Rex Tillerson

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Tillerson is traveling through Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait over the next five days.
By MICHAEL WILNER
US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster is also expected to travel to Turkey in the coming days as part of a larger push by the Trump administration to rehabilitate ties with Ankara.
US President Donald Trump vowed to stop waiving US sanctions unless the Europeans agreed to strengthen the deal's terms.
By REUTERS
Announcing the controversial move last month, US President Donald Trump said he planned on setting forth architects and planners to design a new facility.
It was not immediately clear whether President Donald Trump had given final approval to the shakeup.
"If your staff are shut out and forced to move, you’re welcome to use tables and have desks and internet in our office,"
By JTA
Saudi Arabia and its allies have accused Qatar of supporting hardline Islamist groups and cosying up to Iran at the region's expense.
US President Donald Trump lashed out at the media once more, suggesting serious steps to hold back outlets he accuses of distributing "fake news."
''I have never considered leaving this post,'' Tillerson said to news outlets.
The US secretary of state's tenure with the Trump administration has been dogged with rumors about unhappiness with Trump's policies and rhetoric.
Tillerson disclosed on Saturday that the United States was directly communicating with North Korea on its nuclear and missile programs but that Pyongyang had shown no interest in dialog.
Trump told reporters he had made a decision on what to do about the agreement but would not say what he had decided.
In an interview on Fox News Sunday over the weekend, Tillerson said "the president speaks for himself" when asked about Trump's values.
Matthews compared President Trump to Mussolini.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The group seeks to 'own' the gas portfolio as yet another casus belli it claims against Israel.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
He spoke just two days after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Iran reacted to Tillerson's assertation that Iran should withdraw from Syria, saying that "Iran's military presence in Syria was based on invitation of the Syrian government."
US Envoy Haley insists Washington can remain a credible broker between Israelis and Palestinians despite displays of Palestinian anger.
Mattis, McMaster and Tillerson present POTUS with new plan to curb the Islamic Republic's expanding reach.
“The issue of staffing at the State Department is critical — at UNESCO and in the myriad other areas where US leadership is crucial," says ADL chief.
"Those were assurances that were given to me in the most recent trip to Bethlehem."
“Israel knows of no change in the Palestinian policy, which is to continue to pay the families of terrorists,” a senior diplomatic source said.
By HERB KEINON
Republican members of Congress are weighing legislation that would compel the PA to end the policy, or else face an aid severance.
“If action isn’t taken, it could mean that this individual may never face any form of justice.”
Hezbollah has been linked to the 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires.
The record of US-Iran negotiations shows that “dual track” policies of pressure and diplomacy are destined to fail.
By SEYED HOSSEIN MOUSAVIAN/ REUTERS
Kim Jong Un inspected the command of the North's army on Monday, examining a plan to fire four missiles to land near the US Pacific territory of Guam, the official KCNA said in a report.
US worries the crisis could affect its military and counter-terrorism operations.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Passage of the bill should have no effect on the nuclear deal, argue its authors, who aim to target “non-nuclear” Iranian behavior deemed a threat to the region by Republicans and Democrats alike.
Erdogan will cut ties with Israel if the US Embassy moves
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
At Rosh Hashana reception, Israeli ambassador lays out Jerusalem's expectations for the new year.
By MICHAEL WILNER,REUTERS
Trump signed a six-month waiver of a congressional requirement earlier this month compelling the embassy move. Tillerson said the administration plans to use that six months to review the policy.
The prime minister said that the move would “shatter a Palestinian fantasy that Jerusalem isn’t Israel’s capital.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,MICHAEL WILNER
It appears now that Tillerson’s Ankara visit on February 16 was the last straw for the leadership in Afrin.
He called on Iran to withdraw from Syria and he stressed that the US supported Jordan’s role in the Israel-Palestinian peace process.
Ties between Turkey and the United States have been strained to the breaking point by Washington's support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.
Shi'ite Hezbollah, which is deemed a terrorist organization by the United States, is part of Lebanon's government.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi signed the document, which continues on an expiring American pledge of aid from the Obama administration.
"The end of major combat operations does not mean we have achieved the enduring defeat of ISIS," said the US Secretary of state.
The Trump administration has a reputation for having a chaotic foreign policy, where one member of the band doesn’t seem to know what the other is doing.
"We have always advocated for free and fair elections, transparent elections not just in Egypt but in any country," Tillerson said.
The US Secretary of State is meant to visit Beirut, the first visit of a US Secretary of State in the city since 2014.
Qatar has broken its isolation not only in the region through outreach to Iran and Turkey but also in Washington, illustrating how it put together a successful strategy.
UK’s Johnson says Jerusalem decision can prove helpful with “symmetrical movement in the other direction.”
"The United States wants a whole and unified Syria with no role for Bashar Assad in the government," Tillerson told reporters.
Saudi Arabia has made concerted efforts lately to elevate its relations with its northern neighbor.
By BEN LYNFIELD
"We [Iran] will increase our military power as a deterrent. We will strengthen our missile capabilities ... We will not seek permission from anyone to defend our country."
Following his release on Sunday, Amro said that he will “continue to fight against human rights violations no matter where they take place.”
By ADAM RASGON
The former ambassador to Egypt argues that Sisi is not a dictator like Qaddafi, and he "needs American support in order to sustain the reforms that he needs to change Egypt."
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Trump has preserved the deal for now, although he has made clear he did so reluctantly after being advised to do so by Tillerson.
Tillerson declined questions after meeting Qatar's emir to discuss Doha's feud with four Arab states that cut ties with it on June 5 over allegations it funds extremist groups.
The State Department said Tillerson, who forged extensive ties in the Gulf as CEO of ExxonMobil, will hold talks with leaders in Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups and spreading their violent ideology, in an apparent reference to its influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.
“Drive out the terrorists. Drive out the extremists. Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy land and drive them out of this Earth.”
Saudia Arabia denies supporting its citizens who hijacked planes on September 11, but modern critics wonder if the nation's growing extremism could lead to a repeat of the incident.
President to land at Ben-Gurion on Monday • Saudi minister discusses regional peace
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir at a news conference in Riyadh.
Trump said last week that relations with Moscow "may be at an all-time low."
Our readers weigh in.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Tillerson is not just downsizing his department, he’s downsizing American’s influence around the world.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Foreign leaders feel American diplomats have no credibility because all that really matters is what Trump tweets.
It is obvious that Trump continues to seek a clean break with Obama’s policies.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Barack Obama holdovers are driving the State Department’s Iran policy.
By MATTHEW R.J. BRODSKY