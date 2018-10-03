birthright

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
For a group of American film students, the focus will be on getting to know Israel – not through sightseeing – but through studying with professional filmmakers in Jerusalem
By HANNAH BROWN
"Birthright Israel should organize a trip to Israel for Jewish students who support the movement to Boycott, Divest from, and Sanction the Jewish state."
By GIL HOFFMAN
"I’m more worried about getting lost in Tel Aviv than rockets," hacking competitor says.
By NIV ELIS
Like its more famous counterpart, which offers free 10-day trips to young Jews, Birthright Excel Ventures aims to strengthen ties between Jewish Americans and Israel.
"We must invest in the next generation if we are to win the battle for public opinion. The Israel Experience College Scholarship Program is at the forefront of that fight."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Euro-Asian Jewish Congress seeks to strengthen Jewish identity in countries it represents.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Of the 3,100 Russian-speaking Birthright participants who visited Israel this summer, 800 were Ukrainian and 1,800 were Russian.
Pulver, who has led 32 Birthright trips so far, said he sees a real difference in this group of participants.
By AMY SPIRO
In an annual Birthright event marking young Diaspora Jews' connection to Israel, the PM promised that the country won't be deterred by threatening enemies.
By JOY BERNARD
These Birthright participants from India took Jerusalem by surprise.
Australian participant says she is ‘one step closer to feeling complete’ in her identity.
The organization builds on the foundation of Birthright trips for university-aged students offering more in-depth and educational experiences for US youth.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The report shows a consensus among Jewish leaders that the community should be more welcoming and inclusive for all those who seek to participate in Jewish life.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Since 2000, Birthright has provided free trips to more than 500,000 Jewish young adults aged 18-26.
By JTA
The data from the study also projects an additional gross contribution from Birthright to the Israeli economy until 2020 estimated at $770 million.
Under the banner of the IACT, Jewish organizations in the US are coming together to engage university students before, during and after their trip to Israel.
By DAVID BRINN
Nadine Franz shocked to find mother was baptized; she identifies as a Jew.
Tel Aviv Week shows carefree side of Israel to young students.
By BEN HARTMAN
The revised module, titled, “The geopolitical reality in Israel and the Middle East,” will consist of a two-hour expert presentation and a two-hour field experience in a relevant site.
Birthright Israel held its mega event at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem on Tuesday.
“We need to remove every obstacle preventing participants in these trips from staying longer."
By JEREMY SHARON
The program that has brought 500,000 young Jews on a free trip to Israel looks to the future.
"We’re going to meet that challenge and more," URJ President Rabbi Rick Jacobs says.
By JTA,SAM SOKOL
Participants experience life in Tel Aviv’s business sector.
By JENNA PERLMAN
New birthright-like initiative hopes to foster Jewish identity in participants as they settle down and have kids.
Rabbi Elyse Winick leads trip for individuals with autistic-spectrum and related disorders.
By EITAN AROM
NIF trips "cut," a result of the break between the organizations.
By SAM SOKOL
Lapid and Netanyahu agreed on an outline for the 2015 budget before Rosh Hashanah.
While a recent Gallup poll showed only a quarter of American 18-29 year olds considered Israeli actions justified, thirty two percent of Birthright participants deemed them “completely justified.”
Israelis living in the US consider themselves more American the longer they live there; More than half of Israeli-Americans living in the US do not send their children to Jewish day schools.
By ANNA HIATT
Doctors save life of 22-year-old Birthright participant after she suffers massive brain hemorrhage.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The Excel Ventures program is a 10-week fellowship part of the larger Birthright Israel Excel program, a business internship framework that has been operating for seven years.
By SHARON UDASIN
New program offers an immersive educational experience in collaboration with three of Israel’s top academic institutions.
By BIRTHRIGHT ISRAEL
A new program aims to connect fashionistas to Israel, one stitch at a time.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Sexual abuse led to addiction, and eventually to redemption.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
"The majority come because they are committed Christians, they want to see the Bible come alive."
By HERB KEINON
Alan Dershowitz terms visit a win-win-win: ‘The students win. Israel wins. And veritas – the truth – wins.’
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
INSS experts discuss how the relationship between US Jewry and Israel is key to the security of both nation and people.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Special-needs young adults rode in jeeps on the Golan, floated in the Dead Sea, planted trees, visited the Kotel, rode donkeys and interacted with IDF soldiers like themselves.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Instagram celebrity CrazyJewishMom - and her daughter - just wrapped up an unforgettable trip around Israel.
The Central Bureau of Statistics has reported 355,900 tourist entries for November, bringing a revenue of some $487 million, but tour guides detect a downturn.
By SARAH LEVI
Birthright tells 'Post' the decision is only temporary.
Jerry Maguire's Jonathan Lipnicki is fresh off his Birthright trip.
For many people, Birthright provides more than just a couple days of travel and fun.
By NICOLE BAUKE
When you’re not ready to leave just yet.
Each year, Birthright organizes close to ten similar trips. The initiative began eight years ago after high demand from Birthright applicants.
Abbi and Ilana are welcomed to “Birthmark”, a satirical world of modern Jewish identity and anxiety that is at turns so exaggerated and so spot-on it’s hard to keep from squirming while laughing.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Bureaucratic problems experienced by “identity program” participants proving Jewish status for extended stay to be significantly eased.
Billed as Birthright’s Cinema Day, the group turned the Cinema City lobby into an Israeli job/ education/aliya fair.
Birthright VP of Int'l Marketing Noa Bauer says the free 10-day trips for Diaspora youth will still feature trips to the site during the week when groups can arrive in motor vehicles.
President urges participants in prestigious Birthright program to return home, spread message that the "Jewish people have returned to their homeland to define themselves."
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
While large scale reform of religious life in Israel failed to materialize, efforts to liberalize current religious services were partially successful.
The group’s guide, Avigail Kuperman, is leading her 27th Taglit-Birthright tour, and said she finds the content of this trip particularly interesting.
Birthright ‘phenomenal initiative’ but must be ‘trigger, not end.’
After 15-years of living out his vision of bringing young Jews to Israel, Michael Steinhardt will be stepping down from his post at Taglit to partner with Charles Bronfman.
By AVIVA LOEB,LIA KAMANA
With Birthright and Masa having proved that Israel can make a positive impact on the diaspora, it seems like the Jewish state’s politicians are looking to double down on past successes.
Labor lawmaker seeks to submit bill to help participants in long-term educational programs make aliya.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Program that brings Jewish youth to visit Israel for the first time brings income in airfare, hotels, food.
Former Birthright operator Shlomo Lifshitz is back to train Diaspora youth in firearms, self-defense.
With an estimated worth of $26.1 billion, Adelson is chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corporation and owns the Israeli newspaper Yisrael Hayom.
By BENJI ROSEN
A physician shows a medical Birthright group that blending profession and Judaism works.
By JEFFREY DEVRIES
“What you’re doing by supporting Birthright is ensuring that the tug of force between us is a positive one.”
“Excel is for our best and brightest,” said Birthright Israel co-founder Michael Steinhardt.
As head of the Orthodox Union Israel, Rabbi Avi Berman speaks to the organization’s many initiatives, which strive to connect Jews of disparate backgrounds.
‘One night in middle school...I sat down by myself and made my own Seder,” Haim says of her connection to Judaism growing up in the diaspora.
By Rivkah Lambert Adler
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
“My first time in Israel, I was blown away. I wasn’t ready to leave," says Samantha Greenberg.
By VICTORIA KEZRA
Birthright held its Mega Event on Tuesday night in Jerusalem where 2,500 participants gathered to attend.
By ADÉLIE POJZMAN-PONTAY
PM at Birthright Mega Event says vows Israel will also find those who abducted three yeshiva student in the West Bank.
By JACOB GOLDSTEIN
This season, through Birthright Israel’s collaboration with the Genesis Philanthropy Group, over 2,000 Russian- speaking Jews from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and other places will arrive in Israel.
By EVAN GORCHENKO
If tens of thousands of Christian decide to go on Bibi Tours, Israeli PM Netanyahu will be in big trouble.
Birthright Israel celebrates a milestone.
By IZZY TAPOOHI
I pray for several things. I pray for the well-being and health of my family and my friends. I also pray for Israel.
By NOAH GOLDSTEIN
We are losing, in very high numbers, the connection that Jewish children feel toward Israel; and this scary reality is mostly a result of their experiences on college campuses.
By DOV LIPMAN
This Birthright trip is different.
By JONNY BASHA
While there are ideological tensions between Americanism and Zionism and some loud elite Millennials are abandoning Israel, Birthright is a mass movement.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
A self-proclaimed atheist has brought more Jews back to their heritage than nearly any other Jewish philanthropist on the world stage today.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project’s “MOMentum,” has allowed more than 6,000 Jewish mothers – mostly in their 40s and 50s – from around the world to take part in a sightseeing program.
By BARBARA SOFER
Taglit says: follow your own muse, evaluate these 10 days in the context of the 8,000 or so other days you have lived, then trailblaze your own identities.
I didn’t feel so much like an impatient kid waiting for the next thrill but like an adult curious about finding something greater than myself.
By MATTHEW HERNBERG
The challenges we face as a global Jewish community are the kind of bedtime story that keeps me up at night.
By MICHAEL SIEGEL
The innovator of the fully subsidized community teen Israel experience in the US is conducting a national campaign to convince Birthright Israel to lower the age of eligibility to 16.
By DEBORAH L. COLTIN
I am not proud of the entire situation in the West Bank, but proud that we, the Jewish People, have the political and militaristic ability to protect ourselves.
By JUSTIN HAYET
The match pitted all-star squads of American college players on their Taglit-Birthright trip against the Israel men’s and women’s national teams.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
On the eve of "the Jewish Valentine's Day," here are some love stories from Israel and the diaspora
By LEAH HAKIMIAN
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Good week for taking care of unfinished business.
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
With almost every kind of environment in such a small area, Israel’s landscape packs a punch.
By HENRY ROSENBLOOM
For Jerusalemites, the festive period is not yet over – thanks to the Japanese Embassy.