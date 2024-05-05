Seven wounded in Hamas rocket barrage toward Kerem Shalom, aid crossing closed

The rockets were reportedly launched from the Rafah area. The Kerem Shalom crossing was closed after the attack.

By JOANIE MARGULIES, TZVI JOFFRE
Updated: MAY 5, 2024 15:08
Security vehicles are seen near the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Israel, February 25, 2024 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Security vehicles are seen near the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Israel, February 25, 2024
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

At least seven people were wounded after Hamas fired ten rockets toward the Kerem Shalom area along the Israel-Gaza border on Sunday afternoon. At least one of the individuals wounded was in critical condition.

Shortly after the attack, the IDF closed the Kerem Shalom crossing located in the area, halting the entry of humanitarian aid trucks through the crossing which serves as the main entry point for aid.

Several people received medical treatment on the spot for injuries sustained from the rocket fire, and were evacuated to hospitals for immediate medical care. 

Hamas took responsibility for the rocket fire, saying their Al-Qassam Brigades targeted the Kerem Shalom area with 114 mm short-range "Rajoum" rockets.

Rockets launched from Rafah area

According to Israeli media, the rockets were launched from the Rafah area.

Shortly after the attack, Palestinian media reported a series of Israeli airstrikes in the Rafah area.



