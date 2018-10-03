construction

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
This comes as another step in “Operation 700,” in which police carry out mass arrests in a certain area in east Jerusalem, while the Jerusalem Municipality builds and renovates the same neighborhood.
By UDI SHAHAM
Order follows High Court’s Amona ruling; Move would displace 40 families.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
US: Such construction on West Bank zone incompatible with peace
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israeli government spokeswoman responds by saying that the uproar over the tenders is absurd.
Defense ministry officials say 2015 budget lacks funds for this project, not a priority.
Jordan, the only Arab nation on the council, cited Palestinian complaints about “the dangerously escalating tensions” in Jerusalem as reason for seeking a meeting.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
A survey of 17,600 consumers in 22 countries found that Israelis are among the top buyers of cross-border products online.
By NIV ELIS
Closures of West Bank could cut off Palestinian labor supply to construction projects in Israel.
One-on-One with Roni Brik the president of the Israel Builders Association
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Florida judge to decide whether to hear or dismiss case over alleged swindling of Israeli businessman by partners.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Overall Israel's economy suffers from low productivity, and is dragged down by inward-looking industries that are less exposed to global competition.
The area, which is largely under the ownership of KKL-JNF, contains ecologically sensitive and serves as a green lung for the region.
By SHARON UDASIN
"The coast is a precious resource and we cannot allow private entities to control it," said Environmental Protection Minister Avi Gabbay.
Growth spurt restores number of settler housing starts to similar level to that which existed prior to ten month moratorium.
If executed, plans for 14,866 units outside security barrier route would change geography of how Jewish building occurs in West Bank.
La ville du Sud bénéficie d’une infusion d’énergie nouvelle venue d’une population estudiantine, qui a entrepris de construire de ses mains les lieux qui l’abriteront.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Tout futur accord devra assurer une présence israélienne sur le front est, plus vital que jamais face à l’instabilité régionale
By EFRAIM INBAR
For the first time Arava and Kikar Sdom residents will have a quality water supply equivalent to the rest of the country.
The study defined the interactions between the human factor and technical factors in crane accidents.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
State comptroller blasts Housing Ministry for failing to provide public housing to the eligible population.
The prestigious HaNeviim Court complex offers you the perfect residential experience at the historic heart of Jerusalem,
By HANEVIIM COURT JERUSALEM
Getting to know the sometimes-heated inner workings
of the city’s local planning and construction committee.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The cities that saw the most construction were Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Netanya and Petah Tikva.
By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
How one building’s twisted history embodies the problems facing Jerusalem development.
By JOEL HABER
Lodgings in this superb location will have to be luxurious – no entrepreneur would invest money to build just a two-star hotel or hostel for young travelers or pilgrims.
“We must be realistic about the political realities… We are unlikely to get anywhere by opposing any of the proposed extensions of the light rail system.”
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
Although the Versailles wedding hall collapse of 2001 seems far behind us, the tragedy remains etched in Jerusalem’s psyche. What – if anything – has changed for the better?
HUC's "Jerusalem campus deserves a beautiful, modern campus that matches the institution’s lofty goals.”
Finding concrete details on development projects, especially when they will be completed, can be frustrating.
By DANIEL TAUBER
Set to permanently alter Jerusalem’s skyline, Daniel Libeskind’s 39-story Pyramid Tower is controversial, to say the least.
Being able to laugh through our own pain has kept this nation alive through the worst of times.
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
Four buildings will be designated for commerce and business and will rise 24 floors high, with another four 12-story buildings positioned in front.
By MAYA PELLEG
There is still work to be done in cleaning up the Building Permits Department, but the new procedures Mayor Nir Barkat introduced last month are a step in the right direction.
The effects of Operation Protective Edge on the ‘Zero VAT’ plan.
The question of who has the right to decide what kind of artistic sites Jerusalem needs is being confronted at music square.
Likud MK slams both Livni and Lapid for roles in now-dissolved government.
Shazar Blvd., east of central station bus station, to shut down starting Saturday night.
During the Obama adminstration, disagreement about construction in the same neighborhood caused the current freeze in peace talks with the Palestinians.
A compromise was found whereby only non-Jewish workers would carry out the maintenance work.
By JEREMY SHARON
The plan aims to revitalize several Arab neighborhoods by constructing housing units, reworking roads, and introducing new infrastructure.
Critics of the plan say it violates international law by displacing a large number of Beduin from their ancestral lands.
By BEN LYNFIELD
1600 new housing units will be built in east Jerusalem's Givat HaMatos neighborhood.
The official plan aims to attract multinational corporations interested in establishing public-private partnerships for 'shovel-ready' projects.
By MAX SCHINDLER
NIS 800 mill upgraded Route 38 to cut travel time and increase road safety.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Culture Minister Miri Regev demands thousands of new settlement units.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Some 12 construction workers died since the beginning of 2017.
An agreement between the Israeli and Chinese governments, signed on Sunday, will pave the path for thousands of construction workers to begin working in Israel.
By HERB KEINON,SHARON UDASIN
Since the beginning of 2017, there have already been nine incidents of construction site related deaths.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
EMTs evacuate the approximately 38-year-old man to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Galant strongly condemned the handful of rioters and their violence towards security forces during the Amona operation.
Using unusually sharp language, the US State Department on Wednesday slammed Israel’s intention to build homes in the Shiloh settlement.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Tel Aviv district police released a statement saying that Tel Aviv and Herzliya train stations are expected to reopen Sunday, two days ahead of schedule.
The Tourism Ministry is also working with the Interior Ministry to make visas more accessible to attract more tourists.
Home Front Command rescue workers located the fifth body Friday night after finding the fourth body Friday afternoon.
Just over a year ago, the Dawabsha family lost three other extended family member when suspected Jewish extremists carried out a firebombing in Duma, southeast of Nablus.
By ADAM RASGON
Cousin of Palestinian Dawabsheh family that was victim to 2015 Duma arson is among those still stuck in the rubble.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Emergency crews still searching for several people trapped in the rubble.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The Israeli political party, Yesh Atid, has opened a website to assist stranded citizens on Saturday night and Sunday following Netanyahu's decision to cancel railway construction work on Shabbat.
By DANIEL ALTMAN
Sprawling Jerusalem compound to feature two 24-story towers for numerous ministries.
An influx of foreign construction workers set to speed building.
Repaving road to Kotel will block emergency personnel, locals say
One of the main ways organized crime affects housing and construction prices is through the use of “security companies” that extort exorbitant fees from contractors.
By BEN HARTMAN,NIV ELIS
The demolition makes way for a light rail station at the site as part of the construction of the Red Line – the first in the new rail system – which began earlier this month.
By BEN HARTMAN
The demolition will make way for a light rail station at the site as part of the construction of the Red Line – the first in the new rail system – which began earlier this month.
On any given day between 500,000 and 600,000 cars enter Tel Aviv.
Incident is fourth such residential demolition in east Jerusalem neighborhood in one week.
Decision allegedly comes hours after Netanyahu finalized narrowly formed right-wing coalition.
All in all, construction began on 43,620 new apartment units.
Environmentally, the plans would interrupt the ecological continuum in the Jerusalem Hills west of the city, which is a unique habitat for animals, trees and other plants unique to Israel, the groups added.
Former Israel Lands Authority Jerusalem director Chemi Kasif was ordered to resign his position permanently, and cannot return to public service for at least seven years.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Funds to be allocated toward improving neighborhood’s infrastructure, according to municipality.
Settlers claim pending construction freeze beginning; Peace Now says building is still going on.
Move expected to last for a week or two.
Committee grants private contractor approval to build 200 housing units on land purchased in Ramot.
By REUTERS
City would be the first non-Beduin Arab city to be erected in Israel since the state's establishment.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
"It looks like someone in the government wants to escalate the situation and provoke Obama," says east Jerusalem Portfolio head Meir Margalit.
PA also condemns advanced plans for 500 new housing units in Ramat Shlomo, a neighborhood in Jerusalem beyond the Green Line.
By MICHAEL WILNER,KHALED ABU TOAMEH,TOVAH LAZAROFF,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Announcement comes amid all-time low in US-Israeli diplomatic relations.
Mmendment rejected by National Council members would have allowed for expansion of up to 2%
for already designated development areas.
Start-ups want to solve the worldwide shortage of affordable housing by 3D printing, but is the market ready?
By FRANZISKA KNUPPER
Tel Aviv’s iconic Dizengoff Square is set for a major overhaul. ‘Metro’ investigates the details of the restoration – and the ramifications.
By CARL HOFFMAN
According to a plan deposited recently with the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee for public objections, a fourth Azrieli tower is to be erected.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
The city’s northwest will be dedicated to environmentally friendly construction.
The unnamed city is linked to ruler of Dubai's adviser whose company will break ground on the project and whose ruler pledged funds to Sisi's government after its 2013 coup.
David Rotem: Judea and Samaria building information shouldn’t be made public.
Kamal Abu Mor, who was shot at close range, was reputedly a member of the Abu Mor organization based in Rehovot.
If passed in 2nd and 3rd readings, will create a new institution to oversee planning.
Ramping-up its confrontation with Israel, the European Union has gone into the business of establishing “settlements” for the Beduin and Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, tower and stockade style.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
There seems to be a policy of ignoring safety rules and a lack of enforcing regulations and ensuring that people who violate them are punished.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
In 2015, 35 construction workers were killed on building sites where very few if any safety precautions were taken.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The pen that approves new Jewish building may very well prove to be mightier than the unsheathed Palestinian sword.
By MICHAEL FREUND
"For 18 years I have worked to end the manipulation of building laws by army committees without Palestinian representation."
By ARIK ASCHERMAN
The truth behind the Givat Hamatos scandal is that it was produced by the left-wing group Peace Now.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The entire militant Islamist world is openly calling for “death to all infidels.”Yet Obama and his flunkies continue to view additional housing units in Israel as crucial to its resolution.
By RUTHIE BLUM
The site includes 33,000 sq.m. of business space, 3,000 sq.m. of commercial space, and 1,000 sq.m. of public space
