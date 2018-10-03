azerbaijan

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Azerbaijan and Armenia have had a long-standing dispute over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and violence has in recent years led to the deaths of dozens of soldiers.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
2012 European song contest to be held in Azerbaijan; Israel has won competition three times.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
BzBuzz was one of the 10 startups that reached the last round.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
'Foreign Policy' claims Azerbaijan granted Israel access to air bases along Iran’s northern border for potential use in strike.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Israeli Aerospace Industries will supply Azerbaijan with unmanned aerial vehicles, missile defense systems.
By JOHN BACKTANE
Since bombing-death of its military commander Imad Mughniyeh, the Shi'ite Lebanese group has attempted 7 attacks.
A range of experts on government ethics have raised questions about the propriety of diplomats paying to stay at the hotel when they have separate business with the US government.
By JTA
FM Liberman visited Baku in 2010 and again in 2012, when the two countries celebrated 20 years of diplomatic relations.
By HERB KEINON
Elmar Mammadyarov becomes first foreign minister of Azerbaijan to visit: Both leaders express interest in increasing trade.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Mammadyarov lands in Israel to improve ties with Israelis and Palestinians, stressing history of tolerance.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
'Washington Post' links plots to assassinate US diplomats and Jews in Azerbaijan to terror attempts in seven countries.
On visit to Azerbaijan, Liberman slams as "James Bond story" a report that Baku had allowed J'lem use of airfields for Iran strike.
Trip comes just a month after report alleging Israel gained access to Azerbaijani airfields for a possible attack on Iran.
FM's expected visit comes as bilateral ties with strategically important country on Iran's northern border are blooming.
US ambassador Shapiro tells ‘Post’ some leaked stories attributed to officials outside gov't who can't be controlled.
There is no military alliance between the two countries but there are naturally shared interests, former minister Sneh tells ‘Post.’
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
President thanks Azerbaijani counterpart for "saving lives"; two Azerbaijani suspects arrested.
By HERB KEINON AND Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Israel's "go-it-alone" option to attack Iran's nuclear sites has set the Middle East on edge and unsettled its main ally. But what if, even without Washington, Israel were not alone?
By REUTERS
Birthright Armenia includes excursions around the country, visits to cultural, historical sites, meetings with local Armenian youth.
By BEN HARTMAN
Abid Sharifov was hospitalized in recent days at Haifa’s Rambam MedicalCenter in an emergency condition.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Alexander Lapshin was wanted by Baku authorities for allegedly traveling to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and for criticizing Azerbaijan's president.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
BBC reports 3 Azerbaijanis were sentenced for plotting to blow up Israeli embassy in Baku on eve of song contest.
Islamists sentenced to up to 14 years for plotting attacks on eve of song contest in Baku; latest in gov't crackdown on militants.
The latest spat between the countries that share a religion but have sharply different political systems is part of wider diplomatic tensions.
Azeri National Security Ministry: Suspects cooperated with Iranto carry out attacks on Israeli, US embassies, AFP reports.
Iranian Foreign Ministry calls ambassador after "the movement of terrorists" involved in killing nuclear scientists in Tehran.
'Times of London' interviews alleged Israeli intelligence agent who says Eurasian country a gateway to intel on Iran.
Varying reports surface about Iranian-backed plots against Jewish school, Israeli envoy in Eurasian nation.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Quds Forces operative Hasan Faraji displayed "suspicious behavior" while wandering around embassy.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Growing military, intelligence and commercial ties between Baku and Israel appear to be of concern to Tehran.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Senior US officials tell 'Foreign Policy' "Israelis have bought an airfield and the airfield is called Azerbaijan."
In letter to Security Council, Tehran denies it was behind terror plots against Israelis, accuses Israel of "war games."
Several dubious governments profit from Israel’s tech and know-how.
Israeli firm Aeronautics Defense Systems contract to supply Orbiter 1K to Baku worth $20 million over two years.
Just days after Prime Minister Netanyahu visited Azerbaijan, the two countries make another step to strengthen ties.
By HERB KEINON,JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel has a strong economic and security relationship with Azerbaijan, buying more than a quarter of its oil from the country.
Netanyahu will travel to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Israel's chief supplier's of oil, to boost ties.
“It does appear that the world feels more comfortable ignoring the conflict.”
In recent years, Liberman, then-president Shimon Peres and Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon visited Baku.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The judo events in Baku are also acting as this year’s European Championships and Gerbi is targeting her third career medal at the continental showcase.
By ALLON SINAI
Good news continues at the games in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Athletes keep their eyes on the 2016 Olympics as they score medals for the blue-and-white in gymnastics, wrestling and shooting.
The 26-year-old former European champion recorded a result of 185.5 in the final and picked up the one and only Olympic quota on offer in Baku.
Two MKs will attend official centennial memorial ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia, though Israel has not officially recognized the massacre of over a million Armenians as genocide.
Israel buys 40% of its oil from Azerbaijan.
Ya'alon will discuss ways of continuing to strengthen Israeli-Azeri relations, and regional-strategic developments.
Elshad Iskandarov, a Azerbaijani official, claims that Azerbaijan has zero anti-Semitism.
By SAM SOKOL
A destination not many Israelis have discovered yet.
By MEITAL SHARABI
On the surface it appears the ties of friendship between the Jewish state and the secular Muslim state can serve as a model for all, but the two are much more linked on strategic importance, defense.
Stuffed flatbreads from the crossroads of Asia and Europe.
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
In recent years, Israel and Azerbaijan have intensified their security cooperation and military trade.
By BRENDA SHAFFER
Despite a few heady days of allowing my imagination to run wild, at the end of the day, my balanced dating philosophy still held sway.
By EVA
Rouhani is to meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev at a first-of-its-kind summit
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Jerusalem, meanwhile, is staying quiet on contested enclave.
Israel and Azerbaijan are natural allies since “both countries see Iran as an existential threat.”
By ROBERT SWIFT/ THE MEDIA LINE
Tehran denies connection to a plot broken up by Azerbaijan authorities last week, which it said targeted Israelis in the country.
By SEYMUR MAMMADOV
Azerbaijan, the place where Western and Islamic culture meld successfully, was an important place to hold The Islamic Solidarity Games.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Reports claimed that Azerbaijan asked the Israeli firm Aeronautics Defense Systems to conduct a live demonstration of an armed drone against an Armenian military position.
By ASIM MOLLAZADE
Having a Muslim friend in a turbulent region that allows all religions to co-exist is a valuable asset to the US, to Israel and the world in general.
By RAOUL LOWERY CONTRERAS
Azerbaijan has spent millions of dollars on Israeli defense systems and other equipment, strengthening the trade ties between the countries.
By JACK ROSEN
Azerbaijan: the Muslim country whose relationship with America might turn Trump's presidency into a success story.
By S. ROB SOBHANI
Israel is facing major challenges and flux both in the region and in its relations with the US and Russia.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Let the Jewish grinches stop trying to steal Hanukka, and leave their saner co-religionists to celebrate.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Israel’s relations with Shi’ite Muslim Azerbaijan are going from strength to strength, as illustrated by the appearance of Israeli weapons in recent clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The associated massacres committed against Azerbaijanis have been classified as crimes against humanity.
By ISRAEL BAROUK
Like many conflicts, it shows the weakness of the current international system that obsesses over arbitrary borders that date back a hundred years.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The Azerbaijani mentality of tolerance and accommodation, even with a few worrisome politically based slips, has attracted a good deal of global attention.
By ALI EL HUSSEINI
The Director of Legal Affairs at StandWithUs explains how a Muslim, democratic country restored her faith in the Jewish state.
By YAEL LERMAN MAZAR
Shame on both of you, Israeli and Diaspora leadership, for supporting this initiative without doing due diligence in meeting Israel’s basic social needs.
By STEPHEN G. DONSHIK
By training, arming, financing and instigating groups like Hezbollah, the Iranian regime gives violent expression to the genocidal narrative of its leadership.
By IRWIN COTLER
Its membership in the UN Security Council may place the situation and rights of ethnic minorities in Iran on the int'l agenda.
Israel claims second win in four days to build confidence ahead of Portugal.
With tough qualification campaign set to kick off, Israel can’t take "easy" opener for granted.
After losing all 3 friendly matches, Israel hopes for confidence boosting performance when it faces Hungary.
Kiryat Shmona is already guaranteed a place in the Europa League playoffs even if it falls to Neftci Baku.
Coach Eli Gutman will be hoping to see the fruits of his labor when his squad faces the Czech Republic in an international friendly.
Benayoun looks to reward new coach’s loyalty with resurgent performance before home fans.
Tel Aviv draws in Azerbaijan, Zeljeznicar next; BY wins 2-0, preps for Helsingborgs.
An impressive first half performance saw Maccabi take a 3-0 lead in the 43rd minute, but Xazar’s away goal three minutes sealed the deal.
Maccabi Tel Aviv to hosts Xazar Lankaran FK of Azerbaijan in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa League.