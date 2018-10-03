Gilad Schalit

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Details of Egyptian brokered proposal emerge, Israeli sources call move a “cynical ploy."
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Arab citizen smuggled letters and contraband between the group's leaders in Gaza and security prisoners
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Outgoing Chief West Bank Prosecutor Lt. Col. Maurice Hirsch speaks to 'The Jerusalem Post' about his fateful decision that led Israel to a massive policy shift.
In a new clip which aired on Hamas-run television, the organization pays homage to the armed operatives who held Schalit captive in Gaza for up to five years.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The last of the five Hamas members, who held Schalit in Gaza after his abduction, allegedly died this week in a tunnel collapse along the Egypt border.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Suspect arrested in connection with attack on police vehicle.
In an interview with Al Jazeera set to be broadcast on Thursday, Hamas official claims Hamas had "insurance policy" during Schalit exchange.
Palestinian had murdered soldier Liat Gabi in 1994.
Hamza Abu Arkoub and Ashraf Rawi were sentenced Thursday by a special IDF commission, although their sentences have yet to be publicly announced.
How the Yerushalmim movement brought about the return of women’s faces to bus ads.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The High Court approved a return to the house-demolition policy in possible attempt move focus from gov't responsibility for releasing Palestinian prisoners.
Shin Bet reveals Hamas operative and son arrested for killing of Baruch Mizrahi; Bennett: This proves prisoner releases should be eradicated.
By BEN HARTMAN,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Short clip shows Schalit on day of release from captivity; the clip is meant to commemorate seven years since his capture.
Shin Bet says terrorist released in Schalit prisoner swap allegedly recruited Palestinian man to carry out attack on Israelis.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Former soldier gives military investigators an account of the attack that led to his capture and the deaths of two of his comrades.
By BEN CASPIT
Five rockets hit South since cease-fire; IDF: Gazans fire total of 1506 rockets into Israel, 421 intercepted; schools to remain shut.
Terrorists shoot at least 200 rockets into Israel in past 24 hours; IAF strikes 120 targets across Gaza.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Gaza fire kills soldier, civilian; IAF strikes disrupt launches.
The rejection means the six Hamas men will remain under arrest pending a final decision on whether they have violated the terms of their release.
The 54 are among the over 350 Palestinians arrested in recent weeks by the IDF during ongoing searches for three kidnapped boys.
Strategic affairs minister says peace with Palestinians impossible until PA leader stops incitement against Israel, Jews.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Strategic affairs minister says past Israeli withdrawals showed no security arrangement can guarantee Israel's safety.
American Jewish umbrella group ask US President Obama to release the Israeli agent during the holiday season.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
IPS frees Samer Issawi who fasted for 266 days while serving sentence for violating terms of patrol for prior arrest.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, BEN HARTMAN
Panel recommended gov't should avoid large-scale swaps such as the 1,027 Palestinian prisoners exchanged for Gilad Schalit.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Baskin: Gilad and I are friends on Facebook, when he posts photos, I click like.
By YAAKOV BAR-ON
Deal will see Samer Issawi end his strike and agree to serve eight months in prison, according to Israel and Palestinian officials.
By BEN HARTMAN
Preliminary deal proposes release of Samer Essawi in 8 months given he ends hunger strike, improve medical condition.
By REUTERS
Israeli authorities reportedly offer deal to Issawi, where he would end hunger strike in exchange for a six-month sentence.
Security prisoners that were deported to Gaza or abroad will return to the West Bank as part of original prisoner exchange deal.
Former prisoners protest Schalit's attendance at Barcelona/Real Madrid game; Palestinian invitee refuses to attend.
Minister jokes about claims of drunkenness, missing cabinet meetings; Knesset Ethics C'tee "lacks teeth" to punish such acts.
Gilad, father Noam, Peres attend Bastille Day soirée; president thanks French ambassador for friendship, service to Israel.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
The 'Tribune' has seen fit to vociferously turn its proverbial back on Gilad by publishing what can only be described as a revolting tirade, entitled 'Dismayed By Schalit’s Visit.'
By ILAN MANN
"We are not foreign states to each other," Christophe Bigot tells "The Jerusalem Post"
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Women Wearing tallitot were again apprehended at the Western Wall yesterday.
Former IDF soldier gives military investigators account of attack that led to his capture, deaths of 2 comrades.
Haredim weren’t drafted, no elections called, no sequel to social justice protests, Israel didn’t attack Iran.
JNF Canada October mission participants plant trees in Nahshon Tree Planting Center and dedicate a new bike trail in Ayalon-Canada Park. Gilad Shalit was the guest of honor.
By KKL-JNF
The couple had recently celebrated his birthday with a trip to Zanzibar
By MAARIV ONLINE
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the families of the captives and soldiers and told them that Israel are committed to bringing them home.
By HERB KEINON
Salah Hamouri was one of the 1027 prisoners who was freed in 2011 in the exchange for Gilad Schalit.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
“The signing of the deal is a bitter mistake, an unfortunate, painful and infuriating, decision that ignores the suffering of the families,” said Abera’s brother Ilan.
By BEN HARTMAN,MAAYAN GROISMAN
The Hannibal Protocol gained worldwide attention in 2014, when numerous Palestinian civilians were killed after IDF initiated a massive counterattack in vain after Hamas attempted kidnap a soldier.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,YAAKOV LAPPIN
It seems then that even if there are no current Schalit deals publicly on the table, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want anyone tying his hands either.
Confirmed to 'Post': Germany’s top spy Gerhard Konrad to oversee the EU Intelligence Analysis and Situation Center in Brussels.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Likud fires back: Ex-defense minister is "pathetic"
Experts say any future government could likely easily overcome the law if needed, since it is not entrenched as a Basic Law and no special majority was put in place to prevent it being repealed.
If the judges decline to use the power, then the law achieved nothing.
Israel and the US share similar dilemmas about swapping captive terrorists for soldiers being held hostage.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Former IDF captive flies with 231 N. American olim; wishes new immigrants "success in their integration and this new beginning".
By DANIELLE ZIRI, JPOST.COM STAFF
Los Angeles’s proportionally small Jewish population may hold the key to election victory.
By SAM SOKOL
Israeli comedians Yohay Sponder and Shahar Hason share their perspectives on today's trending stories.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
A top player on and off the soccer field, Imaye Taga demonstrates by example that virtue and courage are color-blind
By URI LEVY
Gilad Schalit and his girlfriend, Adi Sigler, speak about finding each other, living an ordinary life in the spotlight, and how they are able to poke fun at his captivity.
By YOAV SCHWARTZ
In this excerpt from ‘The Negotiator,’ Gershon Baskin describes some
of his behind-the-scenes efforts to secure Gilad Schalit’s release.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Schalit, 28, is currently a student at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, where prominent figures from Israel and the world at large are often among the guest speakers.
Over 140 new requests for administrative detention from new arrests; 40% increase in terror indictments in last year.
Times of London: Iranians take to social media to denounce government's handling of hostage crisis in which Pakistani militants killed a border guard.
Messages reportedly sent on order of Hamas's military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades to coincide with 10-year anniversary of leader's death.
The Palestinian film industry, which is dominated by amateur artists, struggles to get a wider Arab audience.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Hamas PM Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza marks two-year anniversary of Schalit swap with speech urging Abbas to halt peace talks.
By YASSER OKBI, KHALED ABU TOAMEH, JPOST.COM STAFF
Hamas freed Schalit in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel for terrorist offenses.
Ahmed Said Khalil Jabari was the most senior Hamas official to be killed by Israel since Operation Cast Lead four years ago.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Esther Wachsman, whose son was killed by Palestinian terrorists, paid homage to former Hamas captive.
By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE
Gilad Schalit and his girlfriend, Adi Sigler, speak about finding each other and living an ordinary life in the spotlight.
Appeal seeks to overturn Supreme Court decision upholding ban of higher education for security prisoners.
Interviewers Efrat and Matanel from Shalva recently met the former soldier held captive by Hamas for five years.
Shin Bet let Palestinian prisoner relocate to Gaza; will be allowed to return to W. Bank after 10 years if abstains from terror.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND BEN HARTMAN
Shin Bet to let Palestinian prisoner relocate to Gaza; will be allowed to return to W. Bank after 10 years if abstains from terror.
Palestinian prisoner will reportedly be exiled to Gaza for 10 years; had been rearrested after being released in Schalit deal.
Former captive soldier pays visit to lone soldier in J'lem, expresses admiration for their contribution; NGO holds special benefit concert for wounded troops.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Fragile cease-fire pervades overnight after 5 rockets hit South.
As a family that has “suffered so much from these terror actions of the Palestinians” the kidnapping is now “our main concern,” says Schalit.
Public security minister says reports of police failure to respond to a call from one of the teens should be investigated.
Former IDF liaison for security ties with PA cautions army to handle operation "delicately" to avoid repeat of failed ’94 Wachsman rescue.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Digging remains a strategic priority for Gaza-based Palestinian terrorist organizations.
By KENNETH BANDLER
"The 1993 Oslo Accords did not require a sovereign Palestinian-Arab entity."
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Neither side takes any responsibility for the failures of the peace process and their inability to reach a final peace agreement.
In addition to taking part in popular social media campaigns after an act of terror, consider also speaking out against disastrous policies which allow and even encourage terrorism.
By DANIEL TAUBER
As numerically one-sided as several Israeli prisoner exchanges may have been, our enemies have never suspected that we would not continue to fight them.
By JONATHAN ROSENBLUM
'Jerusalem Post' columnist Gershon Baskin has long sought applause for his role in the Schalit negotiations, ignoring the inevitable deadly ramifications.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
When all is said and done, can this generation say they did everything to save a friend of Israel?
By YISHAI FLEISHER
You can be just another prime minister who did what every other prime minister has done before him. Or you can be a prime minister that stood on principles and courageously applied them.
By DAN ILLOUZ
Failure to reach an agreement is not in the interest of either side and the consequences of failure or likely to be quite negative.
It is an open secret that many Western liberals see terrorists who have Israeli blood on their hands as something less than “real” murderers.
By FRIMET ROTH
Leading progressive lives in the midst of existential threat while maintaining ambition, optimism and high morale are impressive traits of the Israeli attitude.
By JOSHUA BAUMOEHL
I am shocked that the military censor allowed Ben Caspit’s two-part series to be published, and most disappointed that The Jerusalem Post grabbed the opportunity.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
The Beduin Israeli was sentenced to 15 years in an Egyptian prison for allegedly spying for Israel.
Mr. President, you are probably thinking, “where do these people get the chutzpah to tell me what I should do?”
Indeed, road deaths in Israel rose from 314 in 2009 to 352 in 2010, the year after Transportation Minister Israel Katz increased speed limits once before.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
There are millions of people living on the same land as us who are not Jewish, are not part of our state and do not want to be part of our state.
Israel’s Left did not like the First Lebanon war that began in 1982. They claimed that it was unnecessary, excessive and harmful to Israel.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Will the government define and firmly implement new red lines, and moreover – will we, the Israeli people, allow them to do so by demonstrating resilience and strength?
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
We must be a free people in our land; in order to do that the Palestinians must also be a free people in their land.
The Iran deal heads the list, but what’s next?
By STEVE LINDE
Almost four years after being released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, will we be hearing wedding bells in the future for Schalit and his girlfriend Adi Sigler?