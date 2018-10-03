israel daily news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“This is an excellent beginning for 2014, following the record year for incoming tourism to Israel in 2013,” says Tourism Minister Landau.
By NIV ELIS
Ils sont trois pilotes de course professionnels israéliens. Aujourd’hui coureur à part entière, Alon Day est le premier à avoir ouvert la marche:
By ALLON SINAI
The charismatic Bennett's stewardship of the religious-nationalist Bayit Yehudi party has generated significant buzz and headlines these past two years.
By ARIK BENDER
The nature of the victim's wounds has left him otherwise unable to communicate with police.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
While there is no comparison with its neighbors, Israel does score lower than most other nations in the free world, by the measures of this report.
By MICHAEL WILNER
A round up of news briefs from around the country.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A roundup of news from around Israel.
“We wanted to keep the photos out as long as we could but we felt like we had no option [but] to print them today”, Pearson's aunt said.
By BEN HARTMAN
Around 40 percent of those injured or killed in traffic accidents are Arabs and while 16 percent of Israeli drivers are Arabs, they make up 30 percent of those injured or killed.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
A third of young Arabs said they do not use safety belts.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
4-year-old victim of March 2013 attack buried in Yakir.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Ex-Mossad chief, now advocacy group chairman, says opponents placing stumbling blocks in hope next government will cancel law.
By JEREMY SHARON
Victims of attack on Paris market buried in J’lem; France posthumously awards them Legion of Honor; Netanyahu: They were murdered because they were Jews
Widow of Paris kosher supermarket victim eulogizes husband.
Israeli law prohibits the ride sharing service.
In an effort to increase road safety and reduce speeding, BGU team proposes the installment of speed cameras throughout.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Three arrested and six detained in suspicion of the shooting.
Lone soldier accused of providing Adam Everett Livvix with ammunition earlier this month indicted.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The long-time chairman of the Senior Citizens Union in the Histadrut will be laid to rest today, Sunday, at 2 p.m. at Tel Aviv’s prestigious Trumpeldor Cemetery.
An American tourist who is suspected of plotting terrorist attacks on Muslim targets in Israel is the grandson of a man who killed his wife in a well known case.
To date, people with disabilities in Israel have minimal living options, either finding housing in the community with limited supportive services or living in an institution or hostels.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Private pharmacists may check chronic patients and eventually give flu vaccinations.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Multi-national team from Eastern Europe – featuring five Israelis – will begin international competition in January
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
All they had in common beyond a bloodline was an interest in literature and a talent for writing.
No other food says "love" better than chocolate.
New book: My Life in a Chicken Coop
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
First Spanish president following death of Franco dies at 81.
By MARION FISCHEL
Strategic Affairs Minister Steinitz outlined Netanyahu government's position on Iran in interview with The Washington Post.
Dirasat, established in 2006, works for achieving equality for the Arab minority in Israel.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Despite all odds, Carmela Menashe has become a formidable voice as a military journalist.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The court awarded NIS 50,000 each to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and an NGO that filed the petition.
The “Anyone but Bibi” frenzy highlights the absence of genuine discourse or debate over issues confronting the nation.
By ISI LEIBLER
We can only pray that the next government will be an improvement and will be given a strong mandate to lead and govern.
A lack of education, anonymous services and information about risk groups is failing those at risk of HIV in Jerusalem. We should all be worried about how this endangers our city and our community.
By EMMA MCKAY
We must heed Isaiah’s prophecy, yearning for the day when peace will come with our neighbors. But until that day, we mark and commemorate those who have given their last full measure of devotion.
By DANNY AYALON
More than six decades after the establishment of the state, we have failed to eradicate inequalities between Ashkenazim and Mizrahim.
By JPost Editorial
A round-up of news from around the country.
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
At Independence Day events around the country, leaders tend to talk about Israel’s achievements, but seldom do they mention the input of deeply committed philanthropists from around the world.
Maskit in Jaffa hosts fashion show, birthday celebration in honor of Moshe Dayan's widow.