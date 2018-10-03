Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
City Council President Jason Williams and other council members have told the local media that they will move to reconsider the resolution at their next council meeting.
By JTA
Ireland is widely considered to be one of the most hostile countries to the Jewish state in the European Union.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Lawsuit calls on the court to declare the Arizona anti-BDS law unconstitutional and order the university to remove the “No Boycott of Israel” clause from its speakers contract.
Herzog wrote that giving a stage to Barghouti undermines efforts to advance Middle East peace and help the Palestinian people.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Any parliamentarian or cabinet minister of any country, university professor or Nobel Peace Prize laureate, among others, may nominate a person or group for the prize.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The leader of the Red Party in the Norwegian Parliament, Bjornar Moxnes, nominated the International BDS movement for the prestigious prize on Friday.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The bank initially closed the account of the group in December 2016 because it failed to meet the bank’s ethical standards and stoked antisemitism, according to statement posted on the bank website.
South African Zionist Federation chairman Ben Swartz said, 'How does this behavior allow for peaceful negotiations and a way forward?'
By ILANIT CHERNICK
The plaintiff in the case was denied a state contract because she participates in the anti-Israel boycott.
Representatives of 21 organizations from around the world will not be allowed to enter Israel's borders; "We have switched from defense to offense," says minister in charge.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Israeli artist Ariel Efraim Ashbel is celebrating the songs of the late Egyptian singer Oum Kalthoum.
Singer responds to critics on Twitter that she's 'considering all options' but local organizers say the show will go on.
By AMY SPIRO
The Central Jewish Board of the Netherlands warned of the mainstreaming of antisemitism in the Netherlands.
"It is shameful that grant money from the city was bestowed on a school that lets protests from German Jews fall on deaf ears while speakers and programs associated with BDS are welcomed."
Black Friday is coming, and great offers from Israel mean one thing: BDS will be back. Read all about why BDS is wrong, and see how you can help fight them this Thanksgiving.
By JWG
Supporters fight back with counter-campaign of positive reviews.
State and local efforts to combat the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement have spread rapidly across the United States.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The proposed bill "would prohibit any entity in state government or local government from adopting a rule, ordinance, policy, or procedure that involves the entity in a boycott of Israel.
Amcha Initiative finds faculty boycotts of Israel legitimize anti-Zionist expression among students.
'Boycott, divest, sanction' isn't the only thing BDS stands for.
BDS Catalonia made the accusation one day after 14 people were killed in Barcelona.
As the line opposing Israel and being antisemitic continues to blur, many say the BDS movement is just one manifestation of Jew-hatred at play.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The boycott movement targeting Israel is “deeply antisemitic and should have no place in Frankfurt,” the deputy mayor of Frankfurt said.
In many ways, Europe is hostile territory for Israel advocates. But that is not deterring several Jewish groups who are fighting for justice on behalf of the Jewish state.
Student Association apologizes for banning Israel advocacy group from Ontario campus event.
In recent years, demonizing Israel online has increased thanks to the BDS movement. Here are the organizations working to combat that.
The BDS movement protested a Jewish comedian's appearance in Tunisia because he is a Zionist.
Radiohead was not swayed.
By ARIANE MANDELL
"The boycotters, whose entire identities revolve around boycotting Israeli Jews, cannot let go of the issue and seek to insert it into unrelated organizations."
"Birthright Israel should organize a trip to Israel for Jewish students who support the movement to Boycott, Divest from, and Sanction the Jewish state."
Dispute over free speech changed some of the legislation.
Act.IL app creates a virtual situation room of pro-Israel experts.
Strategic Affairs Ministry to launch new anti-BDS campaign as part of annual Celebrate Israel Parade.
Politicians engulfed in anti-Israel hatred.
The small, but vocal group aired their grievances in a Facebook group called "Eurovision boycott of Israel - ZERO points to the song of Israeli Apartheid."
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Second boycott-Israel account closure by BDP Paribas.
Critics of the resolution said its wording would divide students, especially using the term “apartheid,” to describe Israel.
Gilad Erdan: The best defense is a strong offense
Sloan Rachmuth, leader of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, utilizes financial records, spoken words, recordings and other hard evidence when exposing the BDS movement.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
The documentary puts BDS in its place: If you don’t know what it stands for, remove the ‘D’
Can the increasing amount of pro-Israel events on campus be effecting the 2016-17 decrease in Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement campaigns on campus?
The resolution's purpose was to send a strong signal to growing anti-Zionist and antisemitic tendencies in Frankfurt.
One protestor, wearing a t-shirt with the words "Boycott Israel," accused the Israeli MK representative of apartheid.
ARTE, a public television station, came under fire after it nixed the screening of the film it commissioned about antisemitism because it was deemed too 'pro-Israel.'
Conservative Party official issues warning ahead of June 8th elections.
Almost 500 people attended as Israeli music and dance sensation Tararam performed as the main act during the celebration.
"Israel Independence Day will be celebrated in the Lone Star State this year with a greater sense of pride than ever."
Anti-Israel activists harass Jews during a University of Wisconsin debate over a divestment resolution; Call Jews "oppressors."
Since the Facebook post on Saturday, more than 100 negative reviews of the business have appeared online.
The bill passed 131-0.
Odeh, who was imprisoned in Israel for her involvement in 1969 terror attacks in Jerusalem, made the comments at the closing session of the controversial Jewish Voice for Peace summit.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Jewish Voice for Peace says it is
‘honored, proud’ to host
convicted terrorist Rasmea Odeh.
Jewish community and Wiesenthal Center welcome the decisions in Bonn and Frankfurt.
Norway are following in the footsteps of their southern Scandinavian neighbor, Denmark.
By EYTAN HALON
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud), who will speak at the conference, said he would ask the European Parliament to take action to stop funding for boycotts of Israel.
The Marxist-Leninist party, according to German media reports, formed a joint campaign list with The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).
Leila Khaled, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has in recent years embarked on global speaking tours in support of the BDS movement.
Strategic affairs minister says event protesting centennial of Balfour declaration is organized by Hamas supporters.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
"The state should not be telling people what causes they can or can’t support."
Celebrity journalist and filmmaker Ian Halperin's latest film unabashedly labels singer an antisemite.
By no means are Trump and Schumer political bedfellows. But when it comes to Israel policy, these two men are closely aligned – an opportunity for the Israeli government to rebuild diplomatic ties.
The funding, reportedly about $600 worth, has sparked controversy.
Lebanon’s cultural boycotts do little for the country except bring it global ridicule.
"We deplore the bullying tactics being used to defend injustice against Palestinians and to suppress an artist’s freedom of conscience."
Public and private bodies in Israel and the Palestinian Authority are eligible to receive grants for projects if the meet the EU-funded NGO's criteria.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Lorde’s cancellation is more ominous than it looks.
By DAVID BRINN
The university hosted a conference that featured an organization which promotes BDS, much to the chagrin of Im Tirzu.
By SARAH LEVI
“It is narrow-minded. Being politically correct is incorrect. It means forbidding the freedom of speech. This is how the BDS movement sounds to me.”
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
Boy George defended himself against attacks on Twitter for his scheduled performance by supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
The border authorities will block entry to the famous, significant, and otherwise radical BDS activists.
"The measure Gov. Abbott signed today became law with bilateral support because Texas stands with its business partners and for free trade."
Erdan: "BDS activists are our country's enemies."
By UDI SHAHAM,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
“We are all here to say we cannot, we will not be silent.”
The database would collect information that is publicly available like social media activity.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Halper, who immigrated to Israel from the US in 1973, heads the left-wing Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
“Going to a rally with your BDS friends?” I ask, referring to the local anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
By ROBERT HORENSTEIN
Considering the festival was the first of its kind, some were impressed with how it was run.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s tariffs, regulations, cartel system and monopoly protection probably rob the Israeli people far more than BDS successes ever will.
By ORIT ARFA
BDS does nothing to advance the cause of peace, tolerance and understanding, and actually hurts the Palestinian people.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Youth is not excuse for bigotry.
The state has initiated affirmative action programs for higher education scholarships for Ethiopians, and my friends and I are using them.
By ITZIK REUVEN
South Africa's relationship with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement leaves Israel in an awkward place.
Overzealous opponents of BDS have resorted to methods that we don’t agree with.
On a daily basis, BDS barrages international artists with misinformation in an effort to pressure them to cancel their shows in Israel, and attempts to smear their reputation when they refuse.
By DAVID RENZER AND STEVE SCHNUR
BDS, through aggressive discourse and destructive propaganda, serves the continuity if not the escalation of the conflict.
By ADNAN OKTAR
You can try to represent the Center as Greenblatt says he tries, but you will never make everyone happy.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Israel has a duty to provide full civic equality to its Arab citizens, but it must also protect its Jewish identity.
By SHUKI FRIEDMAN