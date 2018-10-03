03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Trump’s options vary from merely enforcing the deal’s provisions to ending the deal immediately to everything in-between.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Speaking to reporters, Haley also voiced concern that nuclear inspectors were not granted access to Iranian military bases.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Israeli delegation met with Egyptian officials in Cairo in attempt to prevent discussion of resolution.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Thousands of worshipers to ascend Temple Mount.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet on Sunday for yet another round of intensive talks.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Jerusalem only district with increased construction, showing a 12.7% rise over the previous year.
By NIV ELIS
Governments are straining to save their financial systems and shore up their banks, and they are managing to do so – at least in the short term and at great cost.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Peres and Amano spent a considerable amount of time discussing the IAEA’s role as a leading professional organization in blocking Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Will Iran’s tenacious defiance finally triumph over the pusillanimity of the US administration?
By NEVILLE TELLER
Internal medicine wards are usually populated by the elderly, as they suffer from more complex chronic conditions.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
"Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini will issue a joint statement to declare that Iran has met its end of the bargain."
Statement is departure from past US characterizations of the controversial site, which has been shut off to international nuclear inspectors since 2006.
If Vienna talks yield a deal, it will be up to the IAEA task force to verify that Iran is upholding its terms, and if there is no deal it will have to warn the world if Tehran is producing a bomb.
P5+1 proposes mechanism to ensure access to sensitive Iran sites.
White House reportedly considering a suspension of sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile work.
Israel continues to ready itself for the stark reality at the end of the Iran nuclear talks.
The International Atomic Energy Agency is investigating allegations of explosives tests and other activity by Iran.
By REUTERS
Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani says deal could help build confidence between Iran and other countries fighting ISIS.
Head of Israel's Atomic Energy Commission rejects Iran's "diplomatic vocabulary" at the conference.
Labor leader and Shadow Foreign Secretary Douglas Alexander stated amid loud applause that he regarded statehood for the Palestinians not as a gift to be given, “but as a right to be recognized.”
By JERRY LEWIS
After Obama offers up 300 Americans to help coordinate the fight against ISIS, the Iranian supreme leader says intervention in Iraq is unnecessary.
Director General: Agency is analyzing information provided by Iran, will provide assessment after "acquiring a good understanding of the whole picture."
Iran will not be ready to address concerns about nuclear activities until the UN has access to a location at the Parchin base southeast of Tehran.
The IAEA report made clear that Iran so far is undertaking the agreed steps to curb its nuclear program.
Negotiations resume in Vienna as UN report identifies Iranian efforts to circumvent sanctions regime.
Israeli official says comments "should serve as a wake-up call to anyone who has any doubt about the duplicity of the Iranian regime.
By HERB KEINON
IAEA says Tehran is reducing its most proliferation-prone nuclear stockpile as required by interim deal with world powers.
Report - to have been prepared last year - would almost certainly have angered Iran and complicated efforts to reach nuclear deal.
During weekend talks, IAEA inspectors hope to start addressing long-held suspicions that Iran has worked on developing atom bomb.
Obama made a plea for time to explore diplomacy in his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
By Michael Wilner
Delay in construction of plant, which is supposed to convert enriched uranium to harmless powder, preventing implementation of nuke deal.
IAEA is likely to need more inspectors in Iran and is also examining whether to set up a small, temporary office there.
As technical talks with Tehran are set to resume in Geneva, Iranian foreign minister says nuclear program will continue; no sanctions will be eased until a nuclear agreement is implemented, says Western diplomat.
By MICHAEL WILNER IN WASHINGTON, JPOST.COM STAFF
Experts from both sides meet for the first time in Vienna to start working on the recently signed deal; On the agenda: Date for stopping the sensitive nuclear activity and sanctions relief.
Iranian deputy FM warns deal not legally binding and Iran has right to undo it if world powers fail to hold up their end of the bargain.
In anticipation of sanctions relief, Russian oil giant expresses interest in resuming ties, India pushes Iranian port project.
IAEA director-general Amano says agency might need more funding for verification work.
Access granted to IAEA will give immediate indication of seriousness with which Tehran takes the deal, says proliferation expert.
By HENRY ROME
Israeli and longtime New York-resident bassist Barak Mori gets to strut his stuff at the Red Sea Jazz Festival in Eilat.
By BARRY DAVIS
John Brennan likely told Israeli officials that intelligence monitoring is sufficient to track possible military dimensions of Tehran's program, according to MEMRI report.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
It is Herzi Halevy's first US trip since being appointed in September.
The US and Israel sharply criticized Argentina at the time.
By Mati WAGNER
Arab states had submitted the non-binding text which called on Israel to join a global anti-nuclear weapons pact
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
The ambiguities in the Iran deal must be scrutinized by the only forum that is conducting a serious review of this flawed deal: the US Congress.
By EMILY B. LANDAU
The stumbling blocks in the way of a final Iran nuclear agreement are not as big as they seem.
With the ball firmly in Tehran’s court, after the extension of nuclear talks, the question is whether Iran’s supreme leader will give his negotiators the flexibility needed to conclude a deal.
By YOSSI MELMAN,Ilan Evyatar
IAEA chief Yukiya Amano, whose inspectors are tasked with monitoring compliance with the deal, reiterated that Iran was adhering to it.
Iran has placed its military bases off limits also because of what it calls the risk that IAEA findings could find their way to the intelligence services of its US or Israeli foes.
Sources: Trump's administration is considering insisting the International Atomic Energy Agency toughen its policing of Iran's compliance, including demanding access to military sites.
IAEA says Iran has slightly exceeded the 130-tonne soft limit on its stock of heavy water for a second time since the nuclear deal was put in place in January.
Iranian President Rouhani voices hope that sanctions would be removed in January, "delivering one of the electoral promises of the government" before polls open on February 26.
Within hours of the IAEA vote, UN officials warned that Iran may have violated a separate set of international laws by conducting yet more ballistic missile tests.
The IAEA’s latest report on Iran is unlikely to hinder implementation of July’s nuclear deal
According to IAEA report, Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium has increased in the past 3 months; senior diplomat says increase is normal fluctuation.
IAEA to provide assessment of Iran's activities by end of the year.
"Significant progress" in IAEA inquiry, agency's Amano says.
"This is a very unusual verification approach, which has no reason to be confidential unless a very special reason - proprietary, economic or security - calls for it," expert says.
After vote, Netanyahu says he had called 30 world leaders and convinced them to reject proposal given the situation in the Mideast, especially Iran's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon.
Iran will not receive additional sanctions relief until UN watchdog satisfied with its investigation of site; Biden to meet Jewish leaders in Miami next week.
UN nuclear watchdog requests additional funds for Iran deal enforcement.
Dore Gold says Iranians have been pouring asphalt there to make it more difficult to take ground samples and prove previous nuclear activity.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Bloomberg reports that US intel officials briefed lawmakers on findings.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Nothing in the 150 pages of the Vienna accord will convince the unconvinced. The debate long ago became an ideological confrontation.
Iran nuclear talks approach endgame, negotiators push on sticking points.
No "breakthrough moment," UK says as two-year diplomatic effort enters its endgame.
Iran's supreme leader specifically rejects limits on Tehran's research and development into nuclear technology that would last a decade or more.
Iran's deputy FM reiterates that Tehran will not permit inspectors access to the country's nuclear scientists, according to local media report.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
IAEA chief Amano says emerging deal would help UN atomic watchdog to better monitor Iran's nuclear program.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
IAEA chief Amano says Iran yet to clarify issues relating to explosives tests and other measures that might have been used for bomb research.
Confidential IAEA reports says Tehran continues to withhold full cooperation in 2 areas of investigation that it was supposed to have given by August last year.
Obama promises more aid, loan guarantees to Jordan.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,REUTERS
The New York Times quotes Yukiya Amano, chief of the UN nuclear watchdog the IAEA, as saying that Iranian cooperation has not been forthcoming.
By MICHAEL WILNER,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Iranian news report interviews cheif of Iranian Atomic Energy Organization who says Iran has complied with the intrusive IAEA inspections.
Bilateral US-Iran talks to resume Thursday in Geneva; Steinitz says options under discussion qualify as ‘bad deal.’
By MICHAEL WILNER,LAHAV HARKOV
IAEA report: Iran diluted 75 percent of its stockpile of 20 percent enriched uranium; State Department says Tehran meeting commitments.
By MICHAEL WILNER,REUTERS
Details on dilution will be confirmed this week in IAEA report; enriching uranium to this point constitutes the hardest part of the process toward the production of nuclear bombs.
Saudi Interior Ministry also lists Nusra Front and the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, whose fighters are battling Syrian President Assad.
Strategic Affairs Minister Yuval Steinitz says IAEA should not withhold information for diplomatic reasons.
Report notes Tehran is converting some of uranium reserve into oxide for producing reactor fuel, less suitable for bombs.
By Michael Wilner/REUTERS
Moscow, Tehran say moves against companies who evaded sanctions violates spirit of interim nuclear accord.
Expert-level talks over Iran deal hit snag in Vienna after new measures; Russia echoes Iranian criticism.
The bill increases the minimum amount of time in prison before someone serving a life sentence can turn to the parole board from seven years to 15.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Regrettably, the IAEA ignored serious elements of IAEA director Yukiya Amano’s final report on Iran’s nuclear program.
By KENNETH BANDLER
The Iranian regime sees Israel as its arch-enemy, and even if its leaders have toned down their rhetoric in the past year or so, they clearly oppose the existence of the Jewish state.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
It would be imprudent not to assume that Iran already has a working nuclear explosive mechanism design, received from Pakistan, the same way Libya did.
By EPHRAIM ASCULAI
It is most unfortunate that the politicians, in their haste to conclude an agreement, gave up on the most basic of professional principles, thus paving the road for shortcuts.
With all the claims, counter- claims, denials and explanations, one thing becomes certain: Iran will have a role in inspecting itself. It almost does not matter what this role will be.
The Iran deal is a total and stunning victory for Tehran, and no amount of window dressing will hide this fact.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
With regard to “Senior US official: IAEA will get the access it needs” (June 30), I am appalled by the comment of “a senior Obama administration official.”
We may never know what exactly happened Sunday night at Parchin, but we certainly know that it will take hundreds more mysterious explosions to prevent Iran from getting the bomb.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Elul, the month of forgiveness and reconciliation, is just around the corner, and I have a confession to make.
By BARRY SCHLESINGER
The forces that pretended to promote peace were too weak and undecided, and surrendered with unsuppressed satisfaction – both Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Abbas.
By URI SAVIR
Jewish community councils across the country need to get much more involved in an issue with the potential to harm all minorities.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
If the Israeli government concludes that negotiations with the Palestinians are doomed to fail, it should abandon bilateral negotiations.
By JONATHAN ROSEN
Iran has yet to make its first big concession to prove to the world that it is trustworthy. Failure to do this could doom the whole negotiation process.
Mac TA defeats Petah Tikva for 12th victory in 13 matches to increase margin over Beersheba to nine points.
By ALLON SINAI