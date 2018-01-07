January 08 2018
|
Tevet, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Jordanian minister visits the Temple Mount

By
January 7, 2018 20:54

Jordan is considered the guardian of Christian and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, according to agreements between it and Israel.

1 minute read.



Jordanian minister visits the Temple Mount

A general view of Jerusalem shows the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount December 6, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Jordanian Interior Minister Ghalib Zoabi toured the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday, becoming the first senior Jordanian official to visit the site since US President Donald Trump announced changes to American policy on Jerusalem last month.

In early December, Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and initiated the relocation of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to the holy city, breaking with decades of American policy.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


On several occasions, Jordanian officials have condemned Trump’s decisions, calling them violations of international law.

Ghalib toured the Temple Mount, also known as the Haram al-Sharif in Arabic, alongside Jordanian Ambassador to Ramallah Khalid Shawabka and Wakf director in Jerusalem Azzam Khatib.

Jordan is considered the guardian of Christian and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, according to agreements between it and Israel.

In a phone call, Khatib said that “Jordanian ministers and other senior officials frequently visit us [in Jerusalem] and we hope that will continue.”

The Temple Mount is one of the most hotly contested sites between Israelis and Palestinians.

On Saturday night, Zoabi, on behalf of King Abdullah, attended midnight mass in Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity, the official Jordanian news agency Petra reported. Pictures of the mass show Zoabi sitting alongside Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

On Sunday afternoon, Zoabi also held a meeting with PA Police Chief Hazem Atallah, Palestinian businessman Bashar al-Masri and Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi.


Related Content

Aleppo
January 7, 2018
At least 23 killed in explosion in Syria's Idlib

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 15
    Jerusalem
    8 - 18
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    9 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut