abdelaziz bouteflika

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
By NIV ELIS
By AARON KATSMAN
Zionist Union MK Manuel Trajtenberg added that the step, though laudable, was not sufficient to help Israel's poor.
Though Israel’s economic growth has been moderate at just 2.3%, that rate remained larger than the new debt Israel took on during the year.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,SHARON UDASIN
By LEON HARRIS
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Lower taxes will help improve Israel's competitiveness, Kahlon says.
Team uncovers boat in Haifa recently returned from the Mediterranean filled with crates of the sea creature.
By SHARON UDASIN
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Hendler did work for a number of outlets including the Post.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
ADL urged Knesset members to “carefully consider the negative ramifications of the passage of this legislation.”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
By JOSH DELL
University of Haifa study shows evidence even during crawling.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
By JROAST SPORTS STAFF
Counter-Terrorism Bureau: Be aware of your surroundings and don’t stand out in a crowd.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Yellow-and-blue cuts gap back to two points ahead of leader’s visit to Kfar Saba tonight.
By ALLON SINAI
By BARRY DAVIS
In recent months, the problem gained attention via immigrants from France.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"It is thrilling to see so much interest in Yesh Atid and enthusiasm for what we stand for building among the English-speaking population," said former MK Rabbi Dov Lipman.
More than just a school of rock, Lenagen Bekef teams up budding musicians and turns them into performers.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
By SHAWN RODGERS
The new academies will join the 54 pre-military preparatory programs scattered throughout the country.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
“Our message is simple: We are fighting for every student - and reducing the room for deliberation between four units and five units - and it is working,” Bennett says.
By HELEN KAYE
Motivated Maccabi Tel Aviv visits Gilboa/Galil, Rishon hosts Eilat, Herzliya at Nahariya
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Yellow-and-blue to play in Eurocup after winning in Istanbul, but not by the required margin.
Yellow-and-blue again in over its head against Mourinho’s men, falls to 5th straight group defeat.
Reds edged by Novgorod for first loss in Jerusalem Arena this season • Rishon Lezion prevails in Europe Cup.
By ORA BRAFMAN
Nissim Mor was fired by his boss Israel Police Insp.-Gen. Yohanan Danino.
By BEN HARTMAN
By JEREMY SHARON
After Novgorod debacle in last week’s opener, hungry Reds back in Jerusalem hosting Neptunas.
The main issue for Balad was the wording of the statement, which was issued without the party’s approval.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
One who wants to kill Jews is a terrorist. One who fails at this mission is a would-be killer.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
By KENNETH COHEN
Foreigners unaffected by concerns of political correctness and “welcome euphoria” found it easier to point out the evident threat of increased anti-Semitism in Germany.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Comparing this late-teen-early-adulthood reality with that of Hadar’s American counterparts requires a stretch of the imagination and a sense of satire.
By RUTHIE BLUM
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Pluralism may be developing at Galatz. Political and cultural objectivity, it appears, is still to be achieved.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Something else won’t change if Trump is the GOP nominee: He’ll still be an arrogant bully, a liar, a misogynist and a hater with an ego that would overflow the Grand Canyon.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
By RACHEL SHAUL
What is this world coming to? What else is lurking in the near-future of the West’s exhausted value systems?
By FRANCK SALAMEH
By ISI LEIBLER
PM’s attack on Israeli Arabs comes after approval of historic development plan.
By JEFF BARAK
A basic principle of good Jewish-Christian relations needs to be respectful acceptance of the others’ tradition and self-understanding.
By FAYDRA L. SHAPIRO
ISIS’s progress toward a complete takeover of Iraq, and after it Syria, appeared almost inevitable.
By NEVILLE TELLER
These are all measures of the type for which Israel has been criticized over the years.
The price our society pays for this is high, among others it convinces too many youngsters that democracy as we know it is immoral and dishonest. Isn’t it about time that we learn the lesson?
There are steps that both sides must take, in agreement with each other, that are balanced and mutually reassuring that can begin the long and arduous process of building trust.
By GERSHON BASKIN
By ERIC R. MANDEL
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
Israel is not well served by a political class that scoffs at the world or sees foreign lands only as riddled with anti-Semitism.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
When I read Gershon Baskin’s articles, I am always reminded of Pollyanna, a 1913 best selling novel by American author Eleanor H. Porter.
Stop acting like victims; stop feigning ignorance.
Getting a flu shot might mean the difference between life and death.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By MORDECHAI COHEN
By OLEKSANDR FELDMAN
By BARBARA DIAMOND
Life would be so much easier if we had nicer enemies.
Palestinian Christians feel they have to speak out against Israeli “occupation,” because if they don’t, Muslims would perceive their silence as tacit support for Israel.
By DAVID NEWMAN
By STEVEN H. RESNICOFF
By DANI OR AND SHMUEL ASSOULINE
The living legacies of Bernie Sanders, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Rabbi Avi Weiss.
By AVRAHAM BRONSTEIN
Since Sisi came to power he has repeatedly promised to pull Egypt out of the stifling economic situation that has plagued the country for years.
By HADAS MAMAN
By MARK FELDMAN