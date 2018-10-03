03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Azerbaijan and Armenia have had a long-standing dispute over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and violence has in recent years led to the deaths of dozens of soldiers.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Dar’ar Abu Sisi convicted of involvement in developing Hamas’ homemade inventory of rockets and mortars.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Report: Structure is 1 of 500 illegally built by EU in Israel
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
One challenge the plaintiffs will have to overcome is using Israeli military court convictions as direct evidence.
Meanwhile, Israel, Egypt and other Gulf states have slammed Qatar for supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist movements.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The packed audience appreciated the non-classical entertainment and the jazz ambiance was maintained into the wee hours.
By BARRY DAVIS
Rosh Ha’ayin has joined the list of cities around the country that now host annual jazz events.
“All men make mistakes, but a good man yields when he knows his course is wrong and repairs the evil. The only crime is pride.”
– Sophocles
By AARON KATSMAN
European environmentalists travel the Israel Trail.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
By NIV ELIS
Attackers reportedly separated the Muslim students from the non-Muslims and killed approximately 147 Christian students in the processing, injuring an additional 79.
By ARIEL COHEN
Lauder calls on world leaders to speak out against persecution of Christians in Middle East.
By JEREMY SHARON
Affair is alleged 2010 plot to illegally undermine then defense minister Ehud Barak's choice for IDF chief of staff.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JPOST.COM STAFF
Fifty-six percent of respondents from the general population said they would react negatively if their daughter married a Muslim.
By JTA
Current Egyptian Minister of Culture: "There is nothing called ‘Jewish books in Egypt,’ the books scientifically should be classified as Arabic, Persian, Turkish, etc.”
Legal victory highlights communities’ tensions with European Jewish Association.
By SAM SOKOL
The bottom line of nine months of talks is that nothing really moved, and nothing significant changed – except one thing: US Secretary of State John Kerry’s credibility with the Israeli public.
By HERB KEINON
Authority works to strengthen professional relationship between representatives of Arab society and various ministries.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Focus sur l’organisation IsraAID qui intervient aux quatre coins du monde pour secourir les victimes de catastrophes naturelles
By CARL HOFFMAN
Du Népal au Kurdistan, l’ONG israélienne IsraAid opère sur tous les fronts. Même là où on ne l’attend pas. Comme en Irak, au secours des victimes de l’Etat islamique
By ANAV SILVERMAN
« Ceux qui me posent des questions sur la maladie de mon fils semblent persuadés que nous serions tous beaucoup plus heureux si mon fils – que j’aime de tout mon cœur et de toute mon âme – et les gens comme lui n’existaient pas »
By HANNAH BROWN
Finance minister must meet with animal rights groups before finalizing program; groups argue that move encourages animal abuse.
By SHARON UDASIN
The research team think that problem occurs because the beta cells in the pancreas, which create insulin, “forget their vital task of producing insulin when they wait for a meal.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Is it safe to take the shingles vaccine?
For example: Jellyfish bites are not often dangerous, but they can cause a lot of pain; don’t rub skin area- instead, wash with sea water.
Australian diabetes researcher Prof. Paul Zimmet, who has visited Israel over 30 times in five decades, has earned an honorary doctorate from Tel Aviv University in recognition of his life work.
Chief Rabbinate decides to postpone holiday from Saturday to Sunday night and Monday, when schools will be closed.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Mission includes veteran aid workers, medical workers, and a psychosocial team.
Hadid will also be featured in the exclusive Pirelli calendar for 2015.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Lingering questions remain from this episode.
By STEVEN EMERSON
Turnout reaches 58.66 percent - higher than the 57% of the last Labor primary two years ago.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
IsraAID volunteers often act as coordinators, a skill cultivated in a country where teenagers are thrust into leadership positions in the army.
In the long term, iAid hopes to help with technological needs of the community, such as water purification, using Israel innovations.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Within 24 hours of of hearing from the country’s national security adviser that Sierra Leone needed food for survivors, Israel had sent supplies expected to provide nourishment for three days.
The survey, which was released at OLAM’s annual conference in New York, is the first of its kind and looks at the field of global Jewish service.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Take a look at some of our top picks of iconic moments from the US president's lightning tour.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Mission distributes supplies, conducts training in trauma prevention.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Israel often responds to natural disasters.
The desire, even the need, to help others is part of the Jewish psyche and Jewish core values.
By ANN GOLDBERG
IsraAID has been responding to refugee crises across Europe for the last three years.
During his visit to Israel last December, Carter said he gained the impression that Israelis had felt betrayed by the US.
By STEVE LINDE
“I am so excited to have an opportunity to represent Israel in Europe with my fellow teammates,” Alex Swieca says.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Third straight defeat for Blue-and-White seriously complicates Euro qualifying campaign.
By ALLON SINAI
Obama signs disaster declaration for areas in Texas which has been hammered by record breaking rain.
By NATHAN WISE,REUTERS
"I knew that the police ordered the pizza, but the officer [who made the order] sounded laid back on the telephone," suspect says.
Krishna Devi Khadka attributed her survival to the IsraAID team rescue efforts that lead to her being pulled from the rubble followed by intensive medical care at the IDF field hospital.
“Current projections suggest that even with improved crop yields, we will not be able to meet the world’s demand for food by 2050,” official says.
Paper presents the first rigorous evaluation of the effect of computer-based decision support on doctors’ decisions.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously stated that Israel will provide all possible help to Nepal.
Israel’s debt levels, which help determine its credit ratings and the interest levels that it pays, have been steadily falling for years.
Yellow-and-blue’s title defense continues with quarterfinal series against Turkish champion.
"The best thing we can do right now is respond to each appeal as it comes. Time is against us but we will do whatever we can to help."
The co-director of a new documentary about her upbringing as an Orthodox Jew and the secular path she took speaks to the ‘Post’ about her experiences.
Yael Arkin, general manager of Let Animals Live, described the “heartbreaking” conditions of the animals.
Alon was sentenced in 2003 for her role in the embezzlement of some NIS 300 million.
Health Ministry chief has permanently removed video clip produced for NIS 450,000 for World AIDS Day from website and Facebook page.
The pipeline was a joint project between Iran and Israel in 1968, but the Islamic Revolution of 1978-1979 crushed the alliance and cooperation.
By NIV ELIS,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Winners of award have a one-in-five statistical chance of winning a Nobel Prize.
The issue of discrimination against Sephardi children in the haredi sector is an extremely sensitive issue and has led to severe societal unrest following state intervention.
he IDF is “substantially dependent on the calling up of citizens for reserve service in emergencies,” Knesset committee says.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
MDA stations in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and at Tel Hashomer, are open from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Thursday and between 8 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. on Friday.
Starting on Sunday, the dental clinics of Meuhedet Health Services will be closed due to the beginning of a strike, the Histadrut’s health institutions unit announced.
Palestinian Authority condemns decision; Israel says move does not prevent reaching two-state solution.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Israeli NGOs were among the first to arrive after the disaster and are among the last to leave, running a variety of programs in stricken areas.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN/ ISRAEL21C.ORG
IsraAID is involved in humanitarian efforts around the world, even in regions that are traditionally less friendly to Israel.
How an initial commitment to humanitarian aid and relief by the organizations appointed to solve the Palestinian refugee problem became heavily politicized.
By NICOLE BRACKMAN
IsraAID’s global disaster response realizes the dream of the Jewish state being a light unto the nations.
"Allowing the PLO to maintain an office in Washington, DC provides no benefit to the United States or the peace process," letter from US lawmakers reads.
By REUTERS
In Doha, Kerry will meet members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which groups Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.
US President tells Al-Arabiya that through trust building steps, "the the logic of a two-state solution will reassert itself."
Another Egyptian court sentenced the leader of the Brotherhood and 682 supporters to death earlier this week.
Fisher was arrested two weeks ago for being a middle man in bribery schemes between top police officials and clients of his under investigation.
Student Union opens ‘hasbara’ room in effort to fill public diplomacy vacuum.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Should a siren be sounded during the evening, the public is asked to go down into the underground car park directly below the square.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Hebrew University scholar says discrepancy due to a difference in definition among the various bodies that monitor immigration.
By DYONNA GINSBURG
The Middle East’s only democracy should not tolerate religious coercion of any kind.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
We have suffered a blow from the world, especially from our closest ally, America. Why not make judicious use of the compensation package they’re holding out to us?
By GILAD SHARON
It took all of two sentences at the UN for the world to discover just what kind of moderate Mahmoud Abbas truly is.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The finance minister will ultimately find himself going back on his word as the government seeks extra revenue source.
By JEFF BARAK
The solidarity and mutual guarantee that characterize the Jewish people came out with flying colors during Operation Protective Edge.
By RAMI KLEINMANN
As an ardent supporter of Israel, watching Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu one sees many contradictions.
By RONN TOROSSIAN
There are no silver bullets. The price of freedom is hard work and vigilance.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Part of the malaise is the feeling that every great thing has been explored. No more space to go to, no more atoms to split.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The commandment of shmita stands at the beginning of this week’s Torah portion, Parshat Behar.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
I am pained by the way in which the system supported a charlatan for such a long time.
By TIKVA ORIAN
The Seattle Chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace offers a Seder night that leaves traditionalists sleepless.
By LIAT COLLINS
In the words of Sir Humphrey (with which Kerry would doubtless heartily concur), "We don't measure our success by results but by activity."
By SARAH HONIG
Reds secure Europa League spot over Greens as Zahavi rescues champ; K8 can still overtake BS.
A total of nine terrorists were killed in exchanges of fire on Tuesday. The IDF reported two wounded
Jabotinsky is Rivlin’s ideological hero, whom he frequently quotes when explaining his own beliefs, derived from Jabotinsky’s philosophy.
Despite experiencing severe economic turmoil in the aftermath of its 2010 earthquake, Haiti is far from a lost cause, actor Sean Penn says in Tel Aviv.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Gilad Millo, the former deputy head of mission at the Israeli Embassy in Kenya, made his musical debut in April with the song “Unajua.”
"Palestine is not the same as Puerto Rico, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is not a mere building made of stone."