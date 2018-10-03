03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Ali Salem says there are currently Israeli factories in Egypt and normalization with Israel is necessary.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Victims in moderate condition; security guard at market shoots terrorist.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Rasmieh Yousef Odeh, 67, was found guilty by a federal court in Detroit of failing to reveal that she had been convicted and served time in Israel for a 1969 bombing that killed two.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Musician says he is “not and has never been anti-Israeli or anti-Semitic,” but rather “anti-Israeli government policy, anti-injustice, anti-oppression and anti-occupation.”
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The plant’s closure had elicited election-time condemnations from politicians.
By NIV ELIS
The company has been signaling for some time that this is the preferred choice of its management, rather than a sale of the company.
By JOSEPH MORGENSTERN
Bank Hapoalim has put great emphasis on innovation.
Branches will operate for longer hours, staying open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. three days a week.
One thing that many students repeatedly stressed in the film is that most of the time on campus, everything is fine.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
By BEN G. FRANK
Those working to aid displaced Jews recount personal exoduses
By SAM SOKOL
For Nefesh B’Nefesh and its partners, the challenge is to learn from what went wrong during failed aliya attempts.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The ‘Post’ sits down for a candid talk with senior UTJ MK Ya’acov Litzman, who is confident
the ultra-Orthodox will join the 34th Knesset’s governing bloc.
By JEREMY SHARON
In the past, cruise ships sailed all the way through the canal but lately, on 10- and-11-night Caribbean itineraries, partial transits have become increasingly popular.
Arab source to ‘Post’: The northern branch of the Islamic Movement and activists from the nationalist Bnei Hakfar movement are behind the effort to boycott the elections.
There are about 5,000 Anglos out of Bayit Yehudi’s 77,000 members.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Eytan Schwartz, 40, spoke to The Jerusalem Post from the US.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
"I will not tolerate this opposition from within," PM says.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
By ALLON SINAI
Yellow-and-blue defeats Nazareth 3-0 while southerners score seven against Afula in record showing.
By BARRY DAVIS
An exciting European line-up is set to expand the festival’s horizons.
By HELEN KAYE
Maccabi is unbeaten at home this season, claiming 11 wins and three draws from 14 matches.
Large quantities of Passover food supplies were sent to Chabad emissaries in the CIS.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Greens host Hapoel Haifa in the derby at Sammy Ofer Stadium on Saturday.
Maccabi is still tied with Barcelona in second place in Group E with a 6-3 record.
Israel dropped to a 2-0 deficit to Romania after Dudi Sela was beaten in four sets by
Marius Copil.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Local start-ups know how to focus on the long-term and mature quickly.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
The stones were not the only subject that came up for discussion after Shapiro was greeted by Diamond Bourse president Shmuel Schnitzer.
Yellow-and-blue rallies from a 21-point deficit to beat Mac Haifa and improve to 17-2 ahead of cup rematch.
Man exists. This is fact. But man is a creature who asks questions, and sometimes those bother him and make him restless.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Management says significant advances in negotiations with the doctors have been achieved.
More than 100 Auschwitz survivors from at least 19 countries, each of them accompanied by a child or grandchild, will join WJC President Ronald Lauder at Auschwitz next week.
BEFORE HIS meeting with the Japanese prime minister, Rivlin met with some 30 of his nearest neighbors.
The ‘Shirat Hanoar’ exhibit showcases a new artistic side of renowned Israeli composer David Ma’aravi.
By ARIEL HENDELMAN
Currently, the surgery is provided by the health funds only for diabetics who are morbidly obese.
I sat down recently with eBay Israel Marketplace head of Business Development Elad Goldenberg to discuss eBay activity in the country.
Jackie Carmichael had 20 points and 10 boards for Rishon.
Hapoel Tel Aviv will enter its new arena at the former site of the drive-in when it hosts Jerusalem.
Residential building in Armon HaNatziv chronically targeted by Arab residents of Jabel Mukaber, fire official says.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The new recordings have joined an already stranger-than-fiction saga of Olmert’s legal entanglements.
Zahavi scored in his 17th straight league match, taking his overall tally over that stretch to 25 goals, 16 of them this season.
THERE WERE few signs of an academic boycott at last week’s international conference on “Geopolitics and Borders,” held at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.
Deri activists force press conference to be cut short, calling Yishai "traitor"
Plans for the implementation of "gender thinking" in the government will be put into effect in 2015.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Zahavi scored in his 16th straight league match, netting a brace to take his overall tally over that stretch to 24 goals, 15 of them this season.
The 21-year-old capped an excellent championships for himself and the Israeli team after also finishing the 100m backstroke in 11th place.
LA-based comic Avi Liberman once again brings over a bunch of his funny friends to Israel for a good cause.
Ministries agree on new terms for housing plan.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN,NIV ELIS
Emil Bizga will front an international lineup over the next few days when he performs in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa.
Olmert appeal pushed off again, until Thursday.
Gafni: How can he rely on us when he hasn’t supported us?
Drugstores to test blood pressure, weight; Ministry starts campaign to take medicine properly.
A baroness of the dynasty was in Israel this week to receive honorary citizenship from Rishon Lezion Mayor Dov Tzur.
CSKA leads Group B with a 6-0 record, winning by an average margin of 14.7 points per game.
ESRA is an independent non-profit organization run by volunteers with the goal of helping integration of English-speaking families.
As part of the new reform, an additional NIS one billion will be allocated towards providing additional learning hours.
Fuel Initiatives Summit to showcase alternative fuels technologies for transportation sector.
By SHARON UDASIN
Israeli Stage Orchestra co-founder Mike Levin takes great pride in drawing children into the world of classical and orchestral music.
“That’s what people in Australia do in response to a major human tragedy” he told The Post.
Adam Teva V’Din: Emissions data only partially reflective of reality.
After going just 1-4 in first round of Eurocup group games, Reds face Banvit eyeing top-4 finish.
Hapoel and Maccabi were appealing last week’s court ruling following the abandonment of the derby on November 3 due to fan trouble.
The manner of the triumph against Bosnia made it truly memorable and significant.
Relatives, friends and acquaintances were shocked to learn this week of the death of Charley Levine.
There is a severe shortage of specialized manpower in hospital premature baby units.
Patients who suffer from cancer, skin trauma, neutropenia and diabetes or have undergone organ transplantation are at most risk from consuming such a fungus.
The heads of the Moshav Movement, the United Kibbutz Movement and the Farmers Federation of Israel send urgent letter on the matter to Lapid.
Yellow-and-blue still trails undefeated Jerusalem, Rishon in standings ; Holon handles Haifa.
Zahavi said that he can’t wait to rejoin his Israel teammates in training later this week.
By TAL HARRIS
This political opportunist used his public positions to advance his career as a serial criminal, not as a trusted and responsible servant of the public.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
By SHAY RABINEAU
By SHIMON SAMUELS
By RUTHIE BLUM
By ALIZA GERSHON
By EFRAIM ZUROFF
With all this, it might well be necessary for Israel to strike.
It’s ardor for Islam and sympathy for Islamic ambitions of global leadership, not just distaste for American overreach, that apparently fuels Obama’s secretive dash towards a deal with Iran.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Tzohar quickly recognized the pressing need to help this unique population, and established Shorashim, an organization dedicated to assisting Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union.
By REUVEN SPOLTER
The court is new and has yet to establish itself as a viable and impartial juridical body.
By ALAN BAKER
Lawfare turns out to be a new garment for the oldest hatred.
By ERIC ROZENMAN
Any serious proposal for government reform must address Israel’s glaring democratic deficit at the district level.
By ELIE KIRSHENBAUM
Most revocations are done under the radar of the Israeli public.
By SUSAN WEISS
Is the world a big enough place for globalization, radicalism and fascism to coexist peacefully?
By ARON BLESCH
The world lost a scholar, and an expert in bioethics.
By DAVID E. Y. SARNA
Not only I, but my children as well, have a deep affection for Morocco – despite their having been born in Jerusalem and not knowing a word of Arabic.
By MEIR BUZAGLO
A number of distinguished legal figures have leapt to denounce the measure.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
The campaign to delegitimize Israel and deny Jewish ties to Jerusalem only strengthens the case for the Israeli Right’s opposition to Palestinian statehood.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Dr. Sherman has reminded us that statements and predictions relevant then are as relevant now, and perhaps even more so in light of the conflagration that we are witnessing in all the Middle East.
There need to be responsible Arab voices channeling anger into meaningful and effective protest.
By JPost Editorial
O Sunday he’ll be back in harness for the Jerusalem Conference on Education.
Coincidence and contrast are part and parcel of our lives.