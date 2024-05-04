Israel's message to Iran: We will act to destroy the nuclear threat - opinion

Iran is clearly a nuclear threshold country today, according to a great majority of scientists. What is unclear is exactly when we can expect a fully nuclear Iran.

The chairman of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, claimed this week that Iran is not months but weeks away from possessing enough enriched uranium to develop a nuclear bomb. He clarified, however, that this does not signify that Iran will avail itself of nuclear weapons within that time frame.

While the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly claimed that it does not intend to enrich uranium to the level required for a nuclear bomb, statements from Tehran testify to the contrary.

The obvious question arises: What exactly did Israel do to Islamic Iran and the belligerent Arab states that so despise us and wish to destroy what they term the “Zionist entity”?

Root of the conflict

In an interview with Epoch Times, Rabbi Oury Cherki explained that to understand the essence of the conflict, it was necessary to go straight to the source, to the biblical story of Ishmael, borne to Abraham by Sarah’s immigrant slave girl. Once Sarah realized that she was not able to bear children of her own, she selected the Egyptian princess Hagar as a surrogate so that Abraham could father a son and heir. Peter Paul Rubens, The Reconciliation of Jacob and Esau, 1624 (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Rabbi Cherki said that the moment Isaac was born, the birthright and the inheritance went straight to him, even though he was 13 years younger than Ishmael. This was in accordance with the Code of Hammurabi, the legal codex in force at the time.

But Ishmael refused to recognize Isaac, his younger half-brother, as their father’s heir.

Most Arabs see themselves as descendants of Ishmael and are unwilling to accept the validity of Judaism. As far as Islam is concerned, since the arrival of Mohammed (born as late as the 6th century CE) all other religions, including Christianity and Judaism, are unimportant and Islam is the one true religion.

Before Islam, the Arabs were idolaters and they themselves divide their history into two periods: the period of the Enlightenment and the period of Islam. Islam is a return to the God of Abraham but not to the God of Isaac.

Thus, essentially, the debate centers on to whom the land, the inheritance of our father Abraham, actually belongs.

Some of us still recall the good relations that existed between Iran and Israel some 50 years ago. Israel invested heavily in nurturing the relations between the two countries and provided Iran with weapons, defense, and agricultural expertise.

Israel’s relationship with Iran has experienced ups and downs. The political alliance, “the Alliance of the Periphery” died along with the rule of the Pahlavi dynasty following the 1979 Iranian Islamic revolution and the return of ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini from exile.

Khomeini’s Iran embraced Muslim radicalism and anti-Western and anti-Zionist ideology and gave birth to the “Axis of Resistance.” Iran began to establish its grip on Syria, supporting it against Israel and assisting it with weapons.

Iran has made Lebanon its forward military base against Israel, while equipping itself, according to estimates, with around 150,000 missiles and rockets, some of which are precision-guided, in order to advance its murderous plan of hitting us as hard as possible.

Iran’s anti-Western ideology, which sees the United States as the “Great Satan” and Israel as the “Little Satan,” and is bent on harming Western interests, has caused countless murderous attacks. The fingerprints of Iran and its proxies were found in the horrific 1994 attack on the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) Jewish community building in Buenos Aires.

In September 1992, a terror attack took place at a restaurant in Berlin, Germany’s capital, in what was deemed the most serious attack by a foreign country on German soil since World War II. At the time, the court ordered the arrest of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) agents.

In August 2002, an Iranian opposition group revealed information about the existence of secret nuclear reactors in Natanz and Barak, in violation of the bilateral agreement between Iran and the IAEA regarding the implementation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Notwithstanding Iran’s threat to destroy a United Nations member country, the Western world is silent and thus complicit as sinister and envious Shia leaders race to achieve their murderous hegemony and world domination by means of terror and the development of a nuclear bomb.

Economic sanctions have affected Iran only slightly since many companies in France, Germany, and the UK have known how to circumvent them. Additionally, the Western embargo on weapons and spare parts for Iran’s nuclear project has clearly been ineffective.

Via its Houthi proxy, the Islamic Republic also threatens and harms Gulf countries. This nuclear-threshold country is also equipping the worst of our enemies with the best of weapons.

THE DESTRUCTION of Soviet missile batteries designed to protect the nuclear facility in Iran was a message to Tehran that Israel will not put up with its nuclearization – and perhaps also a signal to the United States that if it does not act to destroy the nuclear threat, Israel may well do so.

Israel and the US were mistaken in allowing this monster to grow to such terrifying proportions and achieve the ability to threaten Israel directly and through its Middle East proxies. Iran continues to develop its nuclear capability while ignoring the demands of other countries to stop.

The Islamic Republic is not only a threat to Israel but to the entire world, and it will continue on its path until it has a bomb in hand or the world finally wakes up and puts a stop to the evil and terrorist regime’s intention of destroying the State of Israel.

The writer is CEO of Radius 100fm, honorary consul of Nauru, deputy dean of the Consular Staff in Israel, and vice president of the Ambassadors Club.