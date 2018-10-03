03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
With Swedish and Iraqi influences, along with excellent Israeli techniques, Gedera 26 provides an eclectic and delectable menu.
By NERIA BARR
The biggest home purchases in 2012 did not approach the levels of 2010-11.
By SHLOMIT TSUR, GLOBES CORRESPONDENT
The drug development company says no decision has been made on the terms of a possible offering.
By KOBI YESHAYAHOU, GLOBES CORRESPONDENT
European stock exchanges are more welcoming to Israeli companies than 2 decades ago and will provide long-term alternative to US.
By NADAV SHEMER
President of Europe, Middle East and North Africa operations at EMC tells 'Post' Israel has the potential to be a market leader in the field.
By Ilan Evyatar
“If you don’t have a free market and your religion is not the majority, you have real problems,” David D. Friedman says.
Layoffs are another effort to better deal with rising competition and social-justice protests, which have put prices on the firing line.
By ILANIT HAYUT/GLOBES
Your Investments: Investors have turned to ETFs as a way to gain stock market exposure in a cheaper and potentially more profitable way.
By AARON KATSMAN
You will not find people giving their real-estate agents an order to sell their home at the end of the day ‘for the price you can get.’
By DROR MARMOR/ GLOBES
Allot equipment that reached Iran does not necessarily mean that the company is involved in trade with an enemy.
By SHMULIK SHELAH
Your Investments: The worst thing you can do as an investor is panic, sell everything, and wait for a market recovery.
Talks currently underway for Apple to acquire first Israeli company, flash-storage solutions provider Anobit Ltd.
By GLOBES
The Orange franchisee, which is controlled by Ilan Ben- Dov, will fire about 1,000 of its 8,000 employees as part of streamlining measures.
By GAD PERES/ GLOBES
When the sale is closed Delek Real Estate subsidiary will own half of the project and Tshuva will own half through a private company.
By AVI SHAULY/ GLOBES
There has been a noticeable drop in the volume of investment abroad by institutional investors, compared with the first quarter of the year.
By TAL MOISE
Research studies over the decades have tried to discover the magic of the relative success of Israeli firms on Wall Street.
If we understand why markets usually work well, we can better understand why sometimes they don’t.
By ASHER MEIR
Gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2009 is expected to show an increase of more than 4% over its level in the third quarter.
By SHARON WROBEL
MK Amir Peretz's bill expected to pass requiring supermarket to charge the same price for products in all of their branches.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Le plus grand festival mondial de l'alimentation cachère s'est tenu les 15 et 16 novembre
By HOWARD BLAS
Energy and Water Ministry replaces 10,000 Israeli air conditioners, with the aim of saving 17 m. kilowatt-hours per year.
By SHARON UDASIN
With artists’ quarter in the works, some locals are optimistic about progress, while others worry it will only benefit tourists.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Thousands of visitors to the International Mediterranean Tourism Market held in Tel Aviv’s Exhibition Grounds visited the lively and colorful pavilion representing KKL-JNF’s various forms of involvement in tourism and recreation activities in Israel.
By KKL-JNF STAFF
New University of Michigan research shows that wealthier nations have more fast food and more obesity.
By UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN
How the city is fighting to maintain the character of Mahaneh Yehuda, while balancing business interests.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The level of mismanagement of the shuk has reached such a point that many people involved are becoming increasingly concerned about its capacity to continue to function as a bona fide market.
When you walk in to Ya’acov’s shop, called Azura, photographs of Mahaneh Yehuda’s glorious past catch your eye.
By JONATHAN GORDON
The residential area surrounding Mahaneh Yehuda may undergo change after some high-end construction projects are completed.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Mahaneh Yehuda is now big tourist attraction, but many vendors wish it would go back to being regular fruit, vegetable market.
Unlike previous years, hundreds of residents and visitors will not be streaming into the shuk until all hours this summer.
Israel different from most Western countries in that there is no long-term residential rental market.
The iconic market is at the heart of Jerusalem's downtown revival.
By ARIEH O'SULLIVAN/THE MEDIA LINE
Haskel responded that she would not give into what she called "bullying by the new chairman of the coalition."
By GIL HOFFMAN
The latest fixture in the Atlas Hotel collection boasts of elegant comfort in the center of the "Eternal City."
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
"The big money comes during Shabbat, so I’m losing everything," says store owner.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
If you get into bed with a smile, you'll wake up with a smile too, says Avi Bar-Sessat, CEO of Hollandia.
By TALI HERDEVALL
Green almonds, a delightful treat only available for a short time each year, are great as a snack or added to your favorite dish.
By LAURA FRANKEL
Paying for plastic bags
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
18-year-old indicted for beating Arab man he believed was dating a Jewish woman.
By UDI SHAHAM
Brave the crowds. Step into the marketplace.
By NICOLE BAUKE,BENJAMIN DUKAS,KAYLA STEINBERG
The collapse of the Mega supermarket chain illustrates how greed and mismanagement characterize many or even most business disasters in Israel.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Mahane Yehuda fruit and vegetable market has been transformed into
culinary destination.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Don’t miss out on the massive Memorial Day sales in the US just because you don’t live there.
By SOPHIE ANCELY
Eight hundred buses a day? Mahaneh Yehuda merchants vow to fight a proposal to allow Rehov Agrippas to become a major transportation hub even after the light rail is operational.
The Avi Chai foundation aims to ensure the future of Jewish life and culture in the FSU, after years of religious oppression, as unaffiliated Jews search for their roots and years for knowledge.
By ISRAEL KASNETT
For city dwellers, the idea of a farmer’s market is a novelty.
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
One factor in growing market for the traditional fruit is central role it plays in folklore of nations around world – including Jews.
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
We may not be experiencing a real-estate bubble, but the risk of one is very real.
By DAVID ROSENBERG
The Paleo open-air market lets you eat like a caveman.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Daliat al-Carmel offers visitors a taste of the cuisine and culture of the welcoming Druse people, just an hour north of Tel Aviv.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Why was 2017 a good year for financial markets.
It seems we are destined to suffer under the boot of big government for a long time to come.
By GILAD ALPER
There is something permanent, definite, etched-in-stone about a price tag. What the price tag says was what the price was. Amazing concept.
By HERB KEINON
A new column featuring a "visual commentary," in the form of a graphic essay; this week: underage workers in Mahane Yehuda market.
By JULIA SCHILLER
While it is important to respect private business interests and limit government intervention, there are times when market failures need to be righted for the benefit of economic stability.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The vice president of Kosher Network International recommends advertising kosher products more prominently.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Hustle and bustle at Jerusalem's main market as thousands flock to do last-minute shopping in time for Rosh Hashana.
By LOREN MINSKY/ ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM
Healer Uzi-eli from Yemen claims his selection of fresh juices, creams help cleanse body and soul.
By ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM
Musicians, poets, artists, players and peddlers meet up for an unforgettable cultural night at the 'Balabasta' festival in Jerusalem.
By ITRAVELJERUSALEM TEAM
The deputy prime minister shops in the Hatikva market in Tel Aviv days before the Rosh Hashana holiday, says he is there to listen to the people.
By BENJAMIN SPIER