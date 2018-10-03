03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In 2011, the 'New York Times' identified Kiryas Joel as the poorest place in the United States.
By YAIR ETTINGER
Nonetheless, the study also found that most of Diaspora Jewry still wants the capital to remain Jewish in nature.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
While some kosher tour operators advertise, the ultra-Orthodox do not. With them, everything is by word of mouth – and it obviously succeeds.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The father turned to family court to complain about what the mother allowed the daughter to do when they were together, the London-based Jewish News reported.
By JTA
Funds to go to haredi schools and yeshivot.
Rivlin recalled that his political tutor, former Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin, once told him that "sometimes the obvious should be said."
By ARIANE MANDELL
Technologie et réalités économiques ont de profondes répercussions sur la communauté ultraorthodoxe qui est en pleine mutation
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
This emerges from a survey conducted by the Hasdei Naomi organization, conducted on a representative sample of 500 respondents through the Rafi Smith Research Institute.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The goal is for the first 50 bike rental stations to be operational by the end of this year, with more stations to come afterward.
By PEGGY CIDOR
As elections approach, anything can happen.
The dangers of rolling back the core educational curriculum at haredi boys’ schools.
By HANNAH KATSMAN
The death four years ago of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the unparalleled rabbinic authority of Sephardic Jewry, ushered in a new and uncertain era for Shas.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
#8 on The Jerusalem Post's 50 Influential Jews Of 2017.
By JEREMY SHARON
Netanyahu said that he is not willing to allow the coalition crisis issues to drag on into the future.
By GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON
As "Shababnikim" wraps up its first season, audiences are dying for more of the four haredi youth who aren't afraid to peek at the outside world.
By AMY SPIRO
UTJ issued a public statement on Sunday, denouncing his “event of defiance” his use of government resources on Shabbat, and what it described as his “fanning of the flames" against Haredim.
A look at those who leave the Haredi community and the people who help ease the transition.
By SARAH LEVI
According to the report, the past year was characterized by an increase in employment and real wages – and a decrease in the unemployment rate to an historic low.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The women said they received calls on Thursday and Friday threatening them with a kabbalistic ritual calling for their deaths.
The future of Haredim after the passing of Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman.
Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman was the long-time leader of the non-Hassidic Ashkenazi Haredi community.
The United Torah Judaism MK had questioned the relevance of the agency and received quite a few reminders on its importance from his colleagues.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The vast majority of the court’s current justices understand Israel’s quasi-constitutional principles as having democracy trump Jewish law when the two conflict.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
If Litzman carries out his threat to resign due to Israel Railways work on Shabbat, it will be yet another example of the failure of the haredi parties to realize the limits of their own power.
Melcer was responding to questions about the court’s alleged activism and about whether a law allowing the Knesset to overrule the High Court would be a positive development.
Police have employed skunk water and other physical methods to disperse the crowds and have arrested at least 25 men so far.
Radical elements in the Haredi community have waged a vitriolic campaign of incitement and harassment against haredi IDF officers in the past few years.
The news-making Jerusalem Faction represents approximately 6.5% of the haredi community.
Prior to arrival of some 7,000 haredi protestors at around 3 o’clock, individuals from all over the country peacefully protested outside of the Knesset to make their demands heard.
“Whoever wants to learn Torah should continue to do so, we don’t want to carry out belligerent operations here, we want to help those interested in serving but who don’t have the right information."
“Cooperation brings good results,” Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said. “You can’t come after 70 years [of haredim being exempt from the IDF] and change everything."
By LAHAV HARKOV
Video footage emerged of police personnel dragging haredi men by their peot, or sidelocks, shoving them to the ground seemingly unprovoked.
According to several residents of Arad, the Ger Hassidim are trying to take over public buildings and want to put their hands on the city’s finances.
Lapid: “It’s sad that in Israel in 2017 an MK is forced to resign because he participated in the wedding of two people who love each other.”
Netanyahu has been on the haredim's side all along, so why does everyone think that the new High Court ruling would suddenly cause the government to collapse?
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman described the ruling as “the worst and most wretched decision in the history of terrible decisions in the Jewish world.”
The High Court strikes down Israel's new policy on haredi recruitment, deeming it to be discriminatory and presenting the gov't with a tight deadline to replace it.
Nafatali Benett said, “The department of education is leaping in infrastructure and achievements in math, physics, chemistry, English, while classroom sizes are shrinking significantly.”
Streaming service joins up with team behind ‘Jesus Camp’ to create ‘One of Us’
Several senior national-religious rabbis called for soldiers to refuse orders during the Gaza disengagement in 2005, and other such instances since then have occurred as well.
Taken superficially, it would appear that the haredi parties United Torah Judaism and Shas have truly got one over on the progressive Jewish movements.
Netanyahu’s office made sure to issue a statement that the cabinet decision on Sunday was not to cancel the deal but was merely to freeze it. This is a sham.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Approval of bill represents second big defeat for progressive Jewish streams and moderate Orthodox groups.
Last August, construction work on infrastructure in Tel Aviv on Saturdays became a severe point of contention between haredi parties United Torah Judaism and Shas and Transport Minister Israel Katz.
The protesters distributed fliers comparing Almoz to Hitler and military service to Auschwitz.
The conference was geared toward women who are running businesses or seeking to establish one.
Separate flier promises ultra-Orthodox children NIS 800 for verbally abusing haredi soldiers.
The ban comes following an aggressive campaign by haredi extremists against Orthodox men who enlist in the IDF.
The perpetrators spray-painted hateful graffiti on the walls and set fire to two vehicles.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Last week extremists in the radical Mea She’arim neighborhood of Jerusalem burned a haredi IDF soldier in effigy.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The effigy was complete with an IDF uniform and equipment, a beard and tzitzit, and was burned alongside numerous Israeli flags in the festive bonfires.
Kulanu and Yisrael Beytenu say they will oppose law circumventing High Court.
In 2017, we have to ask: Who is ultra-Orthodox? What are the boundaries of ultra-Orthodox society? What are the boundaries of ultra-Orthodox identity within the Israeli sphere?
By LEE CAHANER
For three years, Jerusalem Faction leaders have called on the faithful to not cooperate with the state on matters of IDF enlistment.
Thousands of haredi men from the radical group The Jerusalem Faction took to the streets on Tuesday night to protest recent draft arrests.
Gafni pointed out that for a country that faces such big challenges and major problems, going to elections due to a dispute over the IBA and the IBC is outrageous and irresponsible.
By UDI SHAHAM
The Attorney-General and Deputy Defense Minister stated that dealing with the coordinated campaign of incitement and harassment against haredi soldiers was of critical importance.
Passengers said the rowdy offenders repeatedly rang service buttons, angering both staff and passengers.
Liberman says working to abolish exemptions for extremist yeshivas, and defund them.
By JEREMY SHARON,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Party is ‘the right place for former generals, but also socioeconomic activists and academics’
The Rabbi was hospitalized on Saturday and rumors spread throughout the community about his condition during Shabbat.
By YOEL MILLER,YITZHAK FELDMAN
“We’ve all heard stories of professors who couldn’t even find work as street cleaners.”
Tensions spike in ultra-Orthodox neighborhood following increased conscription rates.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Religious Services Ministry taking steps to protect Rabbi Moshe Havlin.
Though the dust hasn’t settled, Litzman and the haredim have been hurt while Lapid and Katz have gained.
Railway chief: Two-year delay if Shabbat work halted.
By GIL HOFFMAN,SHARON UDASIN
The prime minister said the agreement proposed by Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit after three years of negotiations was a reasonable agreement and that it should be implemented.
By JEREMY SHARON,GIL HOFFMAN
In an interview with the ‘Post,’ former justice minister also says Supreme Court, A-G ‘running the state.'
His letter comes in the wake of several indictments in recent months against members of the haredi community for sexual assault against children.
The IDF has in recent months conducted searches on Facebook and other social media sites for the names of men aged 18-24 who were supposedly studying in yeshiva.
Some 75,000 haredi pupils study in independent “recognized but unofficial” schools.
The notice called for a protest rally in the Bukharin Quarter, a haredi neighborhood which is not close to the pride parade route.
“We in Yisrael Beytenu are against a haredi state,” said Liberman during the Knesset debate over the conversion law, which was defeated.
They can’t impose their restraints on the public, says modern Orthodox group.
Yehuda Meshi Zahav, who a short while ago was the operations officer of the anti-Zionist Eda Haredit extremist group, abandoned this ideology and now works on the front lines of saving Israeli lives.
By STELLA KORIN-LIEBER/GLOBES
The non-Orthodox Jewish movements still have a few options open for progress on prayer at Judaism's holiest site.
Gross, a psychologist born in Syracuse, New York, is the founder and CEO of Tahel, the Crisis Center for Religious Women and Children.
By BARBARA SOFER
Yehoshua November’s new book exudes existential peril
By ROBERT HIRSCHFIELD
Vinig became a feature of Culture Club via the show’s host, Shifra Kornfeld, who recommended her for a position after having met her while working on a project in the past.
By RUTI ZUARETZ / MA'ARIV
Any ideas for a more peaceful coexistence?
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
Leshomra teaches ultra-Orthodox communities to connect with nature
By MIRIAM KRESH
While the rest of Israel was just amazed by the size of the funeral and the roads that had to be shut down, the vast majority didn’t really feel any sense of loss; but they should.
By DOV LIPMAN
Just as we don’t force our views concerning Shabbat on Haredi neighborhoods across the country, don’t involve yourselves in our way of life in secular cities and neighborhoods.
By ZOHAR TAL
Readers of the Jerusalem Post have their say.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Service in the IDF is a halachic duty incumbent upon every Jew living in the State of Israel.
By REUVEN HAMMER
It is inconceivable that, in a court that adjudicates for both men and women, only men are allowed to judge.
By ZEHAVA GAL-ON
Our goal must be to create a society in which my new hero can walk with pride on the streets of his neighborhood – and we must take the necessary steps to create that reality.
We pray intently that these so-called religious individuals will be washed away by a flood of righteousness and good will.
By DAVID GEFFEN
Callousness to Arab sensitivities and institutionalized delegitimization of non-Orthodox Judaism belie our claims to be building a state that is both democratic and home to the entire Jewish people
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
On Friday, a man who had been threatening Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan for promoting haredi enlistment was arrested.
“Call us Orthodox. Or if you insist on using an adjective, traditional Orthodox.”
By ZE’EV M. SHANDALOV
Extraordinary documentary explores the life of the late Rabbi Yosef Shalom Eliashiv.