03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“These people work to harm the State of Israel, they work against the State of Israel from within our midst... these people have to understand they are not wanted here.”
By BEN LYNFIELD
This is the second time a Lebanese beauty queen has run into issues because of Lebanon's relationship with Israel.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Leader of host country Togo reportedly tells Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas: I’ll run my affairs as I see fit.
By HERB KEINON
Matisyahu was asked to publicly denounce Israel and declare his support for a Palestinian state.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The Palestinian leadership has long said that it supports the boycott of settlement products, but has practically taken few steps to implement a ban on such goods.
By ADAM RASGON
The legislation, which prohibits the state from contracting with companies that engage in boycotts of Israel, including firms located outside of the state.
By REUTERS
Interior Ministry states: “This is actually the first time the State of Israel refuses the entry of a tourist due to a clear background of anti-Israel activity."
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Ontario’s legislature voted 49 to 5 to pass a motion rejecting “the differential treatment of Israel, including the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.”
By JTA
Despite the apology mixed messages continue from some of the union leaders.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The group also called for the exclusion of settlements from US trade benefits and tax exemptions.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Oslo responds that they don’t back NGOs whose “main goal is to promote the BDS campaign” and they oppose delegitimization of Israel.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Ignacio Wenley Palacios, the ACOM lawyer leading the anti-boycott effort in Spain, said the BDS movement is “thinly disguised under a veil of a deceiving human rights narrative.”
Past boycott attempts have been unsuccessful, because Israeli products are popular in the Palestinian market since they are thought to be of higher quality.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
‘World sees Israel as a pariah state,’ Strategic Affairs Director-General laments.
Representatives of 21 organizations from around the world will not be allowed to enter Israel's borders; "We have switched from defense to offense," says minister in charge.
Activists say action would lead to cut in funding, underprivileged students suffering the consequences.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
The Israel Anti-Boycott Act was jointly introduced in March by a Senate Democrat and a House Republican, with cosponsors from both sides of the aisle.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Ken Loach says he will give "every penny" earned from screenings of his new film in Israel to Palestinian groups.
Erdan: BDS campaign of falsehoods is a battlefront like any other.
Rocker supports fellow musicians in opposing anti-Israel campaign by Pink Floyd's Roger Waters.
By AMY SPIRO
Student Association apologizes for banning Israel advocacy group from Ontario campus event.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The BDS movement protested a Jewish comedian's appearance in Tunisia because he is a Zionist.
Radiohead was not swayed.
By ARIANE MANDELL
"The boycotters, whose entire identities revolve around boycotting Israeli Jews, cannot let go of the issue and seek to insert it into unrelated organizations."
Antisemitism think tank launches website, petition, campaign against Israel boycott-backing rocker.
Dispute over free speech changed some of the legislation.
Act.IL app creates a virtual situation room of pro-Israel experts.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Second boycott-Israel account closure by BDP Paribas.
Laurie Cardoza-Moore called Waters a "global symbol of Jew hatred."
By BENJAMIN GLATT
The documentary puts BDS in its place: If you don’t know what it stands for, remove the ‘D’
The application for hurricane relief funds in Dickinson, Texas are specific.
Can the increasing amount of pro-Israel events on campus be effecting the 2016-17 decrease in Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement campaigns on campus?
“A vote in favor of boycotts, divestment and sanctions is a vote against the very legitimacy of the Jewish state.”
Almost 500 people attended as Israeli music and dance sensation Tararam performed as the main act during the celebration.
"Israel Independence Day will be celebrated in the Lone Star State this year with a greater sense of pride than ever."
The bill passed 131-0.
Several other student governments at colleges and universities in the US have passed similar resolutions.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Odeh, who was imprisoned in Israel for her involvement in 1969 terror attacks in Jerusalem, made the comments at the closing session of the controversial Jewish Voice for Peace summit.
Jewish Voice for Peace says it is
‘honored, proud’ to host
convicted terrorist Rasmea Odeh.
Israel has decried the BDS movement as antisemitic for its attempt to isolate the country.
Three events have been cancelled at UK universities.
“Israel has increasingly removed itself from the rest of the Western world, which has already led to academic boycotts, among other things.”
The Council had passed a decision in the spring of 2016 committing itself to the BDS movement and declaring the town as a “Free Space of Israeli Apartheid.”
Israel and its advocates have argued the labeling is discriminatory but the EU officials who passed it say it is in keeping with consumers’ right to receive accurate information on products.
The bank has declined to take action against the account since the controversy surfaced in February.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,TAMARA ZIEVE
The South Carolina law bars state agencies from contracting with any business that boycotts others “based on race, color, religion, gender, or national origin.”
By GIL HOFFMAN
Boycott Israel group stokes antisemitism, violates ethics.
The bipartisan bill combats attempts by intergovernmental bodies such as the United Nations to engage in “politically-charged economic warfare against Israel.”
American Express spoke of the tour stating that though they sponsored the Desert Trip they had "never committed to sponsoring Roger Waters' upcoming tour."
‘Glanz’s incitement violates civil service neutrality’
In France, several dozen promoters of a boycott against Israel have been convicted of inciting hate or discrimination.
One of the representatives on the council called the Neturei Karta protesters a “mentally unstable cult” that “represents no one.”
The conference in question is WATEC Italy 2016: Water Technology and Environmental Control Exhibition and Conference, slated to take place from September 21-23 in Venice.
By SHARON UDASIN
Airline says order was a supplier’s mistake; stresses it is not boycotting Israel.
Jérusalem a défini des lignes directrices vis-à-vis de partis qui risquent de plus en plus
de participer à des gouvernements
"Do we dare to boycott iPhones, stop using Google? Can (you) live without them?(You) cannot live without them now," Indonesia's vice president said.
Social media users in Muslim-majority Malaysia vowed to boycott US companies, such as McDonald's Corp, following US President Trump's decision.
The funding, reportedly about $600 worth, has sparked controversy.
"Our objection is because they are promoting something that is against the human instinct, against human behavior and against religion. That's why we are against it."
Following US President Donald Trump's historic recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, PA President Mahmoud Abbas cancelled his meeting with Vice President Mike Pence during Pence's visit.
The Office of the Boycott of Israel has Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s name on a blacklist but has been historically inconsistent when limiting films featuring the Israeli actress.
The university hosted a conference that featured an organization which promotes BDS, much to the chagrin of Im Tirzu.
By SARAH LEVI
“It is narrow-minded. Being politically correct is incorrect. It means forbidding the freedom of speech. This is how the BDS movement sounds to me.”
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
Roger Waters, Thurston Moore, Ken Loach sign letter against upcoming shows.
Led by Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub, there has been a push for FIFA to penalize Israel for soccer activity in the settlements.
To limit funding from foreign countries to organizations that express criticism of IDF soldiers, the Knesset should legislate.
The Supreme Court and members of the Zionist Union are boycotting the ceremony to honor 50 years of settlements in Judea, Samaria, the Jordan Valley and the Golan.
A new report points out that the UN's Human Rights Council has been turning a blind eye to the activity of 40 European companies that operate in some of the world's occupied territories.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Halper, who immigrated to Israel from the US in 1973, heads the left-wing Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The law, adopted Monday by the Knesset, bans entry to foreigners who publicly call for boycotting the Jewish state or its settlements.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,TAMARA ZIEVE,UDI SHAHAM
Low-level Interior Ministry officials may determine how the law really functions, likely with some embarrassing consequences that ministers or the courts will later need to resolve.
The Island School of Building Arts in British Columbia apologized after an Israeli engineering student said his application had been rejected due to geopolitics.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,JPOST.COM STAFF
An anti-BDS conference at the European Parliament in Brussels took place on Monday.
The legislation will now go up for vote in second and third readings.
By UDI SHAHAM
Individuals would also be subject to restrictions under proposal guidelines.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,MICHAEL ZEFF
Knesset Interior Committee authorizes legislation for a first reading.
Reservists on Duty release report alleging the television station supports boycotting Israel and delegitimizing the IDF.
The “Regev amendments,” as they’ve been dubbed, would fine artists who refuse to perform in venues in the settlements while rewarding those who do perform there.
This marks the first time that a High Court in Spain has issued a judgment relating to BDS.
Announcement comes as similar boycott motions are spreading throughout Spain and as another motion is scheduled for discussion at the island's next council meeting.
A number of US states have recently passed legislation against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.
“It’s absurd that we are still giving licenses to encourage boycotting Israel to our MKs," says Knesset panel chairman Yoav Kisch.
After a displeased customer on a Brussels airline complained about halva made in the territories, the snack was removed from the menu, causing discontent with the Israeli embassy.
"None of this is at all helpful in the pursuit of peace,” group tells the Post.
Israeli-Arab MK Tibi: Boycotting is a democratic right, occupation should be boycotted.
In new video, World Jewish Congress argues that Lebanon,Algeria and Tunisia banned the blockbuster, not because the protagonist is played by an Israeli but because she's a woman.
Thanks to the efforts of the so-called human rights organizations in Europe, the Soviet Union rules from beyond the grave.
By IRINA TSUKERMAN
The only difference between the Nazi and Arab boycotts and the BDS campaign is branding.
By VIRAG GULYAS
Israeli liberals like Amos Oz and David Grossman and thousands more support boycotts restricted to settlement products, and so can we.
By JAMES ADLER
By ANTHONY HARWOOD
Why is everyone discussing threats from Jewish philanthropists to halt donations over the Kotel and conversion drama instead of talking about the future of the Jewish state?
By YAAKOV KATZ
You can try to represent the Center as Greenblatt says he tries, but you will never make everyone happy.
Israelis respond to love love, not tough love.
By GIL TROY
Israel is in a serious PR battle for its good name. It is being demonized worldwide. We need all hands on deck.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH