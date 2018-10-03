Labor primaries

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
When the votes are counted on Monday night, the victor will begin an effort to initiate a general election. But he will face an uphill battle.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Isaac Herzog learned that in today’s world blue blood lands a politician somewhere between Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
“Knesset members should represent the interests of the public and not of those who write them checks,” says Coalition chairman.
The bill would provide funding even for those parties that do not hold primaries – to the tune of NIS 50,000 for every mandate they received in the most recent national election.
Peretz lost to Gabbay in the July 10 Labor leadership race and maintains a large camp in the party. He became the first MK to announce his opposition to the plan.
Former prime minister and Labor chairman Ehud Barak and current party leader Avi Gabbay address recent rumors of political partnership.
After Gabbay won the Labor Party leadership primary 10 days ago, Yesh Atid dropped in the subsequent polls and Labor surpassed the party by far.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Both Labor leader-elect Avi Gabbay and French President Macron have political careers that are less than a decade old.
By ISABEL FEINSTEIN
Newly elected Labor leader vows to double party membership before next elections.
What does the future have in store for the new head of the Labor party, Avi Gabbay?
When the results were announced, Gabbay supporters in blue shirts hugged each other and screamed "ooh ah, who is coming? The next prime minister!"
Labor leader candidates Gabbay and Peretz have spent the days leading up to Monday's runoff election attacking each other.
Herzog, Margalit endorse Peretz; Shaffir, Cabel back Gabbay
Herzog and Margalit finished third and fourth in Tuesday's first round of voting. They were both wooed by Avi Gabbay, who visited both at their homes, but both decided to endorse Peretz instead.
"I was close to the premiership two years ago, and I still intend to get there. The result we achieved was terrific considering all the forces that were working against us.”
This was an expected move.
The law states that an MK from the largest opposition party will be opposition leader, unless most MKs in the opposition vote to choose a different lawmaker.
Peretz: Netanyahu should start worrying.
Former environmental protection minister Avi Gabbay will face off in a runoff against MK Amir Peretz in a contest that is completely up for grabs.
Herzog dethroned as Labor leader, coming in third with less that 17% of the vote.
Asked whether he is concerned that the current heat wave would keep Labor members at home, MK Erel Margalit said "the Jewish people made it through 40 years in the desert."
If Herzog gets reelected, he would make history, becoming the first Labor leader to be reelected since the 1980s, before Labor adopted the primary system.
Dina Dayan's departure leaves Labor with seven candidates.
Speaking at a hastily called press conference at Tel Aviv's Beit Sokolow, Levine said Labor requires new leadership.
Opposition leader says ISIS killed Hadas Malka in Jerusalem on the prime minister's watch.
Ehud Barak: "Netanyahu, Bennett, and Shaked will bring us to apartheid."
MK Erel Margalit catches former environmental protection minister Avi Gabbay in lie on voting Likud.
Dayan, a haredi woman from Mitzpe Ramon, called a press conference at the party’s Tel Aviv headquarters to highlight the corruption.
Forgeries and tampering have been found in the membership list and hackers have been able to enter the roster and change information about party members, including Labor leader Isaac Herzog.
Peretz reached out to the periphery and said, “When I will be prime minister, there will not be a single hungry child and there will not be a downtrodden elderly person.”
Neither Herzog nor any of the other major candidates for Labor chairman said he would consider joining Netanyahu’s government, even if significant steps are made to advance a peace deal.
The new opposition leader’s uniqueness lies not in his social roots, but in his corporate career and political virginity.
Ehud Barak has turned to Facebook to provide the most insightful, entertaining and cutting criticisms of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to be found anywhere in the Israeli political system.
By JEFF BARAK
The former PM is promoting himself with the most violent political language heard in this country in decades.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
What the Labor Party needs, in order to remain a central player in the political game, is a charismatic leader who is not perceived as a leftie par excellence.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Margalit brings his entrepreneurial spirit and acumen to governing while never losing sight of the Labor Party’s Zionist roots.
By YUVAL RABIN