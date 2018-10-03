agriculture

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The suspects allegedly entered Israeli moshav to steal 31 tons of grapes and tomatoes.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
In November 2017, BE ALL will open its largest shared work space complex in Israel.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Addis Alam, a new agriculture association started by two Ethiopian-Israeli brothers, aims to grow traditional Ethiopian produce in Israel.
By SHARON UDASIN
‘The only hope to move the continent forward is agriculture’
The farmers were protesting government policy on a number of issues, including what they described as “wild and free” imports of produce, high water prices for agriculture and inadequate profit margi
Performed between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, the kaparot practice typically involves swinging a live chicken over one’s head.
"We're looking to find Israel companies that are building compelling intellectual technology here but are looking to get their product into North America."
Netafim acquired shares of the company that was its Central American distributor.
"Rwanda is one of the friendliest countries to Israel in Africa."
A trip by Bhutan’s agriculture and forests minister last week marked the first time a government official from the country visited Israel.
The Agriculture Ministry initially launched its "Half-Half" campaign about a month ago, to encourage fruit and vegetable consumption among members of the public, old and young.
Although Israel is one of the leaders in medical cannabis research, Israel is behind other countries in creating legal outlines for its use, both medical and recreational.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
500 million insects will head to Russia as part of the country's effort to help them improve their local agriculture markets.
Diplomats from 36 countries got a taste of innovation firsthand on a tour of the northwestern Negev, including communities close to Gaza, in honor of Israeli Agriculture Day.
Israeli fish breeders with get a one-time compensation of NIS 23 million for 2016.
This is not the first time Israel and California have paired up to beat the drought.
Zionist Union MK Eitan Broshi, who wrote the bill, said such moves needed serious debate.
By NIV ELIS
Former health minister Yesh Atid MK Yael German said she would support the change.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
"From our point of view this is another proof of the effectiveness and impact of this project."
"Our inspection of slaughterhouses is rising to the next level...we must increase monitoring and enforcement or else these cases will not change," says agriculture minister.
Experts cautiously optimistic about future growth in mutual trade, research
Reduced supply has led to a rise in prices on supermarket shelves as a result.
"My plants are sacred to all religions," he said.
By REUTERS
The effort to bring 130 sheep to the Golan Heights from Canada has been inching along for nearly a year, with the reintroduction of the breed stymied by red tape between the two countries.
Fragilisés par des marges de profit de plus en plus réduites, la pénurie de main-d’œuvre
et l’importation à bas coûts, les cultivateurs israéliens sont en voie d’extinction
By PAUL ALSTER
La ferme Kaïma prend en charge les adolescents en décrochage scolaire et tente de les réinsérer en cultivant leur sens des responsabilités et leur épanouissement personnel
By SHARON AHARONI
The two day fair is the region’s premiere agricultural exposition. It traditionally takes place on Tu Bishvat, which is the Jewish festival for trees, and this year was no exception.
By KKL-JNF
The Health Ministry said that salmonella is a common bacteria which Israel makes efforts to minimize.
While wild fisheries have been declining for the last 20 years, aquaculture has become the world’s fastest-growing food-producing sector.
Management, conservation and reuse of water seen as next big focus area
The delegation was hosted by the Israeli Export Institute and was intended to be a networking event with Israeli companies.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An Israel-based start-up offers home growers and small farmers a better way.
By MIRIAM KRESH
An Israeli start-up, NRGene, is leading the way in genome mapping, DNA sequencing, and genetic analysis.
Kaima Farm catches teens before they fall out of the educational framework.
The cultivation of urban food-bearing trees offers a healthier state of affairs for all.
By BARRY DAVIS
The desire to live in the Land of Israel is multifaceted. For some of us, it is mainly an outgrowth of our awareness and desire to connect to this land’s history, while for others the excitement of building Israel’s future is the strongest bond.
By RABBI ARI KAHN
Israel has already granted licenses to a handful of cannabis growers and manufacturers, but exports are stalled over a multi-million-shekel funding dispute to securely hold the drug at the airport.
By MAX SCHINDLER
It all begins with Tu Bishvat and the Seven Species, and eventually permeates all levels of our life and society.
By LES SAIDEL
By DAVID TAVDI
Ancient Jerusalem refuse pit sheds light on Early Islamic period dietary habits.
'Baaaaaaad' behavior and 'shear' audacity fueled the crime.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Arabs allegedly stole hundreds of kilos of produce, nearly 200 livestock and farming equipment
The children and other participants were able to press grapes underfoot in a wine press and get their hands dirty with some pottery.
By JEREMY SHARON
The Calabria etrogim originate from the region of that name located in southern Italy.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
According to projections by the ministry’s experts, the medical cannabis market for Israeli exports will amount to roughly NIS 1-4 billion a year.
The land is predicted to grow enough produce to feed about 2,700 people daily.
By SARAH LEVI
On Tuesday, MK Haim Jelin (Yesh Atid) hosted an event at the Knesset along with eight agricultural organizations to celebrate youth in farming and discuss the issues in Israeli agriculture today.
By BENJAMIN DUKAS
Under pressure, the Agriculture Ministry has postponed plans to shoot feral dogs that have been roaming the streets of Israeli town.
Poor conditions lead to health risks, say Israeli authorities. Animal rights activists clamor for livestock to get humane treatment.
The legislation would enable the import of live calves by ship only if the voyage lasts six days or less, while air shipments would not be allowed to exceed six hours.
While in Israel Miller will also visit the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron, the Dead Sea and the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
An abnormal number of the calves died during a flight from Hungary last week.
"The supermarket chains are greedy and the farmers and consumers are paying the price."
Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Eitan Weiss said this is the largest African delegation to arrive in Israel for years, “which is why this is a big deal.”
By HERB KEINON
A visit to an Israeli-run agricultural project illustrates how Israel is making inroads into Africa.
By HUNTER STUART
“Agriculture is not just a need, it’s a value,” said Rivlin.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Israeli director is reaching great heights of success with her debut film set on Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives.
By HANNAH BROWN
One of the major sore points are recent economic reforms that lowered tariffs for a number of imported food products, including eggs, for the next several months.
Following a meeting with the group’s secretary-general, Meir Tzur, Kahlon agreed to allow the farmers to propose an alternative plan.
The farmers came out strongly against the proposals on Tuesday.
Finance, Agriculture ministries planning to eliminate production quotas for eggs and dairy products.
Report included a detailed study of food waste in Israel – the first comprehensive study of its kind.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
While the Agriculture Ministry has long maintained that it should enforce Animal Welfare Law, activists have argued that the Environmental Protection Ministry would be preferable.
Israeli resolution promotes making agricultural technology more accessible in areas stricken by poverty, drought and hunger.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
World’s oldest domesticated fava seeds found in Galilee: "This is an important discovery, enabling a deeper understanding of the agricultural revolution in the southern Near East," says researcher.
The protesters say the government is “destroying agriculture in Israel.”
Agriculture Minister seeking alternative options to spaying and neutering program,
Finance Ministry says move will save NIS 100 million across sector.
By SHARON UDASIN,NIV ELIS
Of 155 countries listed in the 2017 World Happiness Report, published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Israel ranked 11th overall.
Hit by tight profit margins, labor shortages and cheap imports, small farmers are a dying breed.
A nonagenarian kibbutznik’s lifelong crusade for organic farming has affected the entire Jewish state.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Why not head north and celebrate the olive season? – Here are some ideas of how to do that
By MEITAL SHARABI
Discriminating consumers power the growing market for healthier produce in Egypt.
By JACOB WIRTSCHAFTER/THE MEDIA LINE
There is a feeling of wholesome and enthused intent about the place and the people who live there.
"Die Fledermaus is the epitome of madcap, gloriously, nonchalant, caution-to-the-wind fun."
Israel’s agricultural schools connect kids to nature, history and society
According to the Israeli Honey Council, about 500 apiarists produce honey from some 100,000 beehives situated throughout the country.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
The StayTru Eco Farm project is creating a prototype for sustainable communities.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Israeli start-up GreenWall’s unique solution to rising urbanization.
By RACHEL MYERSON
Every week, 33 million flies are scattered from airplanes onto orchards and agricultural farmland surrounding Gaza.
The vault has more than 860,000 samples, from almost all nations. Even if the power were to fail, the vault would stay frozen and sealed for at least 200 years.
In the Indian Union Budget 2018-19, the government has allocated Rs. 14.5 lakh crores ($222.4 billion) for the rural development and agriculture sector.
By DEVSENA MISHRA
After decades of cold relations, Israel has returned to Africa and both have gained.
By AVRAHAM NEGUISE
Friedman: “Imagine reading a headline in the newspaper saying Israel is saving the world from hunger,” instead of what you usually read from the Middle East.
By BRIAN BLUM
Earlier this month, Recanati Winery presented first bottles of white wine grown from indigenous grape species.
By JTA
Bannon’s appointment as “chief strategist and senior counsel” last week courted controversy, including a condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League.
By LAHAV HARKOV