03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Rivlin cautioned that Europe will “have to be very precise” in determining relations with Iran, because Iran is a supporter of terrorism.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
By REUTERS
Christian group founder says this fight against antisemitism is for all who believe in freedom.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Prince Albert of Monaco vowed to continue to work for the commemoration of the Holocaust.
By JTA
Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor, a Russian billionaire, is reportedly "close to the Kremlin" according to a report released by the US Treasury Department.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Jobbik party looks set to become the second largest political force in the country, a grave concern for the Jewish community due to the party’s history of antisemitism.
“We must draw strong and unequivocal red lines against all interaction with far-right European political parties,” European Jewish Congess President Dr. Moshe Kantor told President Macron.
Hundreds of activists discussed the British Labor party, the anti-Israeli trend at universities, and what can be done.
By JOSH DELL
"Looking at this place is staring at the abyss of the Nazi death machine," says historian 75 years after massive deportations.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
"I do not have any hope left for the future of Europe," wrote Einstein.
By EYTAN HALON
Amid rise in terror, communities get more help from state.
Entre lueurs d’espoirs et instabilité, la planète connaît encore des évolutions complexes
et incertaines. Que nous réserve 2018 ? Eléments de réponse
By NATHALIE BLAU
The house and synagogue are now almost completely restored to their original beauty.
By PEGGY CIDOR
"The name change will mark the end of a chapter and the start of a new one, that of a party suited to being in power and striking alliances."
Washington has refused to negotiate with Tehran, and is now pushing for European leaders to publicly agree to work towards a new agreement.
By MICHAEL WILNER
A negotiating source said the SPD would get the foreign, finance and labor ministries under the deal.
On April 7 last year, Akilov hijacked a beer truck outside a restaurant in central Stockholm and plowed down shoppers.
More than half of the 1,361 respondents said that they felt unsafe wearing a kippa in Europe.
Conference of European Rabbis calls out Sweden for neglecting its Jewish citizens.
In October, the head of Austria's Jewish community issued a warning against working with the far-right Freedom Party.
In recent days, antisemitic incidents have occurred in countries such as Holland, Sweden and the UK, causing Jewish leaders to call on EU leaders to take strong punitive actions.
Christmas markets opened across Germany on Monday at the start of the holiday season, fortified with security staff and concrete barriers to protect shoppers.
So far this year some 161,000 migrants and refugees have arrived in Europe by sea.
Mladic, 74, was at large for 16 years before 2011 capture, still claims it's all 'lies'.
Full and partial face veils such as burqas and niqabs divide opinion across Europe.
Damaged by her handling of the 2015 migrant crisis, Merkel's conservative bloc won 32.9 percent of the vote.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Hungarian FM: "Politics has raped European law and values."
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
“We have now reached the level of preparedness for countering that kind of terror better than in the past.”
By HERB KEINON
Officially called the Elizabeth Tower, the 96-meter-tall clock tower that houses Big Ben is believed to be the most photographed building in the United Kingdom.
By JONATHAN GABAY
The driver abandoned the van and fled on Thursday after speeding along a section of Las Ramblas, leaving a trail of dead and injured.
One person was arrested and the police are searching for other possible attackers.
One attacker was shot dead in a shootout with police, two people have been arrested.
“Those who love Israel and hate Jews and those who hate Israel and love Jews are not our partners,” the Jewish Agency chief affirmed.
In addition to having to cope with a resurgence of antisemitism and terrorist threats, the diplomats are also faced with additional difficulties on the home front.
"When we talk about ISIS, it's important to understand that Israel helps Europe in two fundamental ways."
If the current trend holds, it will take another 14 years before the Palestinians will no longer be able to muster 50% of the 193-member body to vote against Israel.
Israel is believed to be waiting to see how other like-minded countries deal with the new government before taking a formal stand.
According to a senior diplomatic official, Netanyahu is expected to tell the European leaders that their obsessive focus on the settlements is “ridiculous.”
No Israeli prime minister has ever addressed a formal European Union body.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
All of the politicians are French and include mayors and members of the European Parliament.
Does Israel have more to gain or to lose from the rise of the far-right in Austria?
By GOL KALEV
Jerusalem suffered its first BSL loss of the campaign on Sunday, falling to 3-1 following a dejecting 86-74 defeat at home to Maccabi Ashdod.
By ALLON SINAI
‘We live shoulder to shoulder with Jews and have huge respect for Jewish people and vice versa’.
Despite playing with 10 men from the 20th minute, reigning champion overcomes main title rival.
“The Europeans continue to put their heads in the sand, exactly like they did before World War II.”
By GIL HOFFMAN
There are basic things that every rental car consumer should consider – from before driving off the car lot to the post-return period.
By MARK FELDMAN
But with court ruling on IBC still ahead, future participation remains in jeopardy.
By AMY SPIRO
"At this time, terror organizations, especially the Islamic State, are highly motivated to carry out terrorist attacks all over the world."
Israel wraps up its group games against Ukraine on Wednesday, but the contest is completely meaningless for the blue- and-white after the loss to Georgia.
Israel has a status akin to a member-state within the EU, enjoying strong economic, educational, scientific and cultural ties.
Blue-and-white still has its fate in its own hands after improving to 1-2 record.
Beersheba is in Group G with Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic, Steaua Bucharest of Romania and Lugano of Switzerland.
With EuroBasket tipping off this week, Israel not pleased with 21-point defeat in Warsaw.
The man, who was carrying an Israeli passport, was detained.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
An interview with counterterrorism expert Fiamma Nirenstein.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Veteran right-winger Elyakim Haetzni offers a fresh perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli citizens should always check that the cruise they’ve booked doesn’t disembark in countries that are not welcoming to Israelis.
By REVITAL HORESH
Considering the festival was the first of its kind, some were impressed with how it was run.
By NOA AMOUYAL
"It might be impossible to recast the connotation of Chelm in popular memory, but it would be a shame to forget the truly wise people of the actual Chelm."
By LEVI COOPER
"The condition for negotiating Iran's missiles is the destruction of the nuclear weapons and long-range missiles of the United States and Europe."
The Netherlands is the only European country that does not differentiate between purported political and military wings of Hezbollah.
Four of the suspects arrived in Germany in December 2014 and two arrived the following year. All six had applied for asylum.
Despite decertification, Trump has no leverage over Iran, Iran-Israel Observer Editor and IDC Herzliya Iran expert Meir Javedanfar said.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Freedom, for me, means I can openly criticize my government.
By BRENDA KATTEN
Through his harsh criticism of the US in the city of beer halls and political conferences, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel is paying pious homage to the propagandistic tradition of Hitler’s diplomacy
By RADU GOLBAN
Portugal is a must, whether it’s to visit, to live or to invest.
By ANA MENDES GODINHO
The truth is that it is absolutely essential that the EU make a critical distinction between Islamists and the majority of Muslims.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Thanks to the efforts of the so-called human rights organizations in Europe, the Soviet Union rules from beyond the grave.
By IRINA TSUKERMAN
Jews should not flee Europe because that is the cowardly thing to do in the face of antisemitic attacks. Jews must stand their ground and not be intimidated.
By ORIT ARFA
By SEYMUR MAMMADOV
Will the countries of Europe see the need to seize the imperative? Or will the easier path of looking the other way cause Europe to fail its Jews twice within memory?
By DANIEL S. MARIASCHIN
Antisemitism must be treated as sui generis, on its own merit.
By ALAN BAKER
It is disconcerting that European memory is so short.
Here is what I see when looking into my crystal ball for 2018: Elections: Israel will go to the polls either in May/June of this year, or in spring 2019.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
The British and EU governments, with their vast and sordid financial ties to the regime, have given zero support to the revolt, offering merely bromides about the need to avoid loss of life.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
After recognizing Jerusalem, America should now banish the EU from regional diplomacy.
After a tenuous ceasefire was signed in February 2015, the Ukrainian crisis fell out of the news cycle and faded from international conversation.
By IRINA CHERNOBRYVETS
How Catalonia self-destructed.
By YOAV J. TENEMBAUM
To assail the Balfour Declaration as an act of colonialism is not only historically inaccurate, it would also call into question the claims to sovereignty of a number Arab nations.
By DAVID PARSONS
The new antisemitism is a more media savvy and complex beast.
By JOSEPH M BIANCHI
Though small, such confidence building measures can revive a belief in negotiations and restore public faith among both Palestinians and Israelis that there is a partner for peace.
By DAVID LEHRER
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Cherry tomatoes, the death of Europe, and who is a fake Jew.
This is exactly the right moment for a responsible and clear-sighted Israeli leadership to enter into an intensive dialogue with EU leaders.
By ISAAC HERZOG
Lonewolf-style attacks have presented a new - but not unpreventable - threat.
By LIOR AKERMAN
In the face of rising antisemitism, we can't abandon the Jews of Europe.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Not only are massive numbers of Muslims pouring into Europe, but their birth rates are considerably higher than those of the host population and threaten to alter the demography of Europe.
By ISI LEIBLER
Students should be comfortable studying communities and people who are hard to categorize.
By MICHAEL MICUCCI-KOSOWSKI
I do have a message for Ambassador Faaborg-Andersen: We appreciate your offer but no thanks. Israel will pass.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Wherever you are, be among those willing and able to help save lives.
By LIAT COLLINS
Is Europe's past antisemitism connected to the antisemitism today on the old continent?
By HEN MAZZIG,EMILY SCHRADER