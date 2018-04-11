'Nice, new and smart': Five ways the Syrian strike could unfold

On April 8 US President Donald Trump accused Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad of carrying out a chemical weapons attack near Damascus. He accused Iran and Russia of responsibility for supporting the Assad regime and said there would be a “big price” to pay. On Wednesday he vowed to send “nice and new and ‘smart’” missiles to strike Syria, despite Russian vows to shoot them down. What will the big price and missile strikes look like, if they materialize?



Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Jpost's featured videos

What will the big price and missile strikes look like, if they materialize?Trump said Monday he would make a decision within 48 hours. US Ambassador Nikki Haley went to the UN to call for “justice” to be done. But Russia vetoed any action on Tuesday. Now the ball is in Washington’s court. Here are five ways that Washington’s desire to move the ball forward could unfold.Trump condemns Syria chemical attack, vows quick action, April 9, 2018 (Reuters) ﻿The US has reached out to the UK, Saudi Arabia and France. Theresa May phoned Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, according to the BBC, and said Syria’s regime must be “held to account.” The UK has indicated support for strikes before, in April 2017 and again in February of this year. London is in the midst of a major row with Russia over the poisoning of a former agent in March which has led to the expulsion of scores of Russian diplomats throughout western countries. Anger over Russia’s support of Assad therefore galvanizes the possibility for a wider international response. But EU states are more apt to make diplomatic threats than do anything on Syria. There doesn’t seem to be widespread agreement among the European public for a war. In the UK many are still skeptical about why the country supported George W. Bush’s war in 2003 in Iraq. Figures like Tony Blair are controversial because of it. There is rising support for leaders on the left like Jeremy Corbyn who have been very critical of any military involvement and whose milieu has excused Russia’s actions in the past.To gather together a wider international coalition, Trump would need to do more. He would need to reach out and speak to people and put together a military plan. There doesn’t seem to be any evidence of that happening. There is no doubt that Saudi Arabia, which has been reaching out to the US with a major royal trip recently, wants favor in Washington and would like to say it is doing something alongside Trump. So any talk of a larger coalition may end up just being talk.The Los Angeles Times reports that officials said “manned bomber and other warplanes” could be used in an attack, alongside naval-based cruise missile strikes.During a major battle in February pro-regime forces, including Russian contractors, attacked US-partners known as the Syrian Democratic Forces near Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria. The SDF called in air support and according to reports and comments from Lt. Gen. Jeff Harrigan, commander of US Air Forces Central Command, a massive array of air power was sent to crush the attack. This included F-15Es, F-22s, M1-9 (Reaper) drones, B-52s, AC-130s and AH-64 Apache helicopters. These air assets are based in different places in the region within range of Syria, including in the Persian Gulf.Besides the air component and the naval-based cruise missiles, the US also has High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) which, according to a June 2017 CNN report, were deployed to a coalition base in southern Syria. This rocket artillery system can fire projectiles up to 300 kilometers. The US has smaller howitzers in eastern Syria as well within range of pro-regime forces.When the US says “all options are on the table,” as administration officials indicated on Monday, there is no shortage of weapons they can draw on, many of which have seen action against ISIS in the last four years. These are the most precise weapons ever employed in war, using the latest technology. Many of them also give the US the ability to avoid Syrian air defense, which was reportedly degraded by Israeli strikes in February. The Russians have their own air defense, such as S-400 ground to air missiles, in Syria. They reportedly based Su-57s, a high-tech stealth fighter, in Syria in February.The USS Donald Cook, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, is off the coast of Syria somewhere, having left Larnaca, Cyprus on April 9. Last year the US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Syria from the USS Porter and Ross in the Mediterranean. Those ships are now in the North Atlantic. The Cook has similar capabilities. But it’s just one ship and reportedly has only around 50 cruise missiles.The affect of the April 2017 strikes by cruise missiles was limited. It didn’t seem to have weakened Assad’s capabilities or made Assad feel the “justice” that Trump and Haley indicate is coming. However a limited strike may be in the offing if Trump climbs down from his threats. A major raid on his lawyer-fixer Michael Cohen this week has ruffled Trump’s feathers and caused him to be distracted from Syria. But his Wednesday tweets indicate missiles are on the way.The USS Harry Truman Carrier Strike Group left Naval Station Norfolk is departing for the Middle East on Wednesday, April 11. According to Stars and Stripes, it is escorted by the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy and guided-missile destroyers USS Arleigh Burke, USS Bulkeley, USS Forrest Sherman and USS Farragut.It will take the ships and their thousands of sailors a week to get within Syria range, if that is what is planned. This would give Washington the option to conduct multiple strikes on Syria, destroying its air force and air defenses.It is not clear what the Trump plan is. The US hasn’t voiced interest in removing Assad, although the State Department has indicated over the last few years that Assad should not have a role in post-conflict Syria. Tensions do not seem to be building along the Euphrates where the US sits eye-to-eye with the Russians and pro-regime elements. Any clash involving air strikes could spiral out of control to involve more conflict between US partners and pro-regime forces near Deir ez-Zor.Russia has been pushed into a corner and it doesn’t want to seem weak in Syria. It will want to stand by its ally. Iran, which is facing an economic crises and other problems, will also want to use any crises in Syria to its advantage. That means tensions with Israel. The Syrian rebels may want to use the crises as well. ISIS will use the distraction to regrow its tentacles. Turkey, which recently hosted Putin and the Iranian leader in Ankara has paid lip service to punishing the Syrian regime for its chemical weapons attacks, but doesn’t want more conflict in northern Syria. Since the US has not rolled out any kind of Syria strategy, besides generalized threats, it is not clear what it thinks it will accomplish. This uncertainty now hangs over the region.