islamic movement

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Terror attack prevented after Israeli citizens affiliated with the Islamic Movement arrested.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Among those arrested was a senior member of the movement, Suleiman Agbaria.
Members were paid for being present on the Temple Mount and for taking actions toward Jewish visitors.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Despite being outlawed and having its leader, Raed Salah, jailed, the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement remains popular and appears to function much as before.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
“I go to jail because of the will of God and not the will of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. It is an honor to me,” he said.
Salah was convicted for a sermon he had delivered in 2007, in which he was accused of inciting racism and violence.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"What I fear the most is that they have further aspirations beyond just praying on Temple Mount and making the Passover sacrifice. I fear that their plans are more dangerous," Salah said.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
New party members come from the academic ‘hard core’ of the Islamic Movement at the Center for Contemporary Studies in Umm el-Fahm, expert tells 'Post.'
Badir explains that city, with 22,000 residents, only received municipality property taxes from around 50% of them; today, that number is at 83%.
MK Jabareen is going to be one of four speakers on a panel in London organized by the Middle East Monitor, a pro-Palestinian website
Radical group outlawed by government in November for inciting violence against Jews.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"In Netanyahu's eyes, he sees all Muslims as killers."
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,YONATAN HILLELI
MK Jabareen to Post: After the holidays, we plan to meet with all EU ambassadors about issues effecting Arab sector.
"We will sacrifice our lives for the al-Aksa Mosque," shouted demonstrators, who waved Palestinian flags and demanded Israel cancel its decision to ban the movement's activities.
By ARIK BENDER,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,YONATAN HILLELI
Proposal seeks to follow similar ideas suggested in France, US.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Netanyahu has often lumped together these Islamist groups when describing the threat that they pose to Israel and the world.
“It is extremely problematic that people involved in religious and charity work will be criminalized.”
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Overwhelming number of Israeli Arabs – 82% – agree that Islamic State is an extremist terrorist organization and that they, as Arabs, feel ashamed of it.
Arab MK calls Islamic Movement ban 'a declaration of war.'
By HERB KEINON,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,LAHAV HARKOV
In interview, Dr. Kevin Barrett asserted that the current rash of terror attacks were not perpetrated by Islamists, rather carried out as "false-flag" operations.
Taleb a-Sanaa: Foreign Ministry would have helped if the Islamic Movement's northern branch leader was a Jew, "but he’s an Arab."
Proposed law would stop anyone who aided terror from speaking in schools; move follows arrest by Islamic Movement leader in London.
Education panel head to propose bill that would stop Islamist cleric from speaking at universities again.
The Islamic Sheikh "has been convicted of contact with the enemy, is known as one who accuses Jews of all evil in the world,” says MK Miller.
By LAHAV HARKOV AND BEN HARTMAN
The incendiary leader of the Islamic Movement’s Northern Branch is posing a growing challenge to the security authorities.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
By REUTERS
A spokeswoman for the interior ministry said there was no indication that the DWR group was planning attacks itself.
The suspect is alleged to have shouted, "this is the United States of America, you shouldn't be different from us," during the attack.
UK tribunal: Islamic Movement leader's arrest unconstitutional, court issued deportation order without sufficient evidence.
By JONNY PAUL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement has been in Britain since June, despite being banned from entering the country.
UK immigration tribunal concludes that pro-Palestinian activist engaged in “the unacceptable behavior of fostering hatred."
By JONNY PAUL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
London High Court rules that Palestinian activist was unjustly detained after immigration officers failed to tell him why he was arrested.
Leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel is now set to remain in UK until his deportation hearing, likely in September.
By JONNY PAUL , JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Afghan national, 21, allegedly published articles, videos on Islamic web site glorifying terrorist attacks with the intent recruiting, fundraising.
High Court judge agrees to former Umm el-Fahm's application for bail with conditions that include restrictions on him speaking in public.
Leader of Islamic Movement's northern branch appeals decision to deport him following his arrest after he entered the UK despite a gov't ban.
British court denies Raed Salah's appeal against deportation order; Salah rejects decision, says he will leave UK without being deported.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND JONNY PAUL
Lawyer for head of Islamic Movement’s northern branch says formal notice of Appeal has been lodged despite difficulties.
Home secretary says sheikh "excluded for his anti-Semitic views," probes how he got into country.
By J. PAUL, L. HARKOV AND B. HARTMAN
Leader of the Islamic Movement's northern branch is arrested in London; MK Zoabi says Israeli Arab leadership must do more to show world Israel's "racist policies"; MK Tibi calls arrest "undemocratic behavior."
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND LAHAV HARKOV
Leader of the Islamic Movement's northern branch was reportedly due to address UK Parliament at invitation of MP, Al Jazeera says; UK authorities apparently readying deportation.
MK Carmel Shama says 'the Arab population in Israel suffers from extremism'; UAL MK files complaint of incitement to attorney general.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL
Southern district head to 'Post': We don't expect rise in violence; protesters throw stones, 5 arrested; Rahat mayor calls general strike.
Nazim Mahmoud Salim charged with supporting terrorism on web, praising al-Qaida; implicated by Yafim Weinstein murder suspects.
Officials says mosque built illegally; protesters throw stones, 5 arrested; Rahat mayor calls general strike and residents begin rebuilding.
Rally comes after 300 phony tombs erected at the site.
By ABE SELIG
Demonstrations not allowed at Islamic Movement offices.
Islamic Movement leader in jail for assaulting a police officer.
Jewish terror suspect held over four murders gives tapes to Channel 2.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND BEN HARTMAN
Education C'tee calls for strengthening of official school system.
By REBECCA ANN STOIL
Islamic movement leader gets ecstatic welcome home, says IDF tried to kill him.
Islamic leader reported alive and well hours later.
By BEN HARTMAN
Zahalka calls PM, Barak "pirates"; Rivlin calls for restraint.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Islamic leader slams police, wants all charges against him dropped.
Known as a computer and electronics engineer and master hacker, Oydeh joined Islamic Jihad in 2011.
The government has accused Saleh of being instrumental in fomenting the violence that began last October by circulating the false rumor that Israel was endangering the Al Aksa mosque.
By HERB KEINON
Chance of agreement being destroyed by Balad and the Islamic Movement.
PM also voices support for law 'that will clearly delineate Israel as a Jewish democratic state.'
Gadi Frank, director-general of the CHE penned a letter on Friday to the heads of higher education institutions informing them of the decision.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
"We have nothing against the Muslim citizens of Israel," says the prime minister, "but we will continue to act against inciters, and those who encourage terrorism."
Is the new ban another step in Islamic extremism or is it a public safety issue?
By ASHER WEBER
ISIS fighters "came to die and the majority of them are now in hell."
The carnage is a major “success” for Islamic State, which has in recent months morphed its insurgency against security forces in Sinai into a campaign against Christians.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Islamic State has caused about $30 billion in damage to Iraqi infrastructure since 2014, an adviser to the Iraqi government on infrastructure told Reuters.
Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called the potential embassy move a “declaration of war on Islam,” and threatened the US embassy in Baghdad.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
ISIS has a military and conceptual strategy to survive its expected loss.
Slowly but surely, ISIS’s empire of terrorism, rape and murder is being liberated.
Islamic State militants have placed booby traps across the city of Mosul, dug tunnels and recruited children as spies in anticipation of attack.
The radical preacher wrote a post on Facebook Monday announcing that he renounces Jerusalem's affiliation with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.
Khatib used the example of the expulsion of Muslims from Spain to argue that the West has consistently been acting against Islam.
Group head tells newspaper IDF hit list found on 'Mavi Marmara.'
PA president: 3 days of mourning for flotilla; protesters at Kalandia.
Islamic Movement in Israel's northern branch leader greeted by MKs a-Sanaa, Zahalka after winning deportation appeal in Britain.
President scheduled to visit northern city for first time in 2 years as Islamic Movement, Balad threaten protests.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Leader of preservation campaign: I don’t think the argument is "real or not" – we know that this is a cemetery.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Head of Islamic Movement’s northern branch says land is occupied Muslim, Arab and Palestinian territory, calls on Beduins to fight for land.
Islamic Movement leader released after 5 months, tells supporters outside Ramle prison, "We will continue to cling to every piece of earth in Jerusalem."
It’s clear that Islam as a religion is not the problem, but only terrorists and leaders who are acting in the name of Islam.
By LIOR AKERMAN
I risked my life in Manbij, I saw my friends die and comrades wounded, just so we could see democracy return.
By MACER GIFFORD
An ideological war must be waged worldwide; one that knows no borders, rather crossing all international boundaries.
By MIKE EVANS
The biased, baseless outlook regarding Zionism in the Islamic world has over time warped into a misplaced phobia of Jewish people.
By ADNAN OKTAR
Symbolic surrender, such as covering up a painting, is as bad as surrendering the hard fought rights of women not to be groped en masse.
If the state carries a stick and no carrots, the Arab-Jewish divide can only deepen.
By ILAN EVYATAR
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The mosque in Rahat marks yet another attempt by extremist organizations such as the Islamic Movement to delegitimize Israel and challenge the state’s right to political and legal autonomy.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
How the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel has shifted its priorities from Jerusalem to the Palestinian cause.
By L. BARKAN/MEMRI