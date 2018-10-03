Cease-fire

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“The [Islamic Jihad] delegation affirmed its [group’s] commitment to the ceasefire which was reached by way of an understanding in 2014.”
By ADAM RASGON
According to Yousef, if Israel lifts its closure on the Strip, it would not have to worry about Hamas’s commitment to a cease-fire.
None of the proposals were serious says Ziad al-Thatha, a member of Hamas’s political bureau.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
One of the items that could be included in an agreement would be the creation of a detached, floating port in Gaza.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel has not been informed that negotiations, set to take place tomorrow, will be postponed.
Senior Hamas official Zahar condemns killing of Kawasme and Abu Aysha, but says Israel must not be given any pretext "to escape from the commitments" of the August 26 truce that ended Gaza war.
By REUTERS,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
According to "Asharq al-Awsat," the Egyptian-mediated talks are expected to conclude within the month with a new agreement on a range of issues.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Ashkelon, Ashdod, and the smaller communities near the Gaza border have absorbed the worst barrages since before dawn Wednesday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
IAF renews sorties over Gaza hitting dozens of targets; IDF reportedly attempts assassination of top Hamas militant leader Deif; 50 rockets fired at Israel army says.
Sami Abu Zuhri says Hamas not behind rockets that broke cease-fire and prompted IDF strikes; Hamas warns: If Netanyahu doesn't understand diplomatic language, we will force him to understand.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The revelation that Hamas planned to topple Abbas in the West Bank, makes a long-term deal between Israel and Hamas through the PA difficult.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Palestinian Authority president gives speech during meeting of PA leadership in Ramallah, says Egypt has no replacement as mediator.
Upon return from Egypt, Khalil al-Hayya says truce possible if Israel stops "playing with terminologies and hiding behind them in a ruse that renders our demands void."
Antitrust Commissioner outlines plan to force Nesher to sell its Har Tov plant, which produces around 30 percent Israel's of cement each year.
By NIV ELIS
While most refugees from Donetsk might have moved on, the Mariupol Jewish community will stick it out.
By SAM SOKOL
Hamas's rejection of the cease-fire plan can only be regarded as intentional killing of the Palestinian people.
By TAWFIK HAMID
The three Arabic nuanced terms being discussed with Hamas as a resolution to the current situation have nothing to do with a “cease fire”: Hudna, Tahadia and Hudaybiyyah.
By DAVID BEDEIN
Following the terror attacks in Paris last week, it is clear that the French problem is not merely the structure and deficiencies of its security agencies.
A ceasefire agreement allowing Iranian troops 5km from Israel's border is "a real danger to Israel's stability," said former Defense Minister Amir Peretz.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The cease-fire agreed upon by the US and Russia is unlikely to bring Syria’s civil war to an end.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
The situation on the West Bank is volatile, but persistent reports suggest Israel could conclude a long-term cease-fire with Hamas.
By MOSHE MAOZ
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.Gen. Gadi Eisenkot took secret trip to Brussels to meet with top US general to discuss Iranian moves in Syria.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israel remains skeptic over Iran’s manipulation of the Syrian cease-fire.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
The truce does not apply to Islamic State and al Qaeda affiliate the Nusra Front, and the Syrian government and Moscow have said they will not halt combat against those militants.
By REUTERS
"A ceasefire is not peace...because even the most durable of ceasefires is not a substitute for peace," Kerry says.
Islamist Nour Party, after rejecting several other potential candidates, say they will support Beblawi's appointment.
Interim head of state Adli Mansour moves to resolve crisis a day after the death of 51 Egyptians rocked the nation; Muslim Brotherhood movement are calling for further protests, raising potential for violence.
May be sign of political accommodation emerging after ouster.
Reports emerge that Hamas is prepared to accept a 72-hour cease-fire at the urging of Egypt; Israel has said it will not negotiate while under fire; at least one rocket intercepted by Iron Dome over Ashkelon.
Delegation previously said it was likely to abandon Egyptian-mediated talks unless Israel agreed to return to table without pre-conditions.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Hamas and Islamic Jihad threaten renewed attacks as cease-fire negotiations disintegrate.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
After breaking 72-hour cease-fire Friday, Hamas threatens to hit TA again if its demands are not met.
By HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Azzam al-Ahmad, a Palestinian Authority official, said that “all the reports of an extension of the cease-fire are based on Israeli sources."
Delegation arrived Tuesday for truce talks.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
'Our finger is still on the trigger,' admonishes senior Hamas official, if Palestinian demands are not met; says major demand is lifting blockade on Gaza.
Israeli official says Israel will extend truce under current terms; Hamas says group will not extend cease-fire unless significant progress is made in negotiations.
Islamic Jihad says issue of disarming Palestinian groups in Gaza will not be discussed during indirect talks with Israel.
Tense quiet in South as Hamas appears to be honoring 72-hour cease-fire; Israeli delegation joins Palestinian factions in Cairo for long-term truce talks.
Hamas fires salvo of rockets at Israel just ahead of an 8:00 a.m. truce; IDF redeploys troops to defensive positions on the Gaza border, 32 Gaza attack tunnels destroyed.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Hamas fires salvo of rockets at Israel from Ma'ale Adumim to the southern coastal region and the Shfela just ahead of an 8:00 a.m. truce.
Jerusalem: We accepted "unconditional" cease-fire only after IDF finished destroying Gaza terror tunnels.
Egypt is reportedly pressing on Palestinian factions to accept a 72-hour humanitarian cease-fire that will precede negotiations for a long-term truce; southern Israeli communities pounded by rockets.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
French FM says cease-fire, 2-state solution, security for Israel is only option; Palestinian delegation suggests possible breakthrough in Cairo talks.
Turkish leader: Israel is upset with Turkey because “we are trying to stop this genocide.”
Senior Fatah official heading PA delegation to talks says he believes Israel will join talks in coming days.
Rocket fire into Israel resumes two hours into 72-hour cease-fire; Palestinian sources report 40 killed from IDF artillery fire.
The current proposal is similar to the original Egyptian one put on the table on July 15, which Hamas rejected because their demands were not met and they were not consulted in its formulation.
By HERB KEINON
Egypt agreed to receive a Palestinian delegation formed by PA president Mahmoud Abbas for talks on the cease-fire proposal.
Finance minister said that Deif’s remarks claiming victory were reminiscent of Iraqi propaganda on the eve of the fall of Saddam Hussein.
Reclusive Commander of Hamas military wing, Mohammad Deif resurfaces to declare that Hamas does not agree to a cease-fire shortly after IDF bombs his home.
Survey says that should Netanyahu choose to end Gaza operation at this time, he would be confronting the overwhelming majority of the nation.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Bayit Yehudi ministers weigh in on Hamas' sudden request for a humanitarian cease-fire after breaking several before.
Poll finds that while a majority of 64% express support for Hamas’s conditions, only 15% say they favor the position of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the results reveal.
“If Hamas really wants a cease-fire, I am sure that we can get to that, but they don’t want one,” Netanyahu tells Sky News Arabic; Arab TV reports say humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza imminent.
Resolution is latest attempt to create ceasefire that Hamas will accept; Hamas already rejected three previous ceasefire resolutions and continued firing on Israel.
Iron Dome intercepts 1 rocket, other lands in Yehud, lightly injuring 2 peple; Israeli officials deny reports of 5-hour humanitarian cease-fire.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,HERB KEINON
Hours after Khaled Mashaal met with Palestinian Authority chief Abbas for cease-fire talks, the sources claimed that Mashaal was expected to arrive in Cairo for the announcement.
The initiative is sponsored by the US, Qatar, Turkey, Hamas says; PA officials say the Egyptian cease-fire proposal is only initiative on the table for now.
Cairo is the preferred go-between for Jerusalem; Qatar has a special relationship with Hamas, and is keen to be in the center of the negotiations; security cabinet set to meet Friday morning.
Foreign minister says Palestinian lives could have been saved if Hamas would have accepted their cease-fire proposal.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Israel says Iron Dome has demonstrated an accuracy rate of 90 percent in the most recent Gaza conflict.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Channel 2: Hamas demands release of Schalit deal prisoners who were re-arrested, the opening of Gaza border crossings.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
US State Department: "The Israelis welcomed the ceasefire, the cabinet supported it and as Hamas continued to fire rockets, Israel declined to respond for several hours."
Israel resumes Operation Protective Edge after short-lived ceasefire is marred by Hamas's launching of dozens of rockets.
By HERB KEINON,YAAKOV LAPPIN
"I cannot condemn strongly enough the actions of Hamas in so brazenly firing rockets in the face of a goodwill effort to offer a ceasefire," he says.
Kerry welcomes ceasefire, urges "all other parties to accept the proposal," saying that it "provides an opportunity to end the violence and restore calm."
Netanyahu: We can’t allow Gaza in Judea and Samaria; we are weighing all possibilities and are prepared for all possibilities.
Hague says current conflict is stark reminder of need to make progress toward a permanent peace based on the two-state solution.
By JERRY LEWIS
Regarding 'PM: New era of ties between Israel and Latin America' (September 12), I am delighted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, have undertaken a trip to South America.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Russia and the US must be persuaded to take concrete steps to protect Israeli and Jordanian interests along the two countries’ borders with Syria and, in Israel’s case, with Lebanon.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
War in Syria – and Israeli efforts to ensure it does not spread to the Golan and West Bank are set to continue.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Last week, Nusra Front seized the strategic Quneitra border crossing from UNDOF, sending a contingent of Filipino peacekeepers scrambling for safety to Israeli lines.
By MORTON A. KLEIN,DANIEL MANDEL
The Israeli mirror is illuminated by ultra-powerful and harsh fluorescent beams from any and all possible directions.
By SARAH HONIG
Israel must have mechanisms to guarantee its security and to ensure that Gaza will not rearm itself for the next war.
By GERSHON BASKIN
It is now important for Israel, Egypt, the US and other countries interested in seeing quiet restored to the Gaza Strip to take advantage of Hamas’s weakened position.
By JPost Editorial
US attempts for a cease-fire in Gaza have been a disaster.
By BRIAN REEVES
Not only did Kerry’s proposal accede to many of Hamas’ demands, it upgraded Hamas’s international standing.
By JONATHAN RYNHOLD
They say we have the right to defend ourselves but we must keep civilian casualties low. How can we? Hamas rockets and mortars are surrounded by civilians.
By Jerusalem Post Readers