Caroline Glick

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“The forces of terrorism must be equally fought,” Glick said, not just for Israel’s sake but for the sake of the rest of the world.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
How one politician's ambitions have worked against what many right-wing Israelis see as a viable future solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By TAL SCHNEIDER/GLOBES
Director Greenfield discusses with 'Post' latest documentary examining global political assault against Jews.
By HANNAH BROWN
Harvard Prof. tells audience at 'Post' conference who laugh at his peace plan ideas that they are "foolish."
By SAM SOKOL
Le meurtrier a été abattu par les Gentils. Tout va pour le mieux dans le meilleur des mondes... Ou alors...
By CAROLINE GLICK
Also: Arabic begins to dominate Twitter MidEast, Israelis show a strong interest in sports, Iran stories abound.
By ELANA KIRSH
PM Chinese greeting video garners over 40 m. views; Italian cruise crash 3rd-most viewed news video in US.
Talk of possible Iran strike dies down on mainstream media, but alive and kicking on forums.
Clip gets over 3 million views.
By NOAH RAYMAN
Supporters are impressed with US presidential candidate's command of Mideast issues, although social issues pose potential divide.
By JTA
Clip wants to draw attention to Iran bomb danger.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
GPO mistakenly sends satirical flotilla video to foreign journalists.
By BEN HARTMAN
Jewish extremists who boo everyone who wants to make compromises for peace are every bit as dangerous as Jewish extremists on the hard left.
By ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ
Time to ask the question through another lens to ensure Israel isn’t a partisan issue in US.
By CAMERON S. BROWN
The Fatah-Hamas deal will never produce unity or two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace. What it actually embodies is one more not-so-stealthy attempt to wipe Israel off the face of the map.
By ELWOOD MCQUAID
Latma, website satirizing Israeli media coverage, may get weekly television show.
By JOSHUA HAMERMAN
Khaled Abu Toameh was honored for his reporting on Palestinian affairs; Caroline Glick receives award for Latma web site.
If Netanyahu is forced from office, Israeli democracy will be critically, and possibly irreparably, debilitated.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
If the peace process ends, Netanyahu will present his own plan.
Unless Trump intends to humiliate himself and America and sell Israel down the river like his predecessors did, the peace process will not be resuscitated.
Israel’s efforts to explain itself will not crack through the closed intellectual circle of identity politics and partisanship.
The key to strengthening and supporting the community is to bypass its failed leadership and speak and interact directly with American Jews.
The fact is that the rhetoric of white supremacists on Israel and Jews is largely indistinguishable from the language of the far Left.
Israel ceded the Temple Mount to terrorists last week. But with a clear goal, we can get it back in short order and keep it perpetually for the good of all humanity.
If we aren’t indifferent to Hezbollah’s expansion of its capabilities, what are we planning to do about it?
When a march that dons inclusion as its motto excludes Jews, it is not a misunderstanding; it is the canary in the mine.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
"With regard to 'Coalition leaders reach deal to temporarily resolve conversion crisis' (July 2), I do not recognize the chief rabbis or any rabbi as my mentor."
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The fact is that Trump has given Netanyahu support as he has walked away from the failed policy paradigm of the Obama years.
Trump doesn’t want to repeat the mistakes of his predecessors.
As for Judea and Samaria, the sale of private land should not require the approval of the civil administration.
If you did not pay to view the show from the grandstand, you were forced to stand in the heat of sun to watch one car pass every 20 minutes.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Why should Reform or Conservative religions be dealt with any differently from, the Greek Orthodox or Coptic communities?
The right wing Jewish extremists who boo everyone who wants to make compromises for peace, are every bit as dangerous as Jewish extremists on the hard left who also demand a one state solution.
What The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference is all about
By STEVE LINDE
Now that the Islamists are poised to take power in Cairo, the Israel-Egypt treaty is null and void.
Recent actions by the US president speak louder than a million hateful emails.
By DOUGLAS M. BLOOMFIELD
The hysterical, hypocritical reaction to Glenn Beck helped underline the collective psychosis of Israel’s left-wing establishment.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
My grief is for the lamentable fact that perhaps for the first time in Jewish history God is being eliminated from a prayer.
Two weeks after the attack in Norway, the country’s deputy foreign minister makes an appeal to ‘The Jerusalem Post.’
By ESPEN BARTH EIDE
Our World: Israel today faces the most daunting and complex threat spectrum it has ever seen.
Column One: Just before Obama snowballed his Jewish donors in Washington, Yale engaged in a similarly transparent bid to romance its Jewish supporters.
Anti-regime protests in Syria are welcome departure from grim choices posed by Egypt, Libya because supporting protesters there is actually good idea.
By focusing attention on Israel and its crimes, Europeans, American admirers ignore Islamic war against Israel, global jihad.
I, for one, have difficulty forgetting Ariel Sharon or his legacy. I also have difficulty forgetting the home I was forced out of for no good reason.
Just when you thought he was shifting gears he pulls out a zinger.
I am delighted to hear that we did not pay for Rahm Emanuel's restaurant party in Eilat.
Haaretz provides Israeli affirmation for anti-Israel attitudes.
US Vice President Joseph Biden’s job is about to stop being easy. Indeed, it is about to become impossible.
To avoid Europe’s encroaching fate, Israel must abandon its current course.
Israel's is the only government that can force the rest of the world to recognize that Abbas is not an ally.
BY CAROLINE GLICK
The political winds in America are blowing against Obama. Israel should do nothing to smooth his path forward.
American Jewry has a lot riding on the results of today's Congressional elections.
Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist, in wide-ranging broadcast interview, also discusses Iran, "Arab Spring" and American foreign policy.
By MORDECHAI I. TWERSKY
In this week's 20 Questions, the JPost's popular columnist says her two cents on negotiations and other topics submitted by JPost readers.
By DEBORAH DANAN