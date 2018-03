El Al Dedicates Memorial Grove in Tel Hadid

As Memorial Day for Israel's fallen approaches, a grove in Tel Hadid, in Ben Shemen Forest, was inaugurated in memory of the fallen security officers of El Al Israel Airlines, and of Dave Beckerman, the father of security systems. The dedication ceremony, which took place on May 1, 2014, was attended by 200 of the victims' family members by El Al executive officers and by KKL-JNF representativ