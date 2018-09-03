alan dershowitz

03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“Unpredictability is a double-edged sword. It could drive people together, but it also produces uncertainty, so it could make it more difficult to come to a resolution.”
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Protesters walked out of a lecture by Prof. Alan Dershowitz at the Qatar campus of Northwestern University in Doha on Sunday night.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Passage into law of controversial legislation would also lead to Obama administration letting an anti-settlement resolution through at the UN, says Dershowitz.
"To be critical of a country’s policies is not to demand the unique kind of moral capital punishment of BDS,” says Dershowitz.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The exhibition will be used as a platform to explore “The Secrets of Medicine in Jerusalem” in and around the Old City on Friday mornings.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Mayim Bialik, Ivanka Trump and Alan Dershowitz have been suggested.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The famed lawyer said that UC Berkeley is unfair to pro-Israel speakers and charged that he is being deprived of his free speech rights.
By JTA
Although he was expected to attend the dinner, President-elect Donald Trump’s newly appointed chief strategist Steve Bannon was not present on Sunday night.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Danny Danon says the days of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement's lies and intimidation are "coming to an end.”
Speakers at the event include Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Alan Dershowitz.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Dershowitz, who as billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer, was named as one of several men who also had sex with the women procured by Epstein.
Dershowitz, who served as an appellate lawyer for Simpson, had unique insight into the trial and Netanyahu prodded for particulars.
Dershowitz tells Post that if Israel offered “honorary citizenship to musicians and academics who could be subject to BDS” it could dissuade boycotts of the Jewish state.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
US District Judge Kenneth Marra ruled that it was unnecessary for two more women to join a 2008 mainly against lawsuit against convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF,REUTERS
Dershowitz filed the statement in Florida federal court on Monday night, along with a motion to join in a lawsuit brought against the US government by Dershowitz's accuser.
By REUTERS
Prominent jurist strongly denies claim that he had sexual relations with a young woman.
By SAM SOKOL
Liberman defends idea of population, territory exchanges with future Palestinian state.
The Jerusalem Post Conference 2017 is officially up and going. Here is a full list of the speakers and panels you shouldn't miss out on.
President’s Kennedy death affected me both directly and indirectly.
By ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ
Harvard’s loss is Israel’s gain, as the famed attorney may become an Israeli citizen. He recently talked to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ about the peace process, free speech and O.J. Simpson.
Hanukka and its miracle of light - are behind us, but at United Hatzalah that spirit imbues the organization 24/7 and ensures that everyone – Jewish or not – can be helped in times of need.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The emeritus Harvard law school professor speaks to The Jerusalem Post about a number of hot-button issues.
He did not specify whether he had visited Olmert in a professional capacity, as a friend or as a peace process researcher.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
'I was told in no uncertain terms that I wouldn’t win' Oxford debate, says US lawyer, activist.
By JOSH DELL
As always, there will be a graveside memorial service in Sde Boker.
World Championship bowling
By JERUSALEM POST - IVRIT
No more stuttering - with Novotech
Former Canadian justice minister Irwin Cotler
has been at the barricades for justice – and for Israel – for decades.
By ROBERT SLATER
A mostly young and very fashionable crowd arrived in droves on Wednesday night to the swanky Lower East Side bar The DL for a fundraiser.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
The 75-year-old lawyer, who is known for taking on high profile and often unpopular causes and clients, has taught at Harvard Law for half a century.
The rabbinate recently rejected a letter by Weiss vouching for the Jewish credentials of an American couple seeking to wed in Israel.
Law professor sends episode of Larry David's show to Netanyahu, hoping he will invite Abbas over to watch it together.
Alan Dershowitz takes his unique lens to Abraham and the history of Jewish litigation in his latest book.
Alan Dershowitz builds a case against the US administration’s deal with Iran while proposing a way out for both sides.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The boycotter's actions indicates that he endorses the repression practiced by the Iranian mullahs and the Chinese party bosses.
A key question is whether Congress will choose to assert its constitutional power to participate in foreign policy decisions.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Magazaine contains section entitled "Selected Jihadi Operations From 1980-2014 In Against Israeli & America’s Interests."
By Ariel Ben Solomon
In exclusive remarks to ‘Post,’ famed law professor calls Iran ‘greatest single threat to Israel.’
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
President Trump’s decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital helps to restore the appropriate balance.
The investigation will probably not end quickly, but it may end with, not a thunderclap, but several whimpers.
It is shocking that this vile caricature – which would fit comfortably in a Nazi publication – was published in “the official paper of record of the City of Berkeley”.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Why Dershowitz is wrong to compare Israel with the US.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
James Madison wrote in The Federalist Papers that no person “is allowed to be a judge in his own case.”
Don’t blame Israel’s current prime minister for the recent capitulation. His government’s survival depends on his unholy alliance.
Comey should be rebuked by the Justice Department for violating its rules, but there is not enough evidence at the moment to warrant the appointment of another special counsel.
Piece on Ethiopian olim lets the American Jewish community off too easily.
To change people’s feelings about Jews, we must approach with honesty the trope that if anything goes wrong, it’s the Jews’ fault.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
Republicans must be especially vigilant in condemning anti-Semitism from the right, as must Democrats from the left. It’s far too easy to call out the bigotry of your opponents.
“My mind was blown. The values of Israelis align with my own. It was a huge misunderstanding on my part.”
By OREN PELEG
We won the fight against Ellison, though it was close. We must continue to win if the Democratic Party is to remain competitive.
Alan Dershowitz explains why he has decided to leave the Democratic Party if Keith Ellison, whose track record of antisemitic comments has been widely discussed in the past, is elected as chairman.
The time has come for the US to tell the Palestinians that they must negotiate with Israel if they want a Palestinian state, and must agree to end the conflict.
Some of us may disagree on whether Rep. Ellison is our very first choice to be party chair, but he will be a perfectly great chair regardless.
By STEVE RABINOWITZ
The fact that Trump won tells us a great deal about the future, because a Trump presidency promises to be very different than a Clinton presidency would have been.
BDS is immoral, discriminatory, and undermines US interests abroad.
The US president owes the American people, and Benjamin Netanyahu, an explanation for his apparent hypocrisy and inconsistency
What one must ask is, how would Israel have been treated if it had adopted the policies toward migrants that Europe has? Let’s look at some facts.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Current manifestations of a widespread culture of victimization and grievance are only the most recent iterations of a dangerous long-term trend on campuses in the US and Europe.
Prime Minister Netanyahu’s nation has a far greater stake in the Iran Deal than most of the countries that negotiated it.
More partnerships along the lines of Cornell and the Technion might emerge, a clearly win-win situation for all.
By ANDREW PESSIN
“I feel unsafe” has become the argument stopper on many university campuses.
Readers respond to the latest 'Jerusalem Post' articles.
If Israelis voted their fears, these were not entirely irrational fears, they were based on the history of the region.
It is telling that Hamas has expressed satisfaction with the decision of the ICC to open an investigation of Israel’s military action during the recent war in Gaza.
For decades, Israel has found its most eloquent defender in Alan Dershowitz.
Singling out Israel for BDS campaigns, and isolating Israeli academic and cultural communities, will not correct the Palestinians’ past shortcomings.
By FRANCK SALAMEH
Amnesty International has become an apologist for terrorism and an enemy of democracy.
If the senior Obama officials who spoke to Jeffrey Goldberg were not authorized to make statements and took it upon themselves to do so, they should be fired.
At bottom The Death of Klinghoffer—a title deliberately selected to sanitize his brutal murder—is more propaganda than art.
Words are extremely important. And Netanyahu’s reiteration of certain truths that are under global assault is more crucial than ever, especially with a hostile administration in the White House and difficult opposition at home.
By RUTHIE BLUM
The brief submitted by the National Lawyers Guild and several other radical organizations is premised on the fact that there is one law for Israel and a different law for the rest of the world.
In brief, terrorism has proved to be a successful tactic. It works. That’s why ISIS engages in it.
gain I ask, is there a strategy to “Blame Israel First” so as to bias public opinion against Israel?
By Earl Cox
For Israel the end result should be a weakening of Hamas and a strengthening of Abbas and the Palestinian Authority.
By GERSHON BASKIN
We call upon the media to stop framing this kidnapping story, and to just present the facts as they are.
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
Five days after three Israeli teenagers were abducted by Islamic terrorists, there was still silence from EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.
By BATSHEVA NEUER
I was rather surprised to discover that this was the extent of your coverage on the very brave Allied soldiers.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
After the command never to forget, it’s time to add another pledge on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
By LIAT COLLINS
With such a flimsy agreement, I wonder what will be left of Western commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. And Israel will have to draw its own conclusions.
By YAAKOV AMIDROR
I recently met with Jacob Ostreicher, the Orthodox Jewish businessman who was falsely accused of drug trafficking and left for dead in a Bolivian hell-hole.
There is plenty of time for Arab leaders and community activists to adjust, prepare and take advantage of the electoral calculations.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Together we will train intelligent adults who will be able to conduct a frank and true dialogue without arrogance.
By GUR ALROEY
The Knesset’s committees have held debates on a bill which largely adopts the final proposals of the Schnitt report.
By PHILLIP MARCUS
History may well judge Snowden in a more positive light than that cast by our legal system.
I am originally from Montreal, where courtesy and pride of place are a way of life.
By RUTH BELOFF
Witness Dershowitz's mindless support for decidedly leftist, and clearly anti-Israel Samantha Power.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
People under siege end up blaming themselves for their enemies’ hatred toward them, delude themselves about the malicious intentions of their foes.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Response among 'Post' conference crowd toward selective speakers reminiscent of anti-Israel reactions on various campuses.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Tendency in the West, pointedly among liberals, to dismiss realities of Islamic world, Palestinians and direct focus solely on Israel.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
A round-up of news from around Israel.
News briefs from around the Jerusalem area.
In Dershowitz’s view there should be a complete separation of religion and state in Israel.
Pursuing justice.
By STEVE LINDE
The sight of veteran Channel 2 police reporter Moshe Nussbaum instantly arouses suspicion that something on the premises may be amiss.
This election revealed that there are divisions across impermissible lines: racial, ethnic, gender, religious, class, and a willingness to resort to violence.