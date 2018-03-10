March 10 2018
|
Adar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London

The four were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and being unlawfully on diplomatic premises.

By REUTERS
March 10, 2018 03:25
1 minute read.
Iranian flag at embassy in Britain

Iran flag at Britain embassy 311 R. (photo credit: REUTERS/Stringer .)

LONDON - Four people were arrested after they climbed on to a first-floor balcony of the Iranian embassy in London on Friday and waved flags in an apparent protest against the government in Tehran.

The four were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and being unlawfully on diplomatic premises, a spokeswoman for London's Metropolitan Police said.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


No one was hurt during the incident and the four were arrested when they came down voluntarily after around three hours.

Iran's ambassador to Britain, Hamid Baeidnejad, tweeted that the assailants were "advocates of the Shirazi cult" and had replaced Iran's national flag with that of their group. He said all staff at the embassy were safe.

Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Sadegh Hossein Shirazi, whose son was recently arrested for insulting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been a fierce critic of Iran’s clerical leadership.

Iranian state television quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying that Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had protested about the incident to the British ambassador in Tehran.

"Britain is responsible for the safety of Iranian diplomats," said the spokesman, Bahram Qasemi.

Iran's state news agency IRNA said the attackers had carried knives and sticks. Iran's English-language Press TV said a religious group was behind the attack, without elaborating.

Images posted on social media showed four men in black attire on the balcony of the embassy, waving a blue and white flag.

In 1980, gunmen seized the embassy to try to secure the release of Iranian political prisoners. One hostage was killed in the five-day siege, and another died when British commandos stormed the building, killing all but one of the gunmen.


Related Content

March 10, 2018
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 15 - 26
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut