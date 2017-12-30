US-led coalition continues striking ISIS in Syria and Iraq

Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led operation to destroy Islamic State continued to target the extremists over the last week. Even though the governments of Syria and Iraq have declared victory over ISIS in the last months, combat continues in the desert regions between both countries.



In Iraq the coalition conducted six airstrikes between December 22 and 28th. Although one of them was in western Iraq near Al-Asad the other five were near Hawija, Mosul and Jalula (Jalawla) which are areas that the coalition and Iraqi forces have taken over the last year. In Hawija, which was liberated from ISIS in September, three strikes targeted a fighting position, a cave and tunnel entrances. This indicates that ISIS has attempted to go underground as it seeks to survive the immense power of the coalition and the Iraqi Security Forces. Reports from Iraq indicate that in the last week ISIS members have assassinated local officials and commanders in the government’s paramilitary Shi’ite militia known as Hashd al-Shaabi. ISIS remnants have sought to regroup near Hawija and in the Hamreen mountains where the militias and Iraqi forces have been hunting them.





The operation Iraq launched to take Hawija in September went quickly because Baghdad also wanted to take Kirkuk from the Kurdish regional government which had carried out a referendum . It now appears that the speed of that operation left behind numerous ISIS members in rural areas who have returned to their terrorist and insurgent roots.In Syria the coalition carried out 28 strikes between December 22 and 28th. Except for one, all of these were in area around Abu Kamal on the border with Iraq. The Syrian regime liberated Abu Kamal from ISIS in November, backed by Shi’ite militias and other allies. On the other side of the Euphrates the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces were also liberating areas near the town. ISIS was left a small pocket along the river between the regime forces and the American-backed forces. In the last weeks the coalition has struck a building, a headquarters unit, heavy machine gun posts, vehicles and numerous ISIS units. The coalition defines a strike broadly, consisting of engagements by aircraft, drones or artillery.The picture painted on the ground in Syria and Iraq is that despite declarations of victory ISIS has not been defeated. It continues to exist in a different form in the desert and increasingly melting into the civilian population. This brings back memories of the battle against insurgents and terrorists in Iraq after the US-led “surge” in 2007 . Things are different now with local forces leading the way and the US focusing on airstrikes, special operations and training. Whether these remaining ISIS elements will all be defeated and the air campaign come to a close will be decided in 2018.