This is everything we know so far about Kate Middleton's cancer - explainer

On Friday, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton decided to put an end to the rumors and revealed in a video that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

The 42-year-old princess announced in a video: "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

King Charles, who himself was recently diagnosed with cancer, responded to the painful disclosure of Princess Kate, saying that he was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

Here are all the details that are known so far about the the future Queen's diagnosis:

The princess said at the end of the week that she is undergoing treatment for cancer that was discovered following major abdominal surgery. She began "preventive chemotherapy" treatment at the end of February. Kate Middleton (credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

When was the cancer diagnosed?

The princess underwent the surgery in January. The palace did not reveal details at the time but said that the procedure was planned and that her condition "is not related to cancer." Apparently, during the operation a lump that was removed was sent for a biopsy, which confirmed that it was indeed a malignant cancer.

What type of cancer does Kate have?

Kensington Palace did not disclose the type of cancer. However, given the clues sent so far, the speculation in the UK medical community is that it is either colon cancer, or cancer related to the uterus or ovaries.

What is "preventive chemotherapy?"

Kate said her medical team has advised her to undergo "preventative chemotherapy" and she is in the early stages of that treatment. Chemotherapy is an umbrella term for drugs designed to eliminate cancer cells, and they are given by infusion or pills. Preventive chemotherapy after surgery is given to reduce the risk that the cancer will return in the future.

Where is Kate treated?

Kate's surgery took place at a private clinic in London. The palace did not reveal the exact location, but in her video message, Catherine thanked the team who took care of her.

What are the warning signs that may indicate cancer?

There are many signs of a cancerous growth, but if one of the following appears, you should contact your doctor immediately: