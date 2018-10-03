francois hollande

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The conference released a statement that nobody paid attention to, and five days later US President Donald Trump was inaugurated into office.
By HERB KEINON
Helene Le Gal condemns Settlements Bill, denouncing it as a unilateral decision made by Israel that serves as yet another roadblock to the two-state solution.
By BECKY BROTHMAN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
The Palestinian Authority President and the French President are slated to convene in two weeks to discuss the results of the Paris peace parley, which Palestinian officials have publicly criticized.
By ADAM RASGON
Just five days before Trump is sworn in, the conference provides a platform for countries to send a strong signal to the incoming American president.
By REUTERS
French president issues invitation to coincide with a Paris peace summit later in the month; Abbas reportedly accepts proposal.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
PA president is slated to travel to Paris on April 15.
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF
President Hollande says a resolution will be presented to the UNSC that will say very clearly what we expect from the peace process and what the solution to the conflict must be.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
"The challenge for us is to attract Israeli start-ups."
By NADAV SHEMER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
As minister of the interior, the community institutions worked hand in hand with Cazeneuve to reinforce the protection of synagogues, Jewish schools etc.
By RINA BASSIST
Saadon is suspected of giving a false deposition and may be indicted, another unnamed police source is quoted as saying.
By JTA
Anti-Defamation League director Abraham Foxman says Europeans “have to change the way they are managing and monitoring everyday society,” like Americans did after 9/11.
By SAM SOKOL
Some 7,000 Jews left France for Israel last year, more than twice as many as in 2013.
Tunis chief rabbi expresses his frustration to Hollande.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
PM addresses commemorative ceremony for victims of terror attacks in Paris.
While far less popular than #JeSuisCharlie ("#IamCharlie"), the #IamNotCharlie hashtag has also appeared on Twitter.
An audio recording posted on YouTube attributed to a leader of the Yemeni branch of al Qaeda (AQAP) said the attack in France was prompted by insults to prophets.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Antisemitic acts of violence continue to hit France.
The Jewish emigration from France is due to both anti-Semitism and the general decline of France's economy
Hollande generated an outcry when he said that one of his ministers came back “safe and sound” from Algeria.
By JOSEPH STRICH JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
French president's speech on Monday shared many similarities, a few small but noteworthy differences with the one his predecessor, Nicolas Sarkozy, gave to the same body in June 2008.
French president vows to maintain sanction pressure on Iran until Tehran gives up its plan to develop nuclear weapons.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Hollande meets with Abbas in Ramallah, lays wreath at Arafat grave; Abbas: Settlements greatest threat to peace process.
Hollande’s visit comes three weeks after Edelstein declared him persona non grata in the Knesset, because the French president opted to speak to university students and not MKs.
Hollande’s visit expected to be friendlier than those of previous French presidents who often voiced opposition to Israeli policies.
By JOSEPH STRICH
French President to Peres: “There are many miracles in Israel, and you are one of them... you are a great friend of France, who always wanted to maintain good relations with France because of our mutual values.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Among the delegations members are representatives of the Orange SA telecom company, the Total SA petroleum company, defense company Thales, and SNCF, France’s state-owned railway company.
By NIV ELIS
Visiting French president says both sides should make gestures, calls on Israel to make gestures on settlements as well.
Announcement comes almost a week after French leader chose not to speak to lawmakers in Knesset, but to students instead.
French President Francois Hollande opts to address university students instead.
French president hosts Peres, says Iran danger to whole world, not just Israel; expresses hope new gov't will restart peace talks.
Analysis: French activity in Mali will likely give Paris another reason to push hard on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.
PA president says he'll sit at same table with PM in return for gestures, but full talks won't resume without settlement freeze.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
New French president has first meeting with PA counterpart since taking over for Sarkozy, says, "We must do everything to facilitate the recognition of a Palestinian state via a negotiated process."
A peine formé, le nouveau gouvernement israélien est confronté à des défis de taille, tant sur le plan diplomatique que sécuritaire
By LESLIE SUSSER
Se faufiler sans élégance vers le premier rang n’aura pas été le seul faux pas de la visite du Premier ministre à Paris
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Avec de beaux contrats à la clé, le voyage présidentiel a pleinement atteint ses objectifs économiques.
By KATHIE KRIEGEL
Tapis rouge déployé, drapeaux français sur le toit, services de sécurité maximaux : le King David s’est mis sur son 31 pour la venue de François Hollande.
By MARTIN ALARGENT
La visite de François Hollande en Israël annonce un rapprochement économique. Mais le président viendra-t-il à bout des dissonances politiques ?
Depuis sa victoire, dimanche 6 mai, François Hollande doit déjà faire face aux attentes françaises, européennes, voire américaines
EDF-EN Israel has invested 250m. euros in 11 solar energy projects throughout the Negev.
By SHARON UDASIN
Leaders allegedly vow to return the disputed bill to the Ministerial Committee for Legislation.
“Berezina” has been used by the French as a synonym for a catastrophe.
Peres to Hollande: In only 24 hours, you have conquered the hearts of Israel – even in the Knesset, which is not easy.
A grove in memory of the French government minister Nicole Bricq was recently
dedicated in Adullam-France Park in the Judean Foothills.
By KKL-JNF
PA president makes the comments in France after meeting Hollande, with whom Abbas said he discussed Arafat death.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Nearly 100 people killed at concert hall in French capital; authorities say all perpetrators dead.
The president vowed to preserve France's "free society" and congratulated the police units that launched raids which put an end to the double-hostage crisis in the capital.
Former president meets with French president in Paris after EU court rules to remove Hamas from European Union terror list.
Laurent Fabius says Paris working with partners on a "final" diplomatic push to overcome the impasse between Israelis and Palestinians.
MP debate comes ahead of Tuesday's slated vote on the symbolic motion similar those those already passed by British, Irish and Spanish parliaments.
“The world is bigger than five,” says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
By ANNA HIATT
French PM and president both describe National Front's big win as a shock and earthquake; National Assembly deputy: “France is facing historic chaos.”
The explosion came just hours before French President Francois Hollande was scheduled to meet with Pope Francis.
After escaping several corruption charges, the road back to the Elysee has been cleared for former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.
Train veered off track en route from Paris to Limoges; cause of crash yet unknown; death toll likely to rise.
The Socialist bloc secured between 296 and 320 seats in the parliamentary election runoff, according to reliable projections.
There can be no solution to crisis in Syria without President Bashar Assad quitting power, Hollande told journalists.
By JOSEPH STRICH, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Obama has been keeping a close eye on the situation in Europe, which could create a domino effect directly affecting the direction of the American economy.
Sarkozy hands over France's nuclear codes and other secret dossiers to first Socialist Party president in 17 years.
Voters hand control of 2nd-biggest European economy to Socialists for first time in 17 years; Hollande takes 52% of vote.
Forty-five million French citizens will choose their leader for the next five years in the final round of the presidential election.
Sunday's vote may be decisive for direction of Europe; Candidates banned from campaigning on eve of Sunday's vote.
Prime Minister says a good deal would dismantle Iran's ability to prepare fissile material for a nuclear bomb; French president says France demands guarantees Iran will abandon nuclear weapons program.
French president has earned Paris a greater degree of respect in Jerusalem than it has enjoyed in years.
Hollande's 3-Day trip to Israel comes on the heels of France's efforts to delay agreement with Iran at Geneva nuclear talks.
Ahead of French President Hollande's visit to Israel next week, Netanyahu tells Le Figaro he hopes France does not lower its guard on Tehran's nuclear program; adds settlement construction is not what's preventing peace.
French leader phones PM, says Rouhani will have to show actions.
French president, Iranian counterpart discuss Tehran's nuclear program, Syria crisis, Lebanon in meeting at UN.
Netanyahu again blasts meeting, says path to peace runs through direct talks, not international parleys.
The recognition is based on Tugend’s service during World War II, when his US infantry regiment was attached to the First French Army.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Paris feared that the French initiative would fail because of diverging interests and even considered issuing an ultimatum to the US over Palestinian statehood.
By GIDEON GOREN
Netanyahu tells Hollande he's committed to two-state solution, opposed to imposing a solution on Israel.
French president promises Jewish leaders "total mobilization" to fight terrorist threats after series of incidents.
Will Frances’ new government address the country’s contentious racial issues?
By TIMOTHY SPANGLER
Francois Hollande's victory signals departure from "Merkozy" approach to Europe's economy.
Scores of military experts believe ground troops are a sine qua non of winning the war against Islamic State in the Syrian and Iraqi theaters.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Hollande vowed that his county will not give in, neither to fear nor to hatred, and will continue to defend democracy and the republican values.
"Americans will not be terrorized," he said. These organizations "will not defeat us on the battlefield, so they try to terrorize us at home."
By MICHAEL WILNER
With Islamic State's terror reaching Europe, experts present radically different answers on what must be the next step in fighting terror.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The lack of a declaration of war from Hollande and NATO is a window into the courtyard of the EU’s gingerly foreign policy posture.
"This agreement must not destabilize the security and stability of the region nor threaten the security and stability of Iran's neighbors."
French news paper reports that a swift military strike was scheduled to start strike at 3am August 31.
French President Francois Hollande says, "Each country is sovereign to participate or not in operation."
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Presidents call on all sides to show restraint, prevent further escalation, say member states will adopt new measures.
Hollande, Letta call for end to violence, return to national dialogue and elections, Merkel urges EU to reexamine relations.
Olivier Voisin was following the operations of an armed opposition group near Idlib, in northwestern Syria.
French President Francois Hollande in conference with Lebanese president implicitly warns of Syrian spillover.
PLO's Saeb Erekat says "the truth about martyrdom of Arafat must be revealed, as well as the tools used to kill him."
By NIDA TUMA
French authorities published the guidelines in the official government gazette, and they require that items state, “product originating in the Golan Heights (Israeli settlement)."
By MICHAEL FREUND
Between Obama shrinking from center stage and Putin's power play in Syria, the French president who is taking a proactive lead in the free world.
By NEVILLE TELLER
We cannot continue indefinitely to strike at jihadists in Iraq while stopping, absurdly, at the border of the neighboring state.
By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Netanyahu has stated on several occasions that he supports it within the framework of a genuine peace agreement.
The status quo is dangerous for Israelis and Palestinians alike. The apparent calm is illusory.
By CHRISTOPHE BIGOT
G8 leaders conclude talks on Euro zone crisis; NATO leaders hoping to transition smoothly out of Afghanistan.
After triumph over Sarkozy, François Hollande will become second Socialist Party head of state elected under the Fifth Republic.
Forty-five million French citizens head out to choose their leader for the next five years in the presidential election.