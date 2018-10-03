Charlottesville

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
It’s not clear what drove Cohn out now, but the former top executive at the Goldman Sachs investment bank was known to favor conventional Republican free trade policies.
By JTA
Congressional candidate seeking to defeat Paul Ryan for his seat, has history of anti-Jewish themes in social media.
Senior Democratic leaders lamented the spike in antisemitism across the US and vowed to fight it as they new group was launched.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The city preemptively brought in riot police to screen the protesters in an attempt to prevent the the type of violence that took place in Charlottesville.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Alt-right leader exchanges tweets with mayor who said his ilk are "not welcome."
By REUTERS
Gosar proposed the conspiracy theory about the rally in an interview with Vice News.
Trump initially stated that “many sides” were to blame for the violence and intimidation that resulted from the white-power protest Charlottesville.
In an interview on Fox News Sunday over the weekend, Tillerson said "the president speaks for himself" when asked about Trump's values.
"As a Jewish American, I will not allow neo-Nazis ranting ‘Jews will not replace us’ to cause this Jew to leave his job."
The Jewish Democratic Council of America hopes to remind Jews why they tend to vote Democratic in the first place.
The former Fox News pundit had some strong words for US President Donald Trump and the American education system.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
"I do think he could've done better. I think he needed to do better," the speaker said.
Joint plan announced to combat bigotry and promote justice.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Here's what you need to know about antifa, the loose network that fights fascists on the streets.
“There are no good Nazis and no good members of the Klan.”
Donald Trump's Jewish daughter and son-in-law failed to convince the president to change his tune on Charlottesville.
“Will [US President Donald Trump] look into the eyes of a Holocaust survivor and tell her that even one Nazi swastika flag is okay?”
"Trump’s remarks embolden and empower neo-Nazis and white supremacists."
By YAAKOV KATZ
Trump's inability to blame white supremacists could be the tipping point in his downfall.
By DAVID BRINN
The University of Florida is slated to host Spencer, a proud endorser of white supremacy theories, for a speech on campus despite concerns by Jewish students.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
Holocaust Survivors send a message about hate from their own lives in a video by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Trump's failure to condemn neo-Nazis and white supremacists has drawn criticism from many prominent leaders.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Big donations are coming in to the Jewish NGO to help counter the racism shown at the Charlottesville rally last week.
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF
The Republican Jewish Coalition called on President Donald Trump to provide “greater moral clarity in rejecting racism, bigotry, and anti-Semitism.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Mayim Bialik casts doubt timing was an oversight.
By AMY SPIRO
The man suspected of ramming a car into a crowd of protestors in Charlottesville is due to appear in court on Monday. James Alex Fields, Jr, "adored Hitler," his former teacher said.
Twitter is embroiled in an ongoing debate about whether or not it is controversial to be anti-Nazi.
In their first six months as presidential advisers, Ivanka and Jared led a resistance within the West Wing against forces they considered too far right of the American political consensus – and won.
By no means are Trump and Schumer political bedfellows. But when it comes to Israel policy, these two men are closely aligned – an opportunity for the Israeli government to rebuild diplomatic ties.
#21 on The Jerusalem Post's 50 Influential Jews Of 2017.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Freedom of speech is at the forefront of discussion once again.
Police used pepper spray to disperse crowds after protesters threw rocks and bottles outside the convention center where US President Donald Trump spoke, police said.
Criticism of the president’s response to the crisis was virtually unanimous among Jewish American groups.
History is our guide to what Charlottesville means to racism in the US.
Should Netanyahu have responded more forcefully to Charlottesville?
By HERB KEINON
Millions of Americans – some would say American culture itself, and also the entire American civilization – have a weakness for idols.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
“The wave of antisemitic attacks I’ve seen in the last week, it’s been a new experience for me, I’ve never seen that before,” Mayor Michael Signer said.
Conspiracy theorist claims Jews dressed up as Nazis to discredit white supremacist protesters.
Anonymous has not confirmed the hacking, leading to speculation that it may be a publicity stunt.
By REBECCA MONTAG
Social media users are making a point of identifying those caught on camera at the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville.
The two officers had been helping to quell the violence that erupted in Charlottesville.
The prime minister came under scrutiny for waiting nearly two weeks to issue a statement on the rally.
"You could say that I’m a white Zionist in the sense that I care about my people," said white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.
"As we say chazak, chazak, ve’nitchazek. Be strong, be strong, and we will be strong."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemed to have condemned Saturday's white supremacy rally in Charlottesville.
Responding to Charlottesville hate, former governor urges teaching tolerance.
Israel faces a whole host of burning issues that demand the full and immediate attention of the prime minister and his cabinet.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
A Facebook group unites.
By MATT SIENKIEWICZ
Wiesenthal Center Nazi-hunter replies to 'Post' columnist.
By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Priority is given to letters that are brief and topical, and which bear the writer’s name and place of residence, as well as the name and date of the Post item being referred to. [email protected]
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What we can learn from Holocaust survivors about confronting hatred.
By JUDITH K. LANG HILGARTNER
Moral ambiguity applies only when it suits the individual, community or country concerned.
By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Many thanks to Jerusalem Post reporter Herb Keinon for giving readers a good laugh to start off the month of Elul!
A response to Bret Stephens.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
President Donald Trump needs to get a stronger message from the few Jews in his administration.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
It’s bad enough that Netanyahu failed to call out Trump for Charlottesville. It’s worse when someone who should know far better thinks this is okay.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Antisemitism is fundamentally mythical, an irrational explanation of the world.
By CHAIM STEINMETZ
Christian Zionism is undoubtedly a controversial topic.
By FAYDRA L. SHAPIRO
Real Christians must stand up and speak up the very moment the demon of racism rears its ugly head.
By MIKE EVANS
The fact is that the rhetoric of white supremacists on Israel and Jews is largely indistinguishable from the language of the far Left.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Zionist ethos requires nothing less of us than a clarion call to eschew such ethical ambiguity, condemning the virulent racism and Jew-hatred that is the anathema of white supremacy.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Given the choice between backing those who would turn the US into their own version of Nazi Germany or those who would do whatever it takes to prevent it, there is no choice.
Diaspora Jews have Israel's support, especially after the attack in Charlottesville.
By NACHMAN SHAI
It may already be too late for American Jewry, but uniting the Jews above all the disagreements is still the only thing that can save them from a catastrophe that is now vividly in the horizon.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
A woman confronted the owner of Nazi flag that was flying in her neighborhood: “Why do you have a Nazi flag? This is America, not Nazi Germany.”