Post Internet Edition web site at www.jpost.com (the "Site"), you agree to abide by all terms and conditions of this Agreement between you and the Jerusalem Post. Jerusalem Post may change, add or remove portions of this Agreement at any time, in its sole discretion and without notice or liability, but if it does so, it will post such changes on the Site or send them to you via e-mail.
- If any of these rules or their future changes are unacceptable to you, you may cancel your subscription, according to the provisions of Section 8 hereto regarding termination of service. Your continued use of the Site, now or following the posting of notice of any changes in this Agreement, will indicate acceptance by you of such rules, changes, or modifications.
- Jerusalem Post may change, suspend or discontinue any aspect of the Site at any time, including the availability of any feature, database, or content. Jerusalem Post may also impose limits on certain features and services or restrict your access to the entire Site or parts thereof without notice or liability.
- Any general correspondence, notifications or questions regarding this Agreement should be sent to [email protected].
- Content
- The contents of the Site are intended for your personal, noncommercial use. All materials published on the Site (including, but not limited to articles, photographs, images, illustrations, audio clips and video clips, also known as the "Contents") are protected by copyright, and owned or controlled by Jerusalem Post, its affiliates, or such third party credited as the provider of the Content. You shall abide by all additional copyright notices, information, or restrictions contained in any Content accessed through the Site.
- The Site and its Contents (including contents submitted by you to the Site and translated, edited or otherwise processed by the Site) are protected by proprietary rights and/or copyrights pursuant to Israeli, US and international laws. You may not modify, publish, transmit, participate in the transfer or sale of, reproduce (except as provided in Section 2.3 of this Agreement), create new works from, distribute, perform, display, or in any way exploit, any of the Content or the Site (including software) in whole or in part, without receiving the prior written approval of the Site and of any third party holding rights in such Content or part of the Site. If you receive such approval, you must not delete or otherwise obscure any marks signifying proprietary rights and/or copyrights accompanying the published or reproduced materials.
- You may download or copy the Content and other downloadable items displayed on the Site for your own personal use, provided that you respect all copyright and other notices contained therein. Copying or storing of any Content for other than personal use is expressly prohibited without prior written permission from Jerusalem Post or such other copyright holder as is expressly identified in the copyright notice contained in the Content. You may not present any Contents originating on the Site while altering their appearance, design or content (including by removing advertisements or by placing the Contents in any visible or hidden frame).
- You may not use any application (including web crawlers, robots and any other software) to search, retrieve, copy or alter Contents from the Site, including (without limitation) the creation of a collection or compilation of Contents originating at the Site.
- You may not link to Contents on the Site, unless you link to a complete web page on an as-is basis, so that your link allows the web page to be viewed and accessed exactly as it may be used and accessed from the Site, and plainly showing the complete address of such web page. You will not utilize or link to any Contents (such as pictures, movies, graphic files and audio files) separately from the web page on which such Contents appear. You may not link to the Site from any site containing illegal, inflammatory, defamatory or pornographic contents. If the Site, at its sole discretion, instructs you to remove a link to any part of the Site, you shall do so immediately and you shall have no claim with regard to such link or its removal.
- Notwithstanding the provisions of Sections 2.3, 2.4 and 2.5 of this Agreement, you may display on your web site article headlines and other Contents as provided by the Site's Headline Feed, provided that you read, accept and adhere to the terms of the Site's Headline Feed Agreement.
- The Site contains links to other related Internet sites, resources, and sponsors of Jerusalem Post. Jerusalem Post is not responsible for the availability or accessibility of these outside resources, or their contents, including (but not limited to) issues of proprietary rights, copyrights, libel, defamation, breach of privacy, or fallacy with regard to such third-party resources. Any concerns regarding such external links should be referred to the administrator of such site.
- Representation and warranties
- All materials submitted by you to the Site, including but not limited to material submitted to message boards, readers' letters, readers' comments, readers' photos, web logs and/or on-line diaries ("blogs"), shall be governed by the terms and conditions of the Site's Reader Submissions Posting Policy. You hereby confirm that you have read, understood and accepted this policy prior to submitting any material to the Site.
- All information submitted by you to the Site, including but not limited to personal information, credit card and billing information, cookies and other data gathered by the Site, is protected according to the terms and conditions of the Site's Privacy Policy. You confirm that you have read, understood and accepted this policy prior to using the Site.
- You hereby indemnify, defend and hold harmless Jerusalem Post and the Site, and all their respective employees, officers, directors, owners, agents, information providers, affiliates, licensors and licensees (collectively, the "Indemnified Parties") from and against any and all liability and costs, including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees, incurred by the Indemnified Parties in connection with any claim arising out of any breach by you of this Agreement or the representations, warranties and covenants found herein. You shall cooperate as fully as reasonably required in the defense of any such claim. Jerusalem Post reserves the right, at its own expense, to assume the exclusive defense and control of any matter subject to such indemnification.
- The Site is provided on an "as is" basis without warranties of any kind, express or implied, including (but not limited to) warranties of title, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Neither Jerusalem Post nor the Site is responsible or liable for the availability, accuracy or reliability of any information displayed at or downloaded from the Site by any entity. You acknowledge that you rely upon any such information at your sole risk.
- The Site may contain Contents of a financial or economic nature, including (but not limited to) information regarding stock markets, venture capital, public corporations and currency trade. These Contents may originate with the staff of the Site or with external third parties. Despite the Site's best efforts, there may be errors in the reception, processing or publication of such Contents. The publication of such Contents at the Site does not constitute an endorsement or an opinion as to the validity or accuracy of such Contents. Any usage of financial or economic Contents, including for the purpose of investment or purchase of foreign currency, shall be made at the sole discretion and risk of the user, and should be subject to independent verification and confirmation of the Contents.
- Registration and security
- As part of the registration process, you will select an E-mail and Password. You also have to give the Site certain registration information, all of which must be accurate and updated. While you are under no obligation to provide such information, you will not be able to utilize all the services of the Site without doing so. You may not (i) select or use an E-mail of another person with the intent to impersonate that person, (ii) use an E-mail in which another person has rights without such person's authorization, or (iii) use an E-mail which Jerusalem Post, at its sole discretion, deems offensive. Failure to comply with the foregoing shall constitute a breach of this Agreement, which may result in immediate termination of your account.
- You shall be responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your Password. We recommend that you replace your Password at least once every three months. Please note that you will never be asked to reveal your password by any representative or agent of the Jerusalem Post.
- You shall notify [email protected] of any known or suspected unauthorized uses of your account, or any known or suspected breach of security, including loss, theft, or unauthorized disclosure of your Password or credit card information.
- You must be 13 years or older to subscribe to the Site; however, persons of all ages may use it. Thus, you may share your E-mail and Password with others with respect to non-fee-based services only. However, you shall be responsible for all usage or activity on your account on the Site, including use of the account by any third party authorized by you to use your E-mail and Password.
- Jerusalem Post may, at its sole and absolute discretion, bar your access to the Site or any part thereof, and terminate your account temporarily or permanently, including (but not limited to) in the event that you perform any of the following actions: provide the Site with false information; do not access the Site for a consecutive period of more than three months; do not pay any amount due to the Site or its affiliates; prevent any third party from accessing or fully utilizing the Site; take any action detrimental or harmful to the Site, its affiliates or any third party; perform, attempt, enable, aid or abet any act or omission which is illegal pursuant to the laws of the State of Israel; or otherwise breach the terms of this agreement or the Site's Privacy Policy or Reader Submissions Posting Policy. Any fraudulent, abusive, or otherwise illegal activity may also be referred to appropriate law enforcement agencies.
- Fees and payments
- Usage of all parts of the Site is currently free. However, Jerusalem Post reserves the right at any time to charge fees for access to portions of the Site or the Site as a whole. In no event will you be charged for access to the Site unless your prior agreement to pay such charges is obtained. If, at any time, Jerusalem Post requires a fee for portions of the Site that are now free, you will be given advance notice of such fees and the opportunity to cancel the account before such charges are imposed. Any new fees will be posted in the User Center and/or in other appropriate locations on the Site.
- You shall pay all fees and charges incurred through your account at the rates in effect for the billing period in which such fees and charges are incurred, including, but not limited to, charges for any products or services offered for sale through the Site by any vendor or service provider. All fees and charges shall be billed to and paid for by you. You shall pay all applicable taxes relating to use of the Site through your account. If you have concerns regarding the protection of your credit card details, please refer to our Privacy Policy.
- communications with user
Unless you indicate that you do not want to receive such information, you shall receive information via e-mail about products and services from the Site, the Jerusalem Post and certain third party vendors. Jerusalem Post also reserves the rights: (i) to send electronic mail to you for the purpose of informing you of changes or additions to the Site; and (ii) to disclose information about your usage and demographics, provided that it will not reveal your personal identity in connection with the disclosure of such information. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy.
- Softwer licenses
You shall have no rights to the proprietary software and related documentation, or any enhancements or modifications thereto, provided to you in order to access the Site. You may not sublicense, assign or transfer any software licenses granted by the Jerusalem Post, and any such sublicense, assignment or transfer shall be null and void. You may make one copy of such software for archival purposes only. You may not otherwise copy, distribute, modify, reverse engineer, or create derivative works from such software.
- Termination
You may terminate your User account at any time by sending e-mail to [email protected]. Upon termination, you will receive an automated confirmation via e-mail that the request was received, and your access will be suspended within 48 hours. You are responsiblefor any and all charges incurred (for products or services purchased) up to the time the account is deactivated. The Jerusalem Post may, at its sole discretion, terminate or suspend your access to all or part of the Site for any reason, including, without limitation, breach or assignment of this Agreement.
- Govering law
- This Agreement has been made in and shall be construed and enforced in accordance with the laws of the State of Israel. The competent courts of the city of Tel Aviv shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any action ensuing from this Agreement.
- You agree that, notwithstanding any other applicable law or agreement, any claim or demand against the Site or the Jerusalem Post with respect to any content published on the Site must be served within 6 months of such publication. This provision constitutes a Prescription Period Agreement pursuant to Section 19 of the Israeli Prescription Law, 5718 - 1958, taking into consideration the unique nature of publications made on the Internet.
- You agree to report any violations of this Agreement to the Jerusalem Post as soon as you become aware of them.
- In the event you have a claim regarding infringement of proprietary rights or copyrights with respect to any material contained in the Site, please notify [email protected].