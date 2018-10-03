Culture in Israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Others, such as Soviet olim and Jews from Arab countries, immigrated to Israel because they were forced from their country of birth
By BARRY DAVIS
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
By PEGGY CIDOR
To reach these goals, interesting and modern vocational employment training opportunities were needed – and so Sipur Hozer was born.
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
A new kind of yeshiva where students learn by doing
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
The younger girls live there, sometimes from as young as age four, but usually from seven until the age of 10 or 11.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
“We thought next of having a desk chair, something with wheels. But then I thought that would be kind of lame."
By CARL HOFFMAN
The bassist cites an incident that happened to him while producing a song for Fried.
Following her Jerusalem Theater showing, Saglam is planning on taking the display a step further, in a physical, dimension-oriented sense too.
Would you be prepared to pay for an interior decorator to take over your home and not
allow you inside until she has fully executed her contract?
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Examining Jerusalem’s boutique hotel trend from the inside
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Rolling Stone:Peggy Cidor's round-up of city affairs
Tom Petty played in Israel for the first time in September 1987.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Romeo Santos to take Tel Aviv stage • Ticket sales open for Enrique Iglesias
By AMY SPIRO
The title of the piece refers to a popular Israeli folk dance, associated originally with early Zionist settlers, who paved roads by day and danced their hearts out all night.
By ORA BRAFMAN
The latest social news from Israeli life.
By MICHAL GALANTI
Now Ruth Rimonim Galei Kinneret is not simply a hotel, but the center of the chain’s new Wellness program.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Last time he was in Israel, Blaker performed his “Ungefiltered” act, and he promises that Israeli audiences will hear an all new show.
Grab your nearest and dearest – and get ready to make like an Olympic figure skater.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
As "Shababnikim" wraps up its first season, audiences are dying for more of the four haredi youth who aren't afraid to peek at the outside world.
Music, museums and more in Israel.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Three Ladies, Three Lattes looks at percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric. Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions.
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
Experiencing a musical weekend at the Pastoral Hotel in Kibbutz Kfar Blum.
Israeli-born, New York-based tenor saxophonist Arnan Raz strings together
an honest narrative in his sophomore album, ‘Chains Of Stories’
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Our recommendations for the top 10 things to do this week
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Two genres of Menotti’s operas – comic and serious, almost tragic, The Old Maid and the Thief and The Medium – were performed by the Jerusalem Music Academy.
By URY EPPSTEIN
The singers aren't household names yet around the globe, but they soon may be.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN/ ISRAEL21C.ORG
Israeli actress Yuval Scharf stars in the BBC’s ‘McMafia,’ which has been criticized for its portrayal of organized crime in the Jewish state.
The Tel Aviv Museum of Art commemorates the centennial of the 1917 Russian Revolution with a new exhibition
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
I give Israel about 12 minutes to survive.
Sleep Party People and Oh Wonder will perform in Tel Aviv
By DAVID BRINN
Galit Lis presents a piece in praise of and performed by older women
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Joining them are a dance troupe fresh from Manzanillo, Cuba
Pasión de Buena Vista will perform here this month
The show will take place on May 13, 2018
Renowned Israeli poet Haviva Pedaya brings a mixture of Ethiopian sounds,
styles and cultures to the Hullegeb Festival
Bryan Adams leaves a satisfied crowd in his first Tel Aviv show after performing hit after hit for 12,000 fans.
Once again, artistic director and internationally acclaimed trumpeter Avishai Cohen put together a diverse range of acts.
Dege Feder presents her solo dance piece as part of the Hullegeb Israeli-Ethiopian Arts Festival in Jerusalem
In honor of Dr. Pepper's birthday, Jerusalem's gourmet street food restaurant, Crave, has put together a one-night-only tasting menu inspired by the drink.
By SARAH LEVI
The conflict between Israel’s culture minister and artists using nudity in their performances has been thrown back into the spotlight.
Ground Heights will perform at the Hullegeb Festival
Rock singer Bryan Adams brings his Get Up Tour to Israel
This week's top 10 attractions of August 2017.
Pianist Gad Lehavi Joins stellar US saxophonist Ravi Coltrane takes part in the Tel Aviv Jazz Festival
Renowned Israeli director Ran Tal’s latest documentary takes a look behind the scenes at the Israel Museum.
By HANNAH BROWN
Sam Wills, the New Zealand comic known as Tape Face, is bringing his act to Israel for three shows
La Boheme, performed by the Israeli Opera, profited from Stefano Mazzonis di Fralafera’s direction and Carlo Sala’s sets, that were original without gliding into artificial tasteless modernism.
UK-based jazz singer Denise Gordon will be performing her eclectic mix of jazz, gospel, blues and a little rock as part of the Hot Jazz series
Little House in Baka, a spacious mansion built in 1930, today is a quaint 34-room hotel.
By STEWART WEISS
The ‘Post’ looks at five of the front-runners for next year’s Academy Awards.
By SHAWN RODGERS
The Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra pays homage to Telemann
By MAXIM REIDER
‘Cinderella,’ Rodgers and Hammerstein’s upgraded and adapted musical, comes to Beit Hillel for Hanukka
This week's top 10 attractions in the week of November 17.
A category has been added to the Israel Prize awarded annually on Independence Day.
The incredible beauty and clever adaptation of each two-dimensional still image into three-dimensional, breathing theatrical stage were a sheer delight.
This is Gottlieb and former longtime New York resident Fort’s debut recording as a duo, and they bring their rich, and diverse, professional and life experience to the velvety fore.
Over the years, African-American musician Daryl Davis has mixed it up with industry-leading acts.
‘Scaffolding’ builds up a gripping drama
Fyodor Makarov and the Davai group present ‘Under Construction’
Boy George, cum Culture Club, will perform in Tel Aviv
Astrology
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
Many people of a certain vintage, say senior citizens in their late sixties and older, can recall exactly where they were when they heard about the assassination of US president John F. Kennedy, in 1963.
The crescendo of sounds emanating from the Jerusalem Municipality’s city council hall bore little resemblance to the circular hall’s usual tones from its weekly city council meetings.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
It’s a great week to be an arts-goer in Israel
By ARIANE MANDELL
Pilobolus will work its wonders in Herzliya
By ORI J LENKINSKI
Her mother, Leah, had two lives
By HELEN KAYE
The silver sage from Sevan won over the masses writing his own laws of musical seduction – and seduced we were, Saturday night at his third appearance at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv.
By SARAH DEMMI LEVIN
The legendary conductor announced last December that he will step down from his post as music director in October 2019, exactly 50 years after he first became officially affiliated with the ensemble.
The Shalva band has become an international icon for inclusion and a real example of the amazing things that can happen when you empower people's abilities and believe in their potential.
The Herzliya Museum of Contemporary Art grants Guy Goldstein the Keshet Award
“I am happy to be back in Israel,” says internationally acclaimed tenor Rodrigo de Pozo.
Israeli-Ethiopian singer Ester Rada sees the world through multiple lenses in her second album.
Keshet and Reshet are getting channels of their very own.
This week's top ten attractions.
Acclaimed Israeli choreographers Yossi Berg and Oded Graf present their interpretation of Stravinsky’s masterpiece.
A look at Israeli society this past week.
Despite Miri Regev’s wrath, Samuel Maoz’s drama is in the lead to take home the Best Picture Award.
After Culture Minister Miri Regev's repeated outbursts lately concerning the internationally acclaimed Israeli film 'Foxtrot,' Israel Film Academy says politicians not welcome at ceremony.
Three haredi (ultra-Orthodox) men were arrested for rolling burning tires toward the home of a man who hung a poster critical of the grand rabbi of the Gur Hassidic community.
By JEREMY SHARON
Remembering my mother, Minnie Leviton
By SUSAN GOODMAN
One didn’t need a thorough knowledge of the language to work out what the dispute was over.
By BENITA LEVIN
The EMET Prize ceremony will take place at the Jerusalem Theater by invitation only.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
You can convince yourself that you are right, but this week you will have a hard time convincing others of the value of the stand you have taken.
Concerts, Balfour declaration celebrations, and chocolate tasting
The ‘Family Album’ photography show provides an inside look at the Dayan dynasty
From chocolate to "ancient" markets, Israel has much to offer in the week to come.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Where to go and what to do in Israel this coming week.
The who's who of Israel.
The Palestinian Israeli rapper is bringing his unique style of wordplay to the White Night event at Jerusalem’s Museum for Islamic Art.
Ahead of November concert, the British pop sensation says the online pressure to cancel doesn't faze him.
The English translation of Ruby Namdar’s Sapir Prize-winning first novel is a bewildering tale of modern and biblical life
Get the latest dose of who's who in Israeli society.
Social media is the Tower of Babel amplified.
By BRIAN BLUM